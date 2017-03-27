lauren jauregui wants you to call her "brave, empowered, intelligent, outspoken"

Sorry but I have to agree with her with that Camren ship thing fans do, that shit is weird af. Reply

I was SO glad she went off on camren shippers



still kinda bummed out about her and lucia though

@LaurenJauregui this caption is literally what the CS feels rn, you slapped us so hard. it makes me so sad but yeah i still love you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4Eb2JSTdWg — 🍌LMJ KCC Cabregui🌹 (@MyLaurenUnicorn) March 24, 2017





jfc these children need a hobby, take up karate or knitting or something creative ffs Reply

or drugs.



my god....this is crazy Reply

I see someone needs a life. Reply

I'm cackling at this person saying they're not delusional and invasive, and then IMMEDIATELY proceeds to talk about camren's UNDENIABLE chemistry Reply

These people need to get out of the house Reply

omg so much 2nd hand embarrassment Reply

These prose. Reply

yikes indeed... Reply

This poetry, my heart breaks Reply

they are so fucking creepy. Reply

dead @ EVER ? Reply

this is hilarious omg Reply

People who ship real people freak me out. Reply

Jesus fucking christ. I don't even know where to begin. Reply

it's so weird when fans make up relationships (lauren/camilla, louis/harry) and then get mad at the singers when it's not real. Reply

I also don't understand how fans get angry that they were called out and call the people they've been invasive towards "rude" Reply

When did her and Lucy (that's her name right?) break up? Reply

What is happening here Reply

she wanted to change sides for the photos, they said no lol Reply

She was asking for hairspray. Reply

Cuz AntiVaccine people are douchebags and no one should spread that bullshit. Reply

i love her, she's so woke! Reply

Camren shippers still exist?...aaah what am I saying, if Larry shippers are still around.. Reply

To every single media outlet in my goddamn mentions right now talking about these pictures and my personal life, FUCK YOU. REPORT MY BRAIN — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 25, 2017 lol Reply

Her brain is stupid Reply

They can't report what isn't fully there. They should not report anything from that group until they stop being a mess, tbh. Reply

Report my brain is such a fucking funny thing to say. Reply

i love her but I'm literally imagining someone reporting her brain the way you report a twitter account lmaoooo Reply

LMAOOOOO she always has good intentions but she is so damn inarticulate. Reply

lmao Reply

Legit lol at REPORT MY BRAIN Reply

poor kid. she's trying! Reply

oh my goodness she is so annoying i'm sorry Reply

wait but wasn't it a photoshoot?? Reply

Intelligent Reply

She's not wrong. And she's not the first female to call it out Reply

She didn't lie tho. Reply

