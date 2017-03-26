flop Reply

stfu Elliot, Before I throw a Sea Cucumber at you.

The song isn't doing much for me upon first listen but I like their voices and their legs .

Yura needed more shine, but I enjoyed this song.



Also Minah voice is one of the best in Kpop respect ha love ha.

they had us wait 2 years for this mess smh

3 BB



we don't acknowledge ring my bell

ring my bell is a bop tho.... darling however...this is a nice mix between the two imo.

Mehhh this is boring they should've done another "Something"



Im obsessed with Moon HyunA's solo

RIP 9muses

Reply

this song is so odd but I love her for it LOL



and she just released a video for the acoustic version!

i really really didnt like this the first time, like parts of the instrumental sounded lazily produced and it just sounded so bland to me??? and the bridge seems really long up to the point where the song just lost my attention



i just listened to it for the third time and i'm slowly warming up to it. i hope the album is good



i wish there were less shots of those guys and more of them dancing in those outfits :'(

Meh. I didn't like the chorus

Well I guess it's good to know the trash music trend is a global one.

Oh my at the first few comments on here compared to the ones on Omona. Now I understand when people say ONTD hates everything lmao.

Ikr so picky lol

My comment wasn't that bad :(

Tbf omntd stans ppl like Jessica so I don't rly buy their taste either



And then I recently discovered they hate Twice so I'm so confused 🤷🏻‍♀️



Edited at 2017-03-27 04:01 am (UTC)

you leave jessica out of this LOL



I think twice backlash came from GG comparisons, their lack of a real power vocalist and how their popularity caused JYP to not handle WG properly at the end. I think all of them are adorable tho and seem like such nice girls

No sis, that shithole is full of satanyeon fans that got me banned from commenting there just because jessica was doing better than tiffany in her solo careers and they were salty as fuck

Knock Knock cleansed my soul, the hate is truly gone after that one.

Omona stans trash tho.

I left omona but I still know they're equally capable of hating sth even if most of the place is, like someone said, ppl who'd probably try to report you for saying their favs are flopping.

lmfao ikr

ia lmaooo

Haha I just posted on Omona but I really like it :) they are just stunning!

Also OP i was gonna do a Kpop post lol

;L guess this one wont be included :p

Please make one with better music tbh

Link

I liked it...it was cute...not something I would wait 2 years for though....

they should continue hiding for another 2 years... 8 even..

i like it but hate the contacts trend

