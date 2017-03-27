lauren jauregui wants you to call her "brave, empowered, intelligent, outspoken"
@AlyshaFerrenti bc the media prefers "sultry, sexy, scandalous" Lauren to "brave, empowered, intelligent, outspoken" me.It's patriarchy🤷🏻♀️— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017
after the leak of the sultry photos of her with her ex-gf, 5h lauren went went off on how media outlets only pick and choose to cover her when she's naked and not her social activism - anti-vaccine movement
also, denied she dated ex-5h member karla
@talented_kordei no I hate it because it's invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real...Ever.— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017
