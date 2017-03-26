Pictures of Steven Yeun's Son Revealed

that hand is creeping me out Reply

It looks like he's been reanimated. Reply

He's so cute and tiny 🤗 Reply

their baby is going to be beautiful when it gets older. aww Reply

I'm sure people said the same thing when Bruce and Demi had their babies. Reply

people consider bruce willis attractive?? Reply

Aw, he's a cutie but it's hard to tell which of them he looks like from that angle. I wonder if they'll ever reveal his name. Reply

Future split-finger fastball pitcher there. Reply

Awww, cute lil bb. Reply

All new borns are ugly tbh. I can't when people go on and on about these shriveled aliens being cute. And I feel like all babies look the same tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-27 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

mte Reply

haha. I know. They start looking cute at 6 months or so Reply

ia Reply

same. they need a month before the look decent. Reply

false. nick lachey and his wife's firstborn was gorgeous from the get go. i know it's oddly specific to remember that, lol, but i used to think all babies were born ugly too before i saw that one. Reply

Nope. My oldest niece was born beautiful. She had these perfect little eyebrows. Reply

Some don't look as wrinkled or smushed or red, but I swear to god, my former bosses just had their 5th kid and it is mother. fucking. ugly. in the picture they posted. Like, I recoiled and couldn't believe his daddy's weird ass genes could get any uglier. But here we are. Reply

lol yeah



i mean, no shade to the babies. no one is looking their best when being squeezed out of a narrow passage.



but newborns are generally not cute Reply

excuse you I was cute af when I was a bb Reply

they're ugly and cute! shriveled and very red but also small and kinda fuzzy :') Reply

infancy is the cutest stage of human development. i love wrinkly weird looking babies. Reply

this. give it like 2 months for them to get chunky and their faces to change from generic old man newborn and then talk to me Reply

Ikr babies are hideous when their first born but after a few months it gets better.



Well until puberty that is. Reply

yeah, I think that too lol. I don't want parents showing me their pics until they're a few months old. then they're really cute! Reply

shut up Reply

awwww. look @ that head of hair 😭 Reply

He's so adorable but the pic of the hand is creepy lol Reply

He is cute, but damn they picked horrible photos to show Reply

ikr. i feel like he is trolling us with these pics lol. i cant imagine when the kid grows up, he would be like wtf dad, these are the pics you chose to put up social media? Reply

these are some creepy ass photos Reply

lol yea people keep mentioning the hand but both pics are creeping me out tbh Reply

i agree... Reply

the first one creeps me out pretty bad lol. the hand is ok tho. i love when bbs stretch out. Reply

Awww so cute. I swear every time I see a picture of a baby now I get baby fever. This is not good! Reply

girl me too Reply

good looking couple Reply

Cute!



His wife is so hot. He's so lucky. Reply

