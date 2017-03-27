March 27th, 2017, 04:52 am bunica1990 Big Little Lies 1x07 Promo (Series Finale) source Tagged: nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, shailene woodley, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 161161 comments Add comment
it looked so benign my roommate and I had to rewind to see if it was a penis - it looked like a table leg lmao.
I was shocked when it ended.
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:25 am (UTC)
This show has also made me realize parenthood is probably not for me. I don't mind kids, but having my own ... nah.
I love this miniseries so much. Shaliane Woodley is the weak link for me, though. Completely mediocre, especially when alongside Kidman, Reese and Laura Dern, who is owning Renata's ridiculousness.
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:29 am (UTC)
Whenever she's in a scene where the women are supposed to be having casual chit chat she sticks out like a sore thumb.
even if she was playing it flat for a forced detachment affect, she isn't hitting that either.
Edited at 2017-03-27 02:34 am (UTC)
What the fuck?
*for delusional ONTDs, of course.
it physically hurts not to spoil myself