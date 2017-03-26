If You Want To Make Money, Wait On Shaq

i ...

i dont know Reply

So God got a new plan or? Let's hear it Reply

ask shaq. he says the world is flat. Reply

Oh it's a the world is flat gif. okay i get it now. Reply

my post clearly addresses this, does ontd read past the title even, shame on you Reply

I usually tip 15% for lunch and 20% for dinner. I tip my hairstylist 20% and at Christmas I basically tip her 100% because I double what my appointment cost. It's enough that I basically use my Christmas bonus from work for it LOL!



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:17 pm (UTC)

Omg bb! U tip her 100% during the holidays? That's really nice. Any time I go to my hairdresser I tip her 50%(always just cuts) because she's freaking phenomenal!!! Would u mind if I ask how much you pay n what u get done? Reply

We just had a tip want post.



How do you tip the valet if you don't carry cash? Reply

He might travel with a handler who holds his money. Reply

Hand job in the alley Reply

If you don't have cash, don't use valet tbh. I never carry cash with me, but I get some when I know I'll need to tip or pay in cash somewhere. Reply

I always have cash on me, I was commenting on his comment under the video, he says he always tips valet but also that he never carries cash. Reply

10-12% usually because I'm a cheapskate, 15% if I feel like it or the service was good enough. I hate tipping. I hate it so much. I hate that it's on the customers to directly pay for the servers' wages. I do take out most of the time so I don't have to tip.



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:21 pm (UTC)

I think you should tip on takeout though, even if it's just 10%. I understand that tip creep sucks, because it's arbitrary and unfair, but opting out of tipping doesn't change that, it just disadvantages service sector workers. Reply

Yeah I always tip on take out as well. Not as much as a sit down dinner but I'll throw some money in there. Reply

I don't care when people tip on takeout because I literally just take the bag the kitchen worked on and give it to them tbh lol



I only care if they order like a huge ass order for aa company or something. Then I care more since you're ordering so much Reply

You're stiffing them even if you think the service is good. 18-20% is standard. Eat at home. Make your own food. Or eat fast food. 10%?You're stiffing them even if you think the service is good. 18-20% is standard. Eat at home. Make your own food. Or eat fast food. Reply

10-12%



... stop Reply

i never take part in tipping wank posts, but stay at home please. do not eat out any more. Reply

Yowza Reply

If you're American and live in the States... get a cookbook and stay at home, that's so insulting to food service workers. Reply

You being cheap doesn't help the server in any way. No one from corporate will see the cheap tips and go "hmm maybe we should raise their wages" Reply

lol @ the dumbass replies. you do you boo.



its not your fault they're earning minimum wage, if you're hungry eat out. you don't even have to tip. people here are so ott they act like tipping is mandatory. it ain't.



and no, not everyone cares whether the workers earn living wage sorry but thats their problem. at the end of the day picking up and food and setting it on a table doesn't deserve more than what they get. sorry. Reply

Lmao that happened to me once when I used to work in a restaurant



The girl was super happy and celebrating something and she asked me how much I wanted and I said $100 and she gave me that lol



I thought she was kiddin. If I had known she was being serious I'd have asked for wayyyy more 👀 Reply

tipping isnt a thing here (not in the US) so i've never had to. these posts are always v educational. what's the standard? 20%? and that's for waitstaff, valet, cab drivers (?), bellhops??? who else? Reply

ppl also tip baristas and hair stylists Reply

20 percent is standard.



If you get piercings and tattoos it's appropriate to tip as well. Basically anyone doing a service to/for you is when you tip.



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:29 pm (UTC)

I think tipping tattoo artists (even with a present like chocolates) is also done in the UK when the tattoo artist is a good one. Reply

Food and newspaper delivery (but that's an xmas/end-of-year thing), and housekeeping and skycaps, but that's a per bag/per night or flat tip



Also, I pay 20-25 but it apparently varies by region. 18-20 is a safe bet. It was 10-15 when I was a little kid, and 15-20 when I was in my late teens, so I can't imagine 15 being okay for decent service today.



Edited at 2017-03-27 03:12 pm (UTC)

Bartenders, trash people, hotel maids. I dated a mailman for a while and one of the houses on his route was a woman who had an etsy store so he'd have to collect a lot of packages for her, and on those days she'd leave him a $5 tip.



Basically any type of service type job you should expect to tip someone. Reply

i had always thought you really had to tip people who did not make at least a living wage; was not aware some people included so many others who [i think?] have to be paid at least minimum wage? Reply

My usual is 20% - 25%. On holidays if I eat out then I tip 100% bc i feel guilty that i'm part of the reason they have to work on a holiday. (but apparently not enough to overcome my laziness and just cook...)



Edited at 2017-03-27 03:25 pm (UTC)

I'm a server/bartender in NYC and seeing these posts makes me so mad at the cheap people here lmao.



In NYC 20 percent is standard. Not 15, not 10. Don't be a dick and please tip your waitress! It's how we make a living. Reply

I wouldn't have a problem with 25% being the standard in NYC tbh it's so ridiculously overpriced to live there at this point. Reply

Honestly, I agree. It's such a struggle to live here and pay rent. When people tip over 20% we remember them and if they come back we give them free rounds. Reply

ikr. still on page 1 and i've already seen a few comments that made me roll my eyes Reply

It's expensive where I live, but nowhere near NY levels, and I haven't tipped below 20% in a decade. I don't know how people aren't embarrassed to do worse by their servers/bartenders in a more expensive city. Reply

I agree. 20% is normal tipping in NYC. I also always tip $1-2 per drink at a bar. I've been out in other cities and that doesn't seem to be as normal as it is there. Reply

JW, is your base pay less than min wage? Reply

If you can't afford/won't do 20%, don't go out to eat Reply

i usually tip 20-25%



even if service is shit I at least do 10-15% Reply

My first few years in college in the US I would just give $5 regardless of the price of the meal lol (and as a college student all meals were cheap and usually not deserving of $5 tips) because math is hard and I was particularly terrible at percentages. And then I discovered tipping calculators and that changed my life. Reply

When we order for my job we tip 10% for delivery. I'm the person that orders and signs for it so I wonder if they think I'm a cheap and hate me :(

but I'm not in charge of policy Reply

I feel you, I never have to travel for work but other people do and when I went through the P-card training, I was appalled that they'll only cover a 12% tip (if I recall, it might've been as much as 15% but it was DEFINITELY too low) if you eat out during a business trip. So basically, if you tip more, it'll come out of your pocket/paycheck, I'm not really sure but I know they won't approve the expense. My workplace is notorious for being evil tho. Reply

10-15 is normal where i'm at because state law (MT) requires people at bars and restaurants make at least minimum. tips aren't taken to make up for that. it's then tips. i usually go 15 unless the wait staff is terrible. if it's someplace nice and the service and food are amazing, more.

Reply

I don't think I use any services that I need to tip for personally tbh Reply

Thread

As a non-American not living in America, I find this impossible from what I usually hear from Americans because to me it looks like you have to tip for literally everything. How do you manage to do it? Reply

I rarely eat out and if I do I'm generally not paying. I don't get coffee, I don't get takeout. I dont get my car detailed.I rarely need a valet. I don't own a home (no home improvement tips) I don't use uber. I dont get my hair or nails done



I hope I'm not forgetting to tip people though Reply

I used to work at a sandwich shop and a lot of ppl would tip like 7 cents just to round their bill up to a dollar amount, sometimes even on deliveries. Once a guy wrote, "invest in land" on the tip line.



Plus it was super annoying cuz we charged a delivery fee, but the driver didn't get that money. I think people assumed we did get it tho and tipped less than they otherwise would have. Do delivery fees usually go to the driver? Was my boss like embezzling money or something?



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:44 pm (UTC)

Man, fuck people like that guy. :/



Your boss wasn't embezzling, a lot of times companies charge delivery fees and state up front that they do not go to the driver. I tip at least $5 for delivery on top of the fee, but a lot of times I won't even get delivery bc I hate that they add fees like that. Reply

Yeah the fees are obnoxious haha, I rarely get deliveries. I also feel like even if they realize it doesn't go to the driver it might discourage some people from tipping generously because they feel like they are already paying extra.

Reply

Yeah, I always drive to pick up my pizza. I'm not spending say $7.50 on the gas it takes to get my ass off the couch and go pick up my food. I think the last time I ordered food for delivery was when I was studying really late in the library and ordered Jimmy John's. Reply

I know the place I order pizza from says on their ordering website the delivery fee doesn't go to the driver. I would guess that's standard. Reply

