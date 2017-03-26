Ugh at Hook trying to fuck with David, Snow, and Emma's memories. Fucking really? Just be honest with them for fuck's sake. Also, is David and Snow's curse broken yet or?



And what at Evil Queen and Robin ending up together in the Wish Realm. Makes a weird kind of sense. Reply

I haven't watched this since s5b and everything I see/hear about it sounds so. Bad Reply

same. except I stopped s4? Reply

- There is much of Regina's past that hasn't been dealt with but Regina accepting the good and bad of herself is the most character growth that the show has seen.

- Emma couldn't wait for Hook to propose which is lol and not in a good way. Hook still not coming clean and him trying to just cover it up is just another point on the very long list in which the writers have failed to write an actual redemption story for him despite shoving down our throats that he is now a "hero." And of course, it's all for the sake of pushing CS.

- Happy to see Robin go. Both the character and the actor are terrible. Regina deserves better. (and lol at Lana's reaction at this weekend's Con when she found out the character was back)

- They can't figure out what to do with Zelena now.

- This shitshow needs to end but ABC will end up giving it one more season and it will be even worse than it already is.

- Obligatory comment about Lana deserving better Reply

Why is Emma acting chummy with the woman who killed the father of her child? Reply

Every week I come to this posts with the hope that Hook and Zelena are finally dead but this show just keeps disappointing me Reply

I feel like they're never going to get rid of Hook now. Reply

What even happened tonight? I was checking out hardcore through most of it and then the final 15 minutes got pre-empted by local news coverage of heavy storms in the area. Reply

Evil Queen got a fresh start with doppelganger Robin after Regina magically transferred her happiness (via a heart switch). Hook was transported by Belle's son away from Storybrooke with Nemo in the submarine. Weird I know! Reply

I was pretty ambivalent about Hook before tonight, but now I hate his fucking guts. It didn't even matter that he ended up not actually wanting to run away, the mere fact that it crossed his mind shows what kind of a person he is. He's not going to change, he doesn't really want to. And it's not a matter of not knowing how either, he's seen it happen before.



This episode made me angry in ways that I haven't been before now. I've been watching out of habit more than anything, but tonight was the first time I really wanted to rage-quit this show.



1) Rapist!Zelena just allowed to be places and nobody's commenting on it

2) Lame-ass finish to the Evil Queen Returns storyline (not that I ever enjoyed it, I'm not a Regina fan)

3) So are they going to try and jam in the angle that Robin wasn't Regina's true love afterall?

4) The timeline is so fucked up at this point it's not even able to function. Inventive and captivating storytelling means doing something DIFFERENT every WEEK, writers! What it doesn't mean is going back to the narrative structure you have set up and jabbing at it until it collapses. Is there even a timeline left anymore? I'm so sick of flashbacks!

5) Hook's comment about getting a third chance almost made me throw something at the TV. Hook, honey, you can't call it a third chance when it's clearly the millionth!

6) This season more than any has really shown that the writers have no idea what to do. They're spinning their wheels and can't seem to actually follow through on anything in a meaningful way. It's gotten all Groundhog Day up in here, it's just the same thing over and over again.



And yet I'm still watching this crap, so who is the idiot, I ask you? Reply

the evil queen is in the wish realm where she's being hunted by henry for killing snow and charming?? hardly seems like a fresh start. Reply

Whatever happened to the storyline with Belle's son? Reply

He's the villain now! Reply

Should have ended this season Reply

I've stopped watching this but i heard my bb girl tink was in it for TWO MINUTES and that was it, also they totes retconned what happened in Neverland. Everyone needs to watch iZombie when it returns because they actually treat Rose McIver and David Anders with respect, unlike Once. Reply

