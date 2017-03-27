dog

lauren jauregui wants you to call her "brave, empowered, intelligent, outspoken"




after the leak of the sultry photos of her with her ex-gf, 5h lauren went went off on how media outlets only pick and choose to cover her when she's naked and not her social activism - anti-vaccine movement

also, denied she dated ex-5h member karla




