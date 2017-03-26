March 26th, 2017, 11:03 pm pikapika217 Girl's Day finally makes a return with 'I'll be yours' Almost 3 years after their last mini album & comeback 'Darling', Girl's day has comeback with 'I'll Be Yours' -source Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
and their legs.
Also Minah voice is one of the best in Kpop respect ha love ha.
we don't acknowledge ring my bell
Im obsessed with Moon HyunA's solo
RIP 9muses
and she just released a video for the acoustic version!
i just listened to it for the third time and i'm slowly warming up to it. i hope the album is good
i wish there were less shots of those guys and more of them dancing in those outfits :'(
💀
And then I recently discovered they hate Twice so I'm so confused 🤷🏻♀️
I think twice backlash came from GG comparisons, their lack of a real power vocalist and how their popularity caused JYP to not handle WG properly at the end. I think all of them are adorable tho and seem like such nice girls
Knock Knock cleansed my soul, the hate is truly gone after that one.
;L guess this one wont be included :p
