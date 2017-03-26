The final scenes in the snow with the layers and how everyone disappeared and reappeared, ugh. So fucking beautiful. Reply

Phil LaMarr did an AMA yesterday and answered on of my questions which was pretty cool!

I might be a weird thing to say but I liked the visualization of blood in this episode, and the moments with the wolf was so precious :*

Phil LaMarr did an AMA yesterday and answered on of my questions which was pretty cool!

beautiful call back to the other fight that used light & shadow - I forget the name DX - and I'm all but certain Ashi is still alive and will pop up later. Reply

Of course she is, killing her off this soon wouldn't make sense after developing her somewhat in the first episode. I was surprised that the other six were killed off so quickly though. Reply

i just love this show so much Reply

I would've been content with an entire episode dedicated to Jack and the wolf (my girl made it!!!!) Reply

Jack and Samurai Wolf was a nice moment to show Jack being sweet and friendly again instead of being stressed as fuck lol. Reply

I haven't watched this since I was a kid. I should block off time and have a special viewing. Reply

I honestly can't believe how each episode has been better than the last. It's so crazy. I'm seriously loving this season so far. Also, I wasn't expecting so much more of the Daughters of Aku to go out like that, but I'm expecting atleast Ashi to be alive. Reply

So my rewatch of season 1-4 is going pretty horribly, do you think I could hop right into season 5? It just looks so pretty! Reply

I've only watched like 8 eps total of the first season but I hopped right into this and was fine. I'm SURE there's deeper levels I'm missing that I'll pick up on a rewatch when I finish the previous series but I'm still really enjoying it. Reply

Ok, that's similar to my situation. Haha, thanks! Reply

Old-school fan here, and Samurai Jack was a mainly episodic format, with no overarching plot besides the basic 'return to the past, beat Aku' focus. I haven't seen anything really giving homage to the past season (yet) in Season 5, so you should be good to jump in!



Just be aware that Aku's VA was replaced since Mako passed away some years ago. He's not perfect, but he's about as good as we can hope to get. Reply

Thank you! I watched the show as a kid but only kind of remember it, and rewatched part of the first season, but it's going to take me a while to watch the rest of the eps, so I figured diving right in would be easier.



That's a shame but understandable. Way better than the VA being alive and them not asking them *cough*ppg*cough* Reply

