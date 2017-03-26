how was it?



amd is this the last ep? Reply

Thread

Link

meh and yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rick and company looked like total assholes tbh



not the first time but maybe one of the most egregious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't quite as bad as some of the last ones. At least it has all of the cast which hasn't happened since like, the season started lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly enjoy watching ftwd more, twd is such a task to get through now Reply

Thread

Link

i have a pretty high tolerance for TWD bullshit (tho this season is getting me down). is FTWD overall worth watching or just worth watching in comparison to the mothership? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually really like it on it's own but i realize i'm in the minority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really like it too, the characters can be annoying but tbh now that chris is gone, none of them are more annoying/useless than daryl. i loved the scenes in the hotel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried FTWD and hated how annoying the characters were. Watched all of S1. S2 is supposedly better.

Interesting from a canon/mythology perspective but didn't really root for anyone or care to follow their story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like FTWD because a lot of what happens gets resolved lmao none of this lemme drag this nothing bullshit for 2 seasons. Stuff gets resolved in a few episodes and they all move along to the next misadventure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The characters are infinitely more terrible but relatively the stories themselves are entertaining Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was okay but I didn't connect with like, any of the characters. I think I watched a couple episodes of season two before giving up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im ready for this slow, messy ass season to be over but i wish season 8 started in like may lmao.



i liked tonights ep, even tho team family looked bad, cray, and messy. the finale looks like shit'll be going down, though all this fighting better not happen in only like the last 15 mins cause i swear Reply

Thread

Link

tonight's episode was pretty good, but yes, I'm ready for the season to end already. and I hate how they pushed the talking dead to after Into the Badlands (does anyone watch that?) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Plenty of people watch Into The Badlands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watch Into the Badlands, but it's ratings are pretty shitty. It got like a 50% a bump in the ratings over last season just from airing right after TWD last week, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely thought korl was holding a banjo in that shot lmao



these last two eps have been fucking TERRIBLE. i can put up with so much shit from this goddamn show but they are testing my patience Reply

Thread

Link

the whole season has been AWFUL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for some reason, your distaste has resonated with me the most

it truly has been AWFUL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't kept up with this season at all but just from this preview, it feels like Sasha is gonna die y/n Reply

Thread

Link

Given that the actress has another show lined up, it's very likely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe, the actress did get the lead in that Star Trek series (if they ever shoot it). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has two different endings filmed according to Spoil The Dead but I still think she is a goner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

safe to say she is :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Sasha dies, I'm out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so bye ... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

anyone have a link for ep 15? Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't seen this show in three seasons, but carl looks pretty in the youtube thumbnail?



the soft butch vigilante twd needs to be revitalized Reply

Thread

Link

this show is such a chore to get through. I honestly couldn't tell you shit that happened this episode. Except that it was a Sasha ep. Reply

Thread

Link

This episode wasn't any good and it was still better than most of the season which is not saying much but... at least we saw all of the cast omg ty AMC for the extraordinary budget allocated to this episode/s



I'm so ready for the season to just be put out of its misery Reply

Thread

Link

this season has seriously dragged and the pacing was inexcusable.

the finale better deliver, especially since the buildup has been eons.

BUT, this promo looks like it's going to be a showdown in Alexandria rather than a proper raid on the Savior compound...



Edited at 2017-03-27 04:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Gregory trying to fight zombies was like the first genuine laugh I've had all season Reply

Thread

Link

People conflicted about Negan on twitter is actually hilarious after tonight's ep Reply

Thread

Link

People were all like wow he has a moral code, even the walking dead story sync was saying that. i was like umm does no one remember that he rapes his "wives" every day? his personality stays shitty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great episode.



Prayers for Sasha, I will quit the show behind this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Jesus wants to fuck Daryl. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, but he can do better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This season has been so boring and I'm ready for it to end. I have nothing to add except this gif which was probably my fave moment so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so mad at Eugene, I can't even laugh at his antics anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The episode was messy.



But did anyone notice the bae Maggie was talking to?

Hilltop guys are hot. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I noticed, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link