Scott Gimple said yesterday that they plan for this show to go on for 20 years, lol. I almost made a post about it, but I knew it would just be a hundred ONTDers who don't even watch the show coming in to comment about how much they hate it and it should have already been canceled, etc.



Seriously, though, I hope they have learned something from the dropping ratings this season and will actually pick up the pace by a whole lot next season, and also start showing the whole main cast every week. I am in it until the bitter end, but even I am getting exasperated. Reply

Thread

Link

this show is not gonna go on for 20 years

no way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Negan will be so old lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

20 YEARS?! Lmao so this show for real will be a soap opera



I wish they'd learn their lesson but amc is cheap as fuck and doesn't want to pay the main cast for every ep. That really needs to change cause it made this season feel so off.



Edited at 2017-03-27 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agree 100% Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

20 years holy shit that would be depressing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hate would be justified tho. it does NOT need to go on for 20+ years… Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don't even have enough plotlines to fill 20 episodes tho.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i prefer this to be early then late Reply

Thread

Link

I just spent the last two days at a surprisingly poorly run Walking Dead con and I am beat.



I accidentally (literally) ran into Chandler Riggs today as well. Don't text while walking kids. 😬 Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, did you hurt him? Or did he hurt you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no we were both fine it was pretty quick. I actually thought he was a bad Carl cosplayer for a second and then I saw all the handlers and him going to the booth and was like oh shit that's actually Chandler. :X He actually apologized even though it was totally my fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I've heard quite a few stories about how poorly run walker stalker cons can be Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So glad we get to finally see Rick and michonne again :D Reply

Thread

Link

I'm one of the watchers who has been complaining about how bad this show's gotten and that's it's bori ng and has too much going on and etc. I was talking with a friend about how much of a chore it is too get through an episode and we got to the conclusion that everyone should die. My suggestion was that Rick and Michonne are the last survivors, they fuck a lot and enjoy time together until a meteor hits the earth, they die while fucking (happy i guess) and then it's like ice age or something, maybe throw in some random dinosaurs, etc. She said King Ezequiel's tiger should turn into a zombie and eat everyone. lol Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh as Negan's bitch I am dreading seeing that weasel Dwight switch sides. I wanna punch him in the face. It'll be interesting to see, down the line, how Negan, Daryl, Rosita and Dwight all coexist. Assuming they all make it that is. Oh and Sherry. I want her head on a stick, but that's probably not happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Hey y'all! Reply

Thread

Link

Last week's episode was sf boring, OMG.



I HAAAAAATE episodes that are boring monologues set to plunky piano monologues. It feels like an actual soap opera that I'm watching.



Also - Angela Kang is worst writer. Greg Nicotero is worst director. I wish they would stop using them both. Reply

Thread

Link

i liked greg's episodes in the beginning when he first started but i feel like he's bought into the ~lets make everything poetic and meaningful and overly complicated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've actually forgotten what happened last week already. It made no impression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Carol's not in this episode so I'm not watching. Reply

Thread

Link

only two episodes left of this exhausting season, right? Reply

Thread

Link

Really? I didn't know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait sasha dead? Reply

Thread

Link

gee i wonder how they will recruit them Reply

Thread

Link

I am patiently waiting for Rosita to die. Please die Rosita!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm laughing at the pacing this season b/c it's almost like you can forget about why they're about to fight and what the danger actually is. The first half was Negan heavy and then he pretty much disappears in the second half where you get a lot of talk and a lot of trips to hilltop or the kingdom and you're like oh yeah, there's a bad guy to fight. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this show is best watched binge-watched. It doesn't drag as much, imo. Then again, if you don't watch week to week then you're going to get spoiled for something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is better if you binge, but it really shouldn't be that way. They just botched this whole storyline because they are dumb and cheap. We should be able to get a taste of Negan and the danger along with the main characters and what they are trying to do to fight it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that person in the shadows last week maybe the person wearing the boots that's been following them? Reply

Thread

Link

The person in front of Rosita? That's Dwight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We know for sure? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link