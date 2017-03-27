James Blunt says it's "fucked up" that fans believe "You're Beautiful" is romantic
ONTD's second favourite white guy with a guitar explained that his biggest hit "You're Beautiful" is not the romantic song many think it is. It is actually about a guy who is high af, who should probably be put in prison for stalking a woman.
What are some other misunderstood song lyrics, ONTD?
Sources: 1 2
“You get labeled with these things like, ‘Oh, James Blunt. Isn’t he just a soft romantic?’ Well, fuck that. No, I’m not. ‘You’re Beautiful’ is not this soft romantic fucking song. It’s about a guy who’s high as a fucking kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”
If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 13, 2016
LEAVE BLUNTERS ALONE!!!!
That's all I've got.
*hoping it's not truly a sad song**
sometimes by britney spears isn't about abuse imo
Sometimes I run
Sometimes I hide
Sometimes I'm scared of you
But all I really want is to hold you tight
Treat you right, be with you day and night
Sounds like she's singing about the cycle of domestic abuse.
[Verse 1]
My life is brilliant, my love is pure
I saw an angel of that I'm sure
She smiled at me on the subway
She was with another man
But I won't lose no sleep on that
'Cause I've got a plan
[Chorus]
You're beautiful, you're beautiful
You're beautiful, it's true
I saw your face in a crowded place
And I don't know what to do
'Cause I'll never be with you
[Verse 2]
Yeah, she caught my eye as we walked on by
She could see from my face that I was flying high
And I don't think that I'll see her again
But we shared a moment that will last 'til the end
Sounds like he's planning to kidnap her.
I like his and the original tbh.