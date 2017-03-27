Black Sails: Series Finale Promo + 409 Featurette + Luke Arnold instagram goodies
Synopsis: Flint makes a final push to topple England; Silver seals his fate; Rackham confronts Rogers; Nassau is changed forever.
Bonus: 409 featurette!
Creators talk about The Silver Story (TM) and sing Toby Stephens' praises. (There's no one on this show that WON'T gush about Toby if given the chance, is there?)
Over on Instagram, Luke posts adorable behind-the-scenes shots. Look at them, awww!
The blue-eyed Ben Gunn also plays bongos in a Latin band. No shit. Stumbled across him playing while I was wasted at a festival in Cape Town.
Sources: 1 2 Instagram
Crew, are you ready to pick up your oar and walk inland where no man has ever been troubled by the sea, and find peace there?
...
HAH, as if. Let's all drown in our tears together. Rum and tissues for everyone!
They're seriously going to end it without them even getting one kiss in, aren't they? Ofc there's a lot more going on, but still, all that build up for nothing.
lmfao well that is relatable
oh i saw these pics the other day, great stuff from luke
it's going to be one sad episode.
shall we make something like a betting pool on who's dying
who's resurrectingin the finale? i'm obsessed, i know
flint - dies a symbolic death, lives
silver - lives
madi - lives
max - implied historical death as mary read, lives
jack - implied historical death, lives
anne - implied historical imprisonment, lives
billy - alive and miserable
roger - DIES
mrs. hudson - DIES
lt. utley - alive and beautiful
featherstone - lives
idelle - lives
granny guthrie - lives
izzy - lives
ben - alive and lonely
julius - lives
the queen - lives
[surprise character]thomas - alive and horny
in my version everyone outside skeleton island lives, every named character on skeleton island (whether during the battle or sometime later) dies bar feathertits, batver, ben, izzy, roger. drawing my inspiration from the knick finale.
100% believe this will happen
and nice trolling about this being the ep we find out more about Silver's backstory!!!!!!!!
also the score during the for real sword fighting scene was AMAAAAAZING, this show is so smart
in toby schmitz's interview he also talked abt the different fighting styles of the characters, and points out that flint's is essentially classical navy moves that have been "slightly corrupted".
but besides that, Luke's goddamn twitter, lmao. He's adorable, and his live tweets are honestly delightful. but he's such a TROLL and I need him to stop directly addressing tumblr, lmao, it's awkward.
[on the other hand...]
that being said I have NO DAMN IDEA whats gonna happen in the finale. no idea at all. it's killing me. I still think..??? Jack is gonna die but I also dont think it's the most appropriate thing to happen in a series finale, so I really dont know. with thomas idk, i just dont know ANYTHING. but I'm NOT dreading it, like the way I was dreading 409, so that's probably a good sign.
anyway, love them. love everything. can't wait. the only thing I'm worried about is falling into some kind of deep despair just because it's over. black sails, please dont leave meeeeeee
obligatory where's Thomas??? seriously tho ohhh my god where is he?????
Seriously, it's killing me that we've got one ep left snd I genuinely still have no idea what to expect from that.
if they do end up doing some sort of thomas thing (pls tv gods) what if it's like, when flint's dying and he is having flashbacks or ~sees him. like woodes saw el etc. come on there's only one more left they're running out of time!
im so glad my boo joji at least went down in a badass fight and that max and anne were safe for one more ep.
Edited at 2017-03-27 04:08 pm (UTC)
Which I absolutely do not want.