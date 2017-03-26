Girls 6x08 Promo - "What Will We Do This Time About Adam?"

Literally 3 episodes left and they have shoved Shoshana out of the story and replaced her with Elijah. I love Andrew/Elijah but justice for Shosh. Reply

agreed. and no more marnie this season would be just fine by me. Reply

Marnie keeps having the same realization over and over and it is so fucking boring. Last season in the ep with Charlie I thought she had the realization that she needs to stop being selfish and wake up. Now every single ep this season has had her learn the same lesson. Such bad writing. Give her a fucking story at least! Reply

she's become the worst character Reply

i feel like she's become such a caricature. and she has shown no real, lasting growth whatsoever. Reply

mte. i hope shoshanna gets a decent wrap-up but with only 3 episodes left they're probably just going to have her and ray get back together. Reply

Agreed. I love Elijah but every episode I'm screaming at my tv "where is Shosh?!" Reply

I hate how little Shosh we've had this season. I feel like even Marnie's mom has had more screen time. Reply

Shosh and Jessa (pre Adam) always got paid dust with airtime. Reply

I'm so mad that she and Ray are just straight up missing now. They better show up and like, already be happily back together or something. Reply

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

I have a feeling they are going to do this whole Adam and Hannah are back thing for most of the episode then at the end she's going to change her mind and that's gonna be their ~closure~ or something. IDK if that even makes sense.



I actually hope they get back together because I am part of the small minority that likes them together.



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:43 am (UTC) Reply

Me too and I will be LIVID if that is the case Reply

ME. TOO. insert a gif of Tyra Banks screaming we were all rooting for you here because I have loved them as a couple for way too long for that shit to end that way. Reply

Parent

yeah, i just kinda want them together. i want it to end with hannah and adam, shosh and ray, elijah and dill, maybe marnie finds her way back to charlie, and jessa takes off on an adventure. it's way to hokey of an end for girls but idgaf. i can kinda see adam being cool as fuck with raising another man's baby as his own. though i am wondering if dill and elijah are gonna end up adopting hannah's baby who won't be white so it'll be good for all involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marnie looked scary skinny when she was at the pawnshop tonight. Jesus. Even her pants were loose on her. Reply

that's all i could see this episode. i would never judge anyone's body so i just hope she's crazy healthy and has naturally thin arms. Reply

idk if you compare seasons 1-2 to the rest you'll notice a drastic weight loss. Reply

Idk I've said this before but she gives me Hilary Duff vibes back in her extreme skinny phase where you can just tell it's unnatural. Reply

yeah she did :/ Reply

I gasped when she was on the phone at the end of the episode reaching up to get something from the shelf, her arm was so skeletal. And they've really been hammering in all the workout classes she goes to. It's like they're talking about her having a problem without actually facing it and with 3 episodes left I doubt they will. Reply

Even just the beginning of the episode when she was coming back from running her arms looked like toothpicks jfc Allison sis !!!! :( Reply

That's all I could think about when she was at the pawnshop... her arms are just bones =/ Such a difference from season 1 Reply

Elijah singing that song from Smash + Marissa Jaret Winokur's reaction...beautiful Reply

Hes my favorite part of the show Reply

ikr I was like "damn okay!" Reply

idk if i'll be able to watch this tonight. someone tell me what happened with paul louis!! what did he say when he found out? Reply

he completely dismissed her and said thanks for not pressuring him into being involved bc he isn't ready for a baby. Reply

He just never came across as emotionally available in the conversation, I personally don't think that character is even capable of that. I mean, he didn't even know who the fuck she was until she gave a lengthy description despite spending a long weekend with her. He responded just as she expected and how she wanted (to be uninvolved) but was still surprised at how "easy" it was to tell him and have him want no part in the child's life. Reply

Parent

Marnie is so boring. Elijah development is cute but this was not a "wrapping the series up" kind of episode, not this late in the season lol Reply

Thread



Link

Legit what are their ages supposed to be because every time someone exact age is mentioned it never seems to match up with the timeline the show set for itself. Reply

When hannah was making a list of reasons why she could have the baby she listed her age as 27 and tonight Elijah said he was 28. IDK the timeline of this show has never made sense to me. Reply

Parent

it was actually mentioned in an older ep that elijah was older than hannah. Reply

Parent

But didn't she or Marnie just have their 25th birthday last season (they're the same age, right)? Hannah was like 23 at the start on the series iirc. Reply

Parent

Where is Shosh though Reply

Fucked off somewhere, hopefully. Reply

Tonight's episode was so good. I just really, really need an Elijah spin-off because he easily carries the show.



I could not give less of a fuck about this baby/Adam plot. Reply

I would watch an Elijah spinoff. It's what should have been made instead of Looking... Reply

seriously, just give me "Boys" with Elijah and new friends Reply

idg the love for elijah. he's easily the most annoying character on the show (after marnie that is). Reply

when elijah had to dance with the basketball i died. justice4smash



im kinda not here for hannah and adam. i feel like that relationship was so long ago it almost feels random to put them back together (if thats where its going). the ship has sailed and it should stay there.



overall i dont like the pregnancy plotline. if anyone was gonna devote an entire episode to normalizing abortion i would've thought it would be lena. Reply

I loved his reactions to the other people auditioning too. His "Whyyyyyy?!" yelling had me howling Reply

LMAO same Reply

here for this elijah-centric ep Reply

I'm honestly so confused about Jessa and what his face. Like, sis wyd? That has to be the most random pairing I ever have seen on television. And uhh Adam and Hannah are going to get back together? No Shos? Snorefest



Bye Reply

Jessa and whom? What u talm bout Willis Reply

i don't like adam or jessa, so next week's episode will probably be my least favorite in the season. otherwise, this has been an excellent season! Reply

