James Blunt says it's "fucked up" that fans believe "You're Beautiful" is romantic



so his entire promo schtick for this album is making fun of himself, something ppl did 10 years ago and forgot about now Reply

lmfao this is funny Reply

lmao im not mad Reply

i feel personally attacked because I too am Claire and 26 Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

self awareness is key Reply

he`s been doing that for ages. Reply

he's been doing it since his first album Reply

lmao Reply

suddenly i like this song a bit more Reply

mte Reply

um what Reply

He had 2 good songs. YB wasn't one of them.



That's all I've got. Reply

I was at a wedding where the bride and groom danced to "I Will Always Love You". I don't know if they'd ever listened to the lyrics before because it's very obviously a breakup song. Reply

At least it wasn't Every Breath You Take? Reply

mte this one is v common Reply

I don't know how you can live in this day and age and not know what that song is about Reply

lmao, I was going to mention that song, still some people think it's romantic lmao. Reply

I love how people misinterpret that all the time. Reply

I was hoping someone would mention this in the post Reply

My first dance song is going to be All My Life by K-ci and Jojo



*hoping it's not truly a sad song** Reply

the first slow song the DJ played at my bro's wedding was Someone Like You and it cleared the dance floor - like really? Reply

My wedding song was Smack My Bitch Up. Reply

It's also fun when they play White Wedding. Reply

Hahaha oh shit! I know someone who picked "everything" by Michael Buble, and I mentally kept it to myself that Buble wrote it about Emily Blunt and then cheated on her. Fast forward 2 years, the bastard of a husband cheated on her, and they divorced. Maybe I should've voted against the song... Reply

I was at a wedding where the song was an acoustic rendition of "Latch" -such creepy lyrics!!! Reply

haha



sometimes by britney spears isn't about abuse imo Reply

do people think that it is? i've never heard that before :/ Reply

I hadn't heard that before but when you read the chorus, you can understand why...



Sometimes I run

Sometimes I hide

Sometimes I'm scared of you

But all I really want is to hold you tight

Treat you right, be with you day and night



Sounds like she's singing about the cycle of domestic abuse. Reply

I literally printed these lyrics out and gave them to my high school boyfriend bc he was too clingy. HE DIDN'T TAKE THE HINT. Reply

i dont care for his music but i do appreciate that one of my favorite tv moments wouldnt have been possible without him

Haha, that was one of the first things I thought of Reply

YYYAAASSSS!!!! Refusing to pay for the entire song and just re-playing the 30 second clip, I'm crying, this is one of my favorite Michael Scott moments ever. Reply

Lmfaaaoo! I love this. Reply

lol i think about this scene often! i need to do an office rewatch sometime soon tbh (though i still have never seen the last season or season and a half or so) Reply

i finally watched the post-michael seasons recently and they were really bad imo. i get why they didnt just end it after steve carrell left but they should have. he was truly the heart and soul of the show Reply

Parent

If you stop at the episode where Michael leaves it's seriously perfect. Reply

I just need a taste... Reply

Ugh how did they not give Steve an Emmy for this show. It makes me so mad. Reply

i'm rereading the lyrics right now, and he's right. damn, i have never noticed how creepy it is.



[Verse 1]

My life is brilliant, my love is pure

I saw an angel of that I'm sure

She smiled at me on the subway

She was with another man

But I won't lose no sleep on that

'Cause I've got a plan



[Chorus]

You're beautiful, you're beautiful

You're beautiful, it's true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don't know what to do

'Cause I'll never be with you



[Verse 2]

Yeah, she caught my eye as we walked on by

She could see from my face that I was flying high

And I don't think that I'll see her again

But we shared a moment that will last 'til the end Reply

lol, another "Every breath you take" situation lmao. Reply

The original version actually says "fucking high" instead of "flying high", which gives it a totally new meaning lmao Reply

'Cause I've got a plan



Sounds like he's planning to kidnap her. Reply

i mean its not subliminal or anything, its pretty clear what the song is about lmao Reply

i think the flying high ->fucking high switch makes it a totally different song so it makes me lol. Reply

I always thought this song was creepy as hell Reply

omgg I only ever knew the first two lines of the chorus Reply

lmao hahah Reply

lmao. i love when people play these supposed ~romantic songs at their weddings and shit without clearly ever having listened to the actual lyrics. like, "u sure?" Reply

Lmao now I understand why I never liked the song. Reply

I don't want to listen to his music but I would get drunk and talk shit with him. Reply

lol same Reply

in a perfect world him/ed sheeran/sam smith would celebrity cage match and we'd only have him left Reply

I hate his music but he's hysterical. Reply

I like his cover of Fall At Your Feet, but that's an amazing song ofc. Reply

ty for reminding me of this damn bop! adding to my playlist now (original version, not his obv) Reply

SAME.



I like his and the original tbh. Reply

