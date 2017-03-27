Jared and Genevieve Padalecki announce birth of daughter Odette Elliott!

at least it's not arrow or zepplin Reply

I'm dying that they have better name choices than Jensen and Danneel. Reply

nice name Reply

She's adorable and I'm surprised by the name choice but at least they pick better names than Jensen and Danneel. LOL. And A+ to Gen for her charity choices.



If anyone's curious, here's a recent picture of Tom and Shep.



Reply

Aw. She was born on my birthday. Congrats to them. Also Elliott is the name I have picked out for a boy if I ever have one. Reply

Finally a girl lol Reply

Aw, pretty name. They go with such normal names compared to Jensen. Reply

Yuck, ugly name.



Edited at 2017-03-27 04:56 pm (UTC)

LOL, I'm just glad they didn't go with Justice, Arrow, and Zeppelin like Jensen and Danneel. Reply

lol, i had the opposite reaction. dont really care for elliot, but odette is such a beautiful name Reply

yasssssss Reply

I love the Swan Princess Reply

I like it though to be honest. I like all the names of the Padalecki children actually.



Odette you say.I like it though to be honest. I like all the names of the Padalecki children actually.I appreciate the sentiment and that its going to a good cause but I'm not paying $40 for a monogrammed heart tag. I'm sure they'll sell out though and they'll meet their fundraising goal.

I can't imagine paying for some shit like that for a baby I didn't know. Or really, any baby. They're giving to good charities (and with Jared's past statements and such, I'm assuming she picked the charities), but it's super weird to me.



Edited at 2017-03-27 05:02 pm (UTC)

It's just the heart. You monogram what you want on it. It doesn't have their baby's name and birthday on it. That's just what they got on theirs. Reply

That makes it better. But still, $40? Reply

I guess because the money is going to two charities. Like if it's charitable it makes sense that there's a high cost cause it's more of a donation. I wouldn't pay $40 for that heart but I know there are people that will so it works out I guess. Reply

I think (or hope at least) that you get the heart with a name of your choosing, not their baby name, but that if you buy it through their link or code or whatever the money will go to their charities.



At least I hope they aren't expecting someone to pay that for a heart with their baby's name on it. LOL Reply

https://popandsuki.com/products/padalec ki?variant=37279359622 Yeah you put whatever you want on it. It doesn't have their kid's name on the one you buy lol

Hideous name. Makes me think of the word "odor" Reply

I am pleasantly surprised by the names they've chosen for their kids. Reply

ew @ that name and this family Reply

It could be worse Reply

i like that name Reply

this is who i think of when i hear odette Reply

this movie <3 Reply

Odette sounds like an old lady name. Like no one under the age of 85 would have that name. Reply

I bet his #1 stanis so happy for him!

"untrue bc jared belongs with me!" -

Are the J2 conspiracy theorists up in arms about this like they were when the actors' other kids were born, or have they moved on? Reply

They're absolutely convinced both Danneel and Gen weren't actually pregnant and the boys used surrogates. Yes, it makes total sense that Jared and Jensen would want three babies just months apart on top of the three older kids when they work in another country nine months out of the year. Reply

LOL really? I mean after the first kid, maybe you can still cling to that theory but 6 kids in? It would seem by then it's time to hang it up. Reply

They want a big family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



LOL, I can't with the tinhatters. Reply

Hmm the names aren't bad, though that's a lot of Ts



The name Odette always reminds me of Boardwalk Empire Reply

HRC's a fucking flop, though. Reply

Woo. Hopefully Jared & Jensen got matching vasectomies. 3 each is enough! Reply

I actually really like the heart tags. Not enough to spend money on them, but in a "oh, that's cute" window shopping sort of way. Reply

(I mean this in the most genuinely non-mean way possible) They look like things you can get in the $1-5 gauntlet at most Target stores! Reply

Odette is a name that I like, but probably wouldn't give a kid because it seems like an easy one to make fun of. I don't exactly think that's a concern for celebrity kids though, especially not if you can say "hey, at least I'm not named Zepplin like my dad's friend's kid." Reply

I like the name. Reply

