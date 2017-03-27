Quinn

James Blunt says it's "fucked up" that fans believe "You're Beautiful" is romantic

ONTD's second favourite white guy with a guitar explained that his biggest hit "You're Beautiful" is not the romantic song many think it is. It is actually about a guy who is high af, who should probably be put in prison for stalking a woman.

“You get labeled with these things like, ‘Oh, James Blunt. Isn’t he just a soft romantic?’ Well, fuck that. No, I’m not. ‘You’re Beautiful’ is not this soft romantic fucking song. It’s about a guy who’s high as a fucking kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”


What are some other misunderstood song lyrics, ONTD?
Sources: 1 2
Tagged: