Kristen Stewart Wears Ripped Jeans That Show Her Ass Cheek
Kristen Stewart showed off a pair of strategically ripped jeans as she walked around New Orleans. She was in NOLA with rumoured girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who also sported jeans ripped under the ass cheek. It might have been a wardrobe malfunction, or it might just be KStew's notoriously grungy style.
What do you usually wear?
SOURCE
What do you usually wear?
Jeans and a sweater or long-sleeved T-shirt
mom jeans look like shit on everyone. i swear they came back from the 90s just to punish me.
Those jeans look like shit on both of them.
It's been like this since 2012.
dis is cute
(though there was a rule about excessively torn jeans/garments...)
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Go put some clothes on.
oldmanyellsatcloud.gif
Edited at 2017-03-27 04:36 am (UTC)
but naw, i feel you. moments like this, i feel like a grandma. "honey go put some nice jeans on. nobody wants to see butt flap. you're not a plumber."
my jeans always rip in the ass area and then I have to stop wearing them, also it's usually too high to cut them into shorts :( I would reconsider it but no way I'm bold (?) enough to walk in jeans ripped like that
What do you usually wear?
T-shirt (must have a breast pocket), skinny jeans, and Toms or chukkas. I'm pretty simple.
What do you usually wear?
Dress, tights, brogues/ankle boots.
Or gigantically oversized shirt with some weird patterns or design (my fave is a faberge egg one) and leggings. With brogues/ankle boots.
I'm so shorrttttt and just feel like my legs are idk tree stumps, also I feel weirdly exposed in trousers, and having to take up every pair by like 5+ inches is too much bother.
I'm hoping they make a comeback, I was too poor to afford any nice ones in their 2006-08 heyday and I saw them all over the trendy shops in Tokyo last year so I have my fingers crossed that means sth.