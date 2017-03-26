Mirror Ari

Chrissie Teigen & Patricia Arquette React to United Airlines Banning Girls in Leggings From Plane

United Airlines today stopped some teenage girls from getting on their flight in Denver because they violated some kinda dress code by wearing leggings. Their dad who was wearing shorts was allowed to board.

Edit: The airline says it was only bc the girls were flying on passes for employees etc, not paid tickets









Do you think leggings are scandalous, ONTD?
Source 1, Source 2
