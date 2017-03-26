Kpop Post: IU,Lucy,Moon Hyuna...

I'm really enjoying IU's song. The melody and lyrics are lovely. She's absolutely killing it on the chart Melon as well. Reply

Thread

Link

i am so disgusted abt iu's return this bitch should b irrelevant after that fucked up song she wrote about that abused boy Reply

Thread

Link

Wait what? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohmygosh.

Oh my gosh

Why, would you do that?



I'm disgusted. Won't be listening to IU again



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like IU's and Moon Hyuna's sings, I think I'll like them more on repeat. Also i begrudgingly really like taeyeon's song Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so out of the k-pop loop - when's shinee coming back since they're the only group that actually matters! Reply

Thread

Link

they are on tour right now so hold on sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I've exhausted the entire 1 of 1 album on my workout play list. I need more bops from the kings of bops and I need them now! I've exhausted the entire 1 of 1 album on my workout play list. I need more bops from the kings of bops and I need them now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd guess early next year, if not late 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They just recently dropped their 5th Japanese album and have been touring all year... I would expect solo efforts from the members before a full group comeback tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw them last night and I'm still in awe. I'm a forever fan now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jealous tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ughhhhhhh bye I hate them for not coming to New York AGAIN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know your stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Besides the song that's coming out on SM Station in the next couple of weeks, there are rumors of an Onew solo (!!) around May and a full-group comeback around the 3rd quarter of 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An Onew solo? For real? Be still, my beating heart! I would kill for solo Onew material.



Thank you for providing the important deets, girl Noam <3



Edited at 2017-03-27 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No problem. When I'm not writing groundbreaking work on Universal Grammar and the very nature of language, or leading political movements, I'm keeping up with Shinee activities.



But on the real SM already let it be known that Onew has a solo song coming out, working with Rocoberry, on SM Stations soon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where did you hear about onews solo (I'm assuming you're talking about an album)? You just got me hella excited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only read about a Taemin solo around summer iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like these posts! They introduced me to Subin and Lovelyz. :)

Reply

Thread

Link

Flawless taste! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see this post is all girl groups, but I just wanna take a second and say Monsta X os everything this comeback. That is all. Reply

Thread

Link

Your icon is making me feel like I need one to rep this comeback... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



http://buckleyourboots.livejournal.c om/5480.html

my friend posted a whole bunch here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no probs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone post it in another Kpop entry, that's why i didn't include it ;o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cover Up is my fave song on Taeyeon's (surprisingly excellent ) album... so happy she acknowledged it :')



And of course Korea is creaming themselves over IU's generic coffee shop snoozefest Reply

Thread

Link

After seeing SHINee last night, I can confirm they are my favorite kpop group hands down. They were just fucking amazing. I still can't believe I saw them. They just as perfection live as they are in videos. Reply

Thread

Link

yasssss girl. I saw them in Toronto and experienced actual euphoria. I'm questioning my judgment but rn I would probably try and fly to Seoul to see them in concert again (in the future, when funds are available lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









also i'm seeing BTS in Chicago on Wednesday. can't wait! i'm still loving Monsta X's comeback...also i'm seeing BTS in Chicago on Wednesday. can't wait! Reply

Thread

Link

The video's stunning too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My love! (in your icon) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like B-day.



Cricket song is so cute but I wish it didn't have those ad-libs/rapping/whatever on it. Reply

Thread

Link

Hyunas song is so weird like I don't even know how I'm supposed to react to it Reply

Thread

Link