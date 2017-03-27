Soo was that a fake penis in this episode?? Reply

Maybe they borrowed the prosthetic penis from the GIRLS ep a few episodes back. HBO has a general penis props department I'm sure haha Reply

I was so alarmed lmaoo I felt like such a prude Reply

how on earth did i miss this Reply

wait what are you talking about Reply

my guess yes. honestly wouldnt put it past Skarsgard to not give a fuck, but the fact his character put her hand on it makes me think its 100% fake...thats an extremely unprofessional ask for an actress.



it looked so benign my roommate and I had to rewind to see if it was a penis - it looked like a table leg lmao. Reply

I can't believe there's only 1 more ep left!!! Reply

same!! I'm happy they're not making it last 500 seasons tho, they did such a great job with this show. Reply

mte this one went by so fast



I was shocked when it ended. Reply

I love this show, I think there needs to be more miniseries of books with 7-8 episodes. Reply

it's only 7 episodes?! noooooo! Reply

This series was beyond better than I imagined it would be. It's absolutely fantastic. And again - I LOVE NICOLE KIDMAN. Reply

I NEED TO CATCH UP Reply

I couldn't take it after last weeks episode that I spoiled it for myself Reply

I'm shaking Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I need that balcony scene in my life RIGHT NOW



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:25 am (UTC)

ia Reply

me too, and for a little balloon to float up behind them that says "surprise! there'll be a second season!" too Reply

IA, cant come fast enough! Reply

Yaaaaassss Reply

This show has been a helluva ride, and I hope the finale lives up to what came before it.



This show has also made me realize parenthood is probably not for me. I don't mind kids, but having my own ... nah. Reply

It took a tv show to figure that out? Damn. Reply

lol ia, what Reply

lmfaoooo Reply

My friends lives have made me realize that! Welcome to child freeness! It's awesome! Reply

Nicole Kidman should make places on her mantel for her upcoming Emmy and Golden Globe, tbh.



I love this miniseries so much. Shaliane Woodley is the weak link for me, though. Completely mediocre, especially when alongside Kidman, Reese and Laura Dern, who is owning Renata's ridiculousness.



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:29 am (UTC)

Shailene was not a good choice for the show. Reply

I can't at how a bunch of people are saying Shailene is good because it's painful to watch her in group scenes and get out acted by The Greats™ Reply

MTE.



Whenever she's in a scene where the women are supposed to be having casual chit chat she sticks out like a sore thumb. Reply

lol mte Reese and Nicole are acting circles around her Reply

Shailene tries to act ~natural~ and earnest in every role and it's not working for her. She's a really weak actress imo. Reply

I think she does good with the kid that plays her son. Her awkwardness and stuff sort of fits her character. Reply

she has her moments but even at her best she does not compare to the other 3 Reply

Woodley is at her absolute worst when talking about her abuse and abuser, especially when describing her feelings or facts about it to Witherspoon. it's insanely flat and when she is ~joking~ about killing him, it doesn't even play like someone who just wants to say she would kill him out loud because it would make her feel better to say it, but needs to make it a joke after because she's insecure about looking psycho. thats how it's supposed to be, and she doesn't come close.



even if she was playing it flat for a forced detachment affect, she isn't hitting that either. Reply

Shailene is definitely the weak link. I also think Zoey Kravitz was miscast. The one scene where she's dancing "seductively" and through the confessionals we're told all the husbands couldn't keep their eyes off of her,.. and I was like "really? she looks 15" Reply

I cant wait to see it tomorrow. This series is the best. Reply

Nicole deserves an Emmy for this, she's amazing. I tense up everytime Perry and Celeste are alone together. The therapist laid it out for her, safety planned with her, it was great. Reply

And lol @ Madeline projectile vomiting over Bonnie. 😅 In the book Madeline was the one to find out about the website and Ed had everything taken down. Reply

[ spoiler ] Are you referring to the daughter's website? Because wasn't it Nathan who phoned Madeline to tell her about it? Also, I don't remember Ed taking it down. I always thought the donation came from Celeste. Reply

Hmm, maybe I'm remembering it wrong. It's been a while since I read the book. lol Reply

emmys for nicole and laura, and i can't believe i'm about to say this...and alexander skarsgaard. for some reason he's always struck me as abusive irl but fuck if he isn't terrifying in this role. i can't believe there is only one episode left. i want another season that focuses on the aftermath of the murder...and that has more adam scott...never enough adam scott.



Edited at 2017-03-27 02:34 am (UTC)

"for some reason he's always struck me as abusive irl"



What the fuck? Reply

People were saying this in the last post too. I don't even know Reply

what a thing to say about someone, Jesus Reply

lol it's very ontd Reply

I don't like him based on his/her appearance so he/she must be awful irl. I mean d'oh? Didn't you know that this is true?!*







*for delusional ONTDs, of course. Reply

Srsly, he's always a gem in interviews and his costars seem to love him. Reply

I can't wait for next week so I can finally get some answers!

it physically hurts not to spoil myself Reply

stay strong! i broke down and read the book a couple weeks ago and wish i would've held out. Reply

