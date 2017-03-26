If You Want To Make Money, Wait On Shaq
In a new Jimmy Kimmel interview, Shaq (who doesn't actually think the earth is flat) is a good tipper, as he revealed that the biggest tip he left to a waitress was $4000...and this resulted because he asks waiters "How much do you want?" and once a waitress said four grand and he gave it to her.
He also tips valet 300 dollars usually, but he doesn't carry cash with him around places either.
Source
How much do you tip usually, ONTD?
He also tips valet 300 dollars usually, but he doesn't carry cash with him around places either.
Source
How much do you tip usually, ONTD?
i dont know
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:17 pm (UTC)
How do you tip the valet if you don't carry cash?
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:21 pm (UTC)
I only care if they order like a huge ass order for aa company or something. Then I care more since you're ordering so much
You're stiffing them even if you think the service is good. 18-20% is standard. Eat at home. Make your own food. Or eat fast food.
... stop
its not your fault they're earning minimum wage, if you're hungry eat out. you don't even have to tip. people here are so ott they act like tipping is mandatory. it ain't.
and no, not everyone cares whether the workers earn living wage sorry but thats their problem. at the end of the day picking up and food and setting it on a table doesn't deserve more than what they get. sorry.
The girl was super happy and celebrating something and she asked me how much I wanted and I said $100 and she gave me that lol
I thought she was kiddin. If I had known she was being serious I'd have asked for wayyyy more 👀
If you get piercings and tattoos it's appropriate to tip as well. Basically anyone doing a service to/for you is when you tip.
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:29 pm (UTC)
Also, I pay 20-25 but it apparently varies by region. 18-20 is a safe bet. It was 10-15 when I was a little kid, and 15-20 when I was in my late teens, so I can't imagine 15 being okay for decent service today.
Edited at 2017-03-27 03:12 pm (UTC)
Basically any type of service type job you should expect to tip someone.
Edited at 2017-03-27 03:25 pm (UTC)
In NYC 20 percent is standard. Not 15, not 10. Don't be a dick and please tip your waitress! It's how we make a living.
even if service is shit I at least do 10-15%
but I'm not in charge of policy
I hope I'm not forgetting to tip people though
Plus it was super annoying cuz we charged a delivery fee, but the driver didn't get that money. I think people assumed we did get it tho and tipped less than they otherwise would have. Do delivery fees usually go to the driver? Was my boss like embezzling money or something?
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:44 pm (UTC)
Your boss wasn't embezzling, a lot of times companies charge delivery fees and state up front that they do not go to the driver. I tip at least $5 for delivery on top of the fee, but a lot of times I won't even get delivery bc I hate that they add fees like that.