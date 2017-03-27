Jared and Genevieve Padalecki announce birth of daughter Odette Elliott!
Gen announced the birth of their third child, daughter Odette Elliott, on Instagram. Born March 17th, she joins brothers Thomas (5) and Austin "Shep" Shepherd (3). They are also colloborating with Pop and Suki to raise money for Planned Parenthood and Humans Rights Campaign.
Source
If anyone's curious, here's a recent picture of Tom and Shep.
Edited at 2017-03-27 04:56 pm (UTC)
I like it though to be honest. I like all the names of the Padalecki children actually.
I appreciate the sentiment and that its going to a good cause but I'm not paying $40 for a monogrammed heart tag. I'm sure they'll sell out though and they'll meet their fundraising goal.
Edited at 2017-03-27 05:02 pm (UTC)
At least I hope they aren't expecting someone to pay that for a heart with their baby's name on it. LOL
https://popandsuki.com/products/padalec
LOL, I can't with the tinhatters.
The name Odette always reminds me of Boardwalk Empire