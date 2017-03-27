Elementary 5x18 "Dead Man's Tale" Sneak Peek

Welp Shinwell, was that really necessary? People need to stop beating up Sherlock and Joan btw.



Gene Wilder RIP, the 14yo middlewoman and the Saudi billionaire are my fave guest stars this week.



The marine archaeologist looks so familiar... Reply

Shinwell went for the extreme (and unnecessary) reaction, but I think Sherlock was wrong to confront Shinwell the way he did and then record him. Reply

Seriously bad judgement all around. Reply

I was not expecting Shinwell to be the one who attacked him. I'm interested to see how this is going to play out. I know it's going to end with Shinwell's death or reincarceration. Reply

I'm still hoping for some kind of witness protection program but yeah, it's not looking good for Shinwell. Reply

Mte that actually shocked me! Reply

Hope he gets to take down SBK and goes into witness protection, I don't want this to end with him dead. :( Reply

okay the comments I'm reading are convincing me I'm not prepared to watch this ep Reply

The case was quite fun though, if you like pirates and treasures. Watch this episode later so you don't have to wait 2 weeks for the next one lol. Reply

This was a really good episode, but I think Elementary's strength lies in there strong characters and character stories. I always feel like the case-of-the-week is a subplot, and I'm just waiting to get back to the main personal plots.



I'm not ready for the show to be cancelled though. :( Reply

Did Johnny Lee Miller change his voice or smth this ep? It sounded deeper and more hoarse in the beginning.



I highkey wanted to fuq that billionaire guy. Reply

