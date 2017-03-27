Brandy Rusher of ANTM Cycle 4 shot and in critical condition
'America's Next Top Model' Contestant Shot in Houston, 2 Others Killed https://t.co/WQqm68bQi5— TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2017
Cycle 4 was my all time fave
I never liked naima, most people like Kahlenn but I was all about Keenya and Brittany
The gif I'm talking about the girl is also saying "bye" with the hands and jumping around
Weapons should get banned
Holy fuck. Hope she pulls through and that they catch the asshole.
I don't know how other than the force going door to door.
I hope they catch the guy too