March 26th, 2017, 07:07 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 7x16 Promo sourceAre you ready for the return of Red Scarf, ontd? Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc)
amd is this the last ep?
not the first time but maybe one of the most egregious
Interesting from a canon/mythology perspective but didn't really root for anyone or care to follow their story.
i liked tonights ep, even tho team family looked bad, cray, and messy. the finale looks like shit'll be going down, though all this fighting better not happen in only like the last 15 mins cause i swear
these last two eps have been fucking TERRIBLE. i can put up with so much shit from this goddamn show but they are testing my patience
it truly has been AWFUL
the soft butch vigilante twd needs to be revitalized
I'm so ready for the season to just be put out of its misery
the finale better deliver, especially since the buildup has been eons.
BUT, this promo looks like it's going to be a showdown in Alexandria rather than a proper raid on the Savior compound...
Prayers for Sasha, I will quit the show behind this shit.
But did anyone notice the bae Maggie was talking to?
Hilltop guys are hot.