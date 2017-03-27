Black Sails: Series Finale Promo + 409 Featurette + Luke Arnold instagram goodies

oh man. my love of 409 has only grown the more time that has passed since I saw it. I wish I could go back in time and tell myself on Friday/Saturday how genuinely thrilled I'd be after 409, I could have saved myself so much STRESS. although I'm still mad at John, that episode honestly was everything. it watered my crops and cured my acne and saved my soul. the love between them is so incredibly REAL and even though, for whatever reason -- cowardice, probably -- they refuse to use the actual WORD, flint's love for silver is. and it just... god. i'm honestly the happiest silverflint fan in the universe lol, this was MY DAY. and the best part is I really feel like the worst is over? I feel like 410 are gonna leave them in a place that I can live with and that's all I ever really wanted.but besides that, Luke's goddamn twitter, lmao. He's adorable, and his live tweets are honestly delightful. but he's such a TROLL and I need him to stop directly addressing tumblr, lmao, it's awkward.that being said I have NO DAMN IDEA whats gonna happen in the finale. no idea at all. it's killing me. I still think..??? Jack is gonna die but I also dont think it's the most appropriate thing to happen in a series finale, so I really dont know. with thomas idk, i just dont know ANYTHING. but I'm NOT dreading it, like the way I was dreading 409, so that's probably a good sign.anyway, love them. love everything. can't wait. the only thing I'm worried about is falling into some kind of deep despair just because it's over. black sails, please dont leave meeeeeee