Girls 6x08 Promo - "What Will We Do This Time About Adam?"
Adam comes to Hannah with surprising news; Jessa spends a day on her own; Shoshanna slogs through helping Ray with his oral history project until a run-in with her old boss, Abigail, infuses the venture with new energy. (airs April 2, 2017)
I actually hope they get back together because I am part of the small minority that likes them together.
I could not give less of a fuck about this baby/Adam plot.
im kinda not here for hannah and adam. i feel like that relationship was so long ago it almost feels random to put them back together (if thats where its going). the ship has sailed and it should stay there.
overall i dont like the pregnancy plotline. if anyone was gonna devote an entire episode to normalizing abortion i would've thought it would be lena.
