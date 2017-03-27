Brandy Rusher of ANTM Cycle 4 shot and in critical condition

people are fucking terrible. I hope she pulls through 🙏🏼 Reply

Thread

Link

Sane. I hope they catch this guy too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All these antm models are getting shot and killed. Reply

Thread

Link

What? Who else? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mirjana (sp?) got shot and killed as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

First Rita, now this :( Reply

Thread

Link

omfggg bye! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol you ain't shit for this hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no :( I love her Reply

Thread

Link

Hope she pulls through Reply

Thread

Link

Oh noooooo :(



Cycle 4 was my all time fave Reply

Thread

Link

I was one of the rare few who loved Naima. Her walk was FIERCE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I didn't know it was rare, she won covergirl of the week literally EVERY week (lol remember when that was a thing)



I never liked naima, most people like Kahlenn but I was all about Keenya and Brittany



Edited at 2017-03-27 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved her hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved her too. She had a great look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked her, I didn't love her. She had a great walk, and an interesting look. The only bad thing was her personality, which wasn't terrible, just boring. I'd take boring over obnoxious any day.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's my favorite cycle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cycle 4 is the best and one of the few, imo, where multiple girls would have made a great winner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow that's really sad. Hoping she pulls through. Reply

Thread

Link

Is she the one from the gif kinda jumping around? Reply

Thread

Link

This is her





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww okay. Hopefully she pulls through



The gif I'm talking about the girl is also saying "bye" with the hands and jumping around



Weapons should get banned Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Holy fuck. Hope she pulls through and that they catch the asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

Well shit :( Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I hope she makes it through. Reply

Thread

Link

Unregistered gunowners need to be dealt with.



I don't know how other than the force going door to door. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard about this terrible incident on the news this morning (I'm in Houston), but I didn't know she was involved. I hope she and the others injured will recover. R.I.P. to the the other victims. Reply

Thread

Link

KPRC/channel 2 tweeted it last night, but at that point, it was just, "4 wounded, one of which was a former America's Next Top Model contestant." Her name wasn't released until today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember her. hope she pulls through Reply

Thread

Link