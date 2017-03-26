jla3

If You Want To Make Money, Wait On Shaq

In a new Jimmy Kimmel interview, Shaq (who doesn't actually think the earth is flat) is a good tipper, as he revealed that the biggest tip he left to a waitress was $4000...and this resulted because he asks waiters "How much do you want?" and once a waitress said four grand and he gave it to her.

He also tips valet 300 dollars usually, but he doesn't carry cash with him around places either.

How much do you tip usually, ONTD?
