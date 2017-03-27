Elementary 5x18 "Dead Man's Tale" Sneak Peek
Sherlock is convinced of Shinwell's guilt, but Watson isn't so sure. Sneak peek at tonight's new #Elementary. pic.twitter.com/uEZSlJdL4A— Elementary (@Elementary_CBS) March 27, 2017
Madam Secretary 3x18 "Good Bones" Promo
Elizabeth enlists the help of Hollywood star Ashley Whittaker (Julia Nicole Schlaepfer) to help sway the president of Kyrgyzstan to end human trafficking in his country, but the added attention could put an American captive at risk. Also, when Henry finds the bomb that's being held by the doomsday cult, he uncovers information that they could be planning a deadlier attack. Tony Award winner Cady Huffman guest stars as Jeri Whitaker, Ashley Whittaker's mother.
Source 1 + 2
Next Sunday on CBS... the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards!!!
Gene Wilder RIP, the 14yo middlewoman and the Saudi billionaire are my fave guest stars this week.
The marine archaeologist looks so familiar...
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm not ready for the show to be cancelled though. :(
I highkey wanted to fuq that billionaire guy.