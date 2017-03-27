Queen Emma

Brandy Rusher of ANTM Cycle 4 shot and in critical condition


Brandy Rusher from cycle 4 of ANTM is currently in critical condition in intensive care after a shooter opened fire at her apartment complex in Houston. Two people were killed in the attack with an additional four injured from being shot. The shooter has yet to be identified or apprehended and a manhunt is underway.

