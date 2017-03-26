March 26th, 2017, 09:03 pm klutzy_girl Once Upon A Time - 6.15 - A Wondrous Place - Promo Source Tagged: once upon a time (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
And what at Evil Queen and Robin ending up together in the Wish Realm. Makes a weird kind of sense.
- Emma couldn't wait for Hook to propose which is lol and not in a good way. Hook still not coming clean and him trying to just cover it up is just another point on the very long list in which the writers have failed to write an actual redemption story for him despite shoving down our throats that he is now a "hero." And of course, it's all for the sake of pushing CS.
- Happy to see Robin go. Both the character and the actor are terrible. Regina deserves better. (and lol at Lana's reaction at this weekend's Con when she found out the character was back)
- They can't figure out what to do with Zelena now.
- This shitshow needs to end but ABC will end up giving it one more season and it will be even worse than it already is.
- Obligatory comment about Lana deserving better
This episode made me angry in ways that I haven't been before now. I've been watching out of habit more than anything, but tonight was the first time I really wanted to rage-quit this show.
1) Rapist!Zelena just allowed to be places and nobody's commenting on it
2) Lame-ass finish to the Evil Queen Returns storyline (not that I ever enjoyed it, I'm not a Regina fan)
3) So are they going to try and jam in the angle that Robin wasn't Regina's true love afterall?
4) The timeline is so fucked up at this point it's not even able to function. Inventive and captivating storytelling means doing something DIFFERENT every WEEK, writers! What it doesn't mean is going back to the narrative structure you have set up and jabbing at it until it collapses. Is there even a timeline left anymore? I'm so sick of flashbacks!
5) Hook's comment about getting a third chance almost made me throw something at the TV. Hook, honey, you can't call it a third chance when it's clearly the millionth!
6) This season more than any has really shown that the writers have no idea what to do. They're spinning their wheels and can't seem to actually follow through on anything in a meaningful way. It's gotten all Groundhog Day up in here, it's just the same thing over and over again.
And yet I'm still watching this crap, so who is the idiot, I ask you?