Black Sails: Series Finale Promo + 409 Featurette + Luke Arnold instagram goodies



Synopsis: Flint makes a final push to topple England; Silver seals his fate; Rackham confronts Rogers; Nassau is changed forever.

Bonus: 409 featurette!
Creators talk about The Silver Story (TM) and sing Toby Stephens' praises. (There's no one on this show that WON'T gush about Toby if given the chance, is there?)



Over on Instagram, Luke posts adorable behind-the-scenes shots. Look at them, awww!






longlukearnoldThe blue-eyed Ben Gunn also plays bongos in a Latin band. No shit. Stumbled across him playing while I was wasted at a festival in Cape Town.


Crew, are you ready to pick up your oar and walk inland where no man has ever been troubled by the sea, and find peace there?
HAH, as if. Let's all drown in our tears together. Rum and tissues for everyone!
