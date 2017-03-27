Piper and Leo

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki announce birth of daughter Odette Elliott!



Gen announced the birth of their third child, daughter Odette Elliott, on Instagram. Born March 17th, she joins brothers Thomas (5) and Austin "Shep" Shepherd (3). They are also colloborating with Pop and Suki to raise money for Planned Parenthood and Humans Rights Campaign.

