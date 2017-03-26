Chrissie Teigen & Patricia Arquette React to United Airlines Banning Girls in Leggings From Plane
United Airlines today stopped some teenage girls from getting on their flight in Denver because they violated some kinda dress code by wearing leggings. Their dad who was wearing shorts was allowed to board.
Edit: The airline says it was only bc the girls were flying on passes for employees etc, not paid tickets
Do you think leggings are scandalous, ONTD?
Source 1, Source 2
Edit: The airline says it was only bc the girls were flying on passes for employees etc, not paid tickets
I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017
Meanwhile someone at the daily mail had to google stock photos of "10 year old in leggings" that's prob the real crime pic.twitter.com/jkn9zKKzbR— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017
@united Do U understand U have just made at least half UR customers very unhappy?— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017
Do you think leggings are scandalous, ONTD?
Source 1, Source 2
You are basically representing the airline when you fly free, and if you look sloppy and unkempt, it reflects back on them. That's the corporate line anyway. It's hard to believe, but people used to get really dressed up to fly, it was a big deal. I think the airlines would like to see their passengers dressed better than they are, tbh.
A couple of years ago, an FED EX pilot was drunk on an Southwest Airline flight. Pilots for other airlines fly for free. And when you do, you are not allowed to drink. After that, all FED EX pilots were banned from Southwest.
I guess I just laugh @ 'representing the airline' as if airlines don't already suck, how could leggings make them worse.
I remember girls at my school had to do the three finger rule for your straps on your shirt and you couldn't have anything above fingertips.
Meanwhile guys MIGHT have had sagging in their dress code.
She's FIVE.
If you think there is anything remotely inappropriate about the shoulders of a FIVE YEAR OLD, the problem is not the five year old.
Edited at 2017-03-27 12:27 am (UTC)
Any attire that reveals a midriff.
Attire that reveals any type of undergarments.
Attire that is designated as sleepwear, underwear, or swim attire.
Mini Skirts
Shorts that do not meet 3 inches above the knee when in a standing position.
Form-fitting lycra/spandex tops, pants and dresses.
Attire that has offensive and/or derogatory terminology or graphics.
Attire that is excessively dirty or has holes/tears.
Any attire that is provocative, inappropriately revealing, or see-through clothing.
Bare feet
Beach-type, rubber flip-flops
Other passengers don't know that you are a relative of an airline employee
And in this particular case, the passengers in question were children. No one is going to think that a 10 year old is a rep of a company.
In short, this story came about because a gate agent went on a power trip.
my office is pretty much you can wear anything you like, within a general reason. Although one woman once wore a crop top with the tiniest shorts I'd seen and nobody said a word.
although when the clients come in, we are expected to be proper, but that doesn't mean we have to dress up.
I wear leggings all of the time in the spring/summer.
And here I am whining that they won't let me dye my hair bright purple lmao imma step back and count my blessings now tho
favorite legging brand?
and fuck united for this sexist policy. i ALWAYS travel in athlesiure/form-fitting leggings with a cozy sweater. i'm wearing leggings right now lol.
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
so i'm never going back, lol
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
I have a few lularoe leggings but only because one of the friends is a consultant and I've done some stuff for her. They've pretty much fallen apart after a few wears. Not worth the money.
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
altho the skinny legging-ish trousers i got from them shrunk even tho i washed them in cold water. knew i was gonna say sth bad about the brand.
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
My favorite though are Primark's.
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
Re: favorite legging brand?
I've got several pairs of Viv in my cart on Amazon because I hear they're much better.
Re: favorite legging brand?
Old Navy does a pretty decent legging. Onzie is best for summer because they're super lightweight but also high quality.
Re: favorite legging brand?
seriously, of all the things to worry about, you're gonna worry about two teenagers wearing leggings?
apparently they had to follow the employee dress code bc of the passes they had. so was the dad not also flying under a press pass, since he was allowed to fly in his shorts?
Though technically my dress code at work allows shorts in the summer / when it's hot (provided they're not super short) and excludes leggings so I guess that's possible.
Any attire that reveals a midriff.
Attire that reveals any type of undergarments.
Attire that is designated as sleepwear, underwear, or swim attire.
Mini Skirts
Shorts that do not meet 3 inches above the knee when in a standing position.
Form-fitting lycra/spandex tops, pants and dresses.
Attire that has offensive and/or derogatory terminology or graphics.
Attire that is excessively dirty or has holes/tears.
Any attire that is provocative, inappropriately revealing, or see-through clothing.
Bare feet
Beach-type, rubber flip-flops