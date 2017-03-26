Pictures of Steven Yeun's Son Revealed
jopakka
steveyeun thanks. we are well. much much love.
So cute! #TheWalkingDead alum Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak share first photo of newborn son https://t.co/IEXM6Ac0BR pic.twitter.com/OgixxvXtmK— People Magazine (@people) March 25, 2017
Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak welcomed their first son on March 17.
