March 26th, 2017, 08:33 pm somnus_angel Samurai Jack 5x04 Preview- "XCV" SOURCE
Phil LaMarr did an AMA yesterday and answered on of my questions which was pretty cool!
[ama question]
Edited at 2017-03-27 12:54 am (UTC)
Just be aware that Aku's VA was replaced since Mako passed away some years ago. He's not perfect, but he's about as good as we can hope to get.
That's a shame but understandable. Way better than the VA being alive and them not asking them *cough*ppg*cough*