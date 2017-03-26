Chrissie Teigen & Patricia Arquette React to United Airlines Banning Girls in Leggings From Plane

I'm boarding a United flight in like 14 hours and all I brought to wear pants wise are leggings. I s2g United... Reply

Wear leggings and see if they start shit Reply

if you have paid for your ticket you will be fine. Reply

Unless you're flying non-rev then it's not an issue. I'm assuming you bought a ticket so you'll be fine. Reply

This dress code has nothing to do with you if you have a normal ticket Reply

You have bigger things to worry about with United, like the fact that their flights are never on time, get canceled randomly, are generally awful.



For real. I've been checking my flight status obsessively all day. Reply

Is it inappropriate or what? I don't get why they did that Reply

The well-actuallys on Twitter were alleging that spandex bursts into flame on the emergency slide, which is why they were asked to change. Doesn't stand up to questioning though. Why not stop all women wearing spandex leggings on all flights? Did they ask those kids if their leggings were made of spandex? Does this only apply to spandex in pants? Reply

This has nothing to do with it. The girls were flying non-rev (non-revenue). They were children of an employee. Those tickets have dress codes because you're representing the company. Every time I flew non-rev I couldn't wear flip flops. It's got nothing to do with being scandalous, or fire hazards, or anything. It's about being a professional representation of a company that's letting you fly for a severely discounted price. Reply

lol wtf, what a stupid excuse they found. i flew with two different airlines internationally, and nobody even bothered to ask what material i was wearing. Reply

That doesn't even make sense because they were told they could put dresses on to cover themselves. Reply

OMG this argument that the flammability of leggings played any role in this decision is making me wheeze. Reply

My niece is a flight attendant on American, and she has a whole lecture ready when she hands out the free passes. You must dress nicely, make an extra effort, no flip flops or sweat pants, etc. Business casual.



You are basically representing the airline when you fly free, and if you look sloppy and unkempt, it reflects back on them. That's the corporate line anyway. It's hard to believe, but people used to get really dressed up to fly, it was a big deal. I think the airlines would like to see their passengers dressed better than they are, tbh. Reply

Scandalous? No. Hideous excuse for an outfit? Lol yes. Reply

She was flying non rev. All airlines have pretty strict dress codes when you do. You want to dress however you want, buy a ticket. Reply

What does non rev mean? Reply

Non revenue. They were flying on somebody's buddy pass, so they were flying for free. The dress codes are way more strict than paying customers. As an airline employee, when I fly another airline, I have to dress business casual.



A couple of years ago, an FED EX pilot was drunk on an Southwest Airline flight. Pilots for other airlines fly for free. And when you do, you are not allowed to drink. After that, all FED EX pilots were banned from Southwest. Reply

Yeah, I think people are missing this. Reply

Ah, so is this why my parents bought me a special outfit when I flew first class, free, because my uncle worked for NorthWest? Reply

what's so offensive about leggings tho? their dad got on wearing shorts and he didn't buy a ticket either... Reply

i honestly don't get it, why would the fact that they were on a buddy pass mean they would have a more strict dress code? Reply

And there it is! I was wondering that. If you're flying non-rev then you're representing the company. I used to work for an airline and non-rev rules are strict. Reply

Everyone is losing their shit over the legging aspect but fails to realize that lol. Reply

But shorts on men are okay... Reply

Yeah, my dad works for an airline and I've flown on passes my entire life. We always dress business casual on flights. They implement dress codes because you're representing the airline. I had a friend who was wearing her sweater off her shoulder be told by a gate agent to pull it up because her bra strap was showing. Reply

So this is another misinformation then? Oh man... Reply

Parent

Yeah when I worked for an airline and booked flights for my family I always reminded them there was a dress code. Reply

lol at this key factor being left out of the story. Reply

Eh, okay. I honestly didn't know that was a thing.



I guess I just laugh @ 'representing the airline' as if airlines don't already suck, how could leggings make them worse. Reply

um no it's more fun to be upset so get out of here with your explanation Reply

i was so confused while reading the article lmao. ty for this detail. Reply

Dress code? What is it? High school.



I remember girls at my school had to do the three finger rule for your straps on your shirt and you couldn't have anything above fingertips.



Meanwhile guys MIGHT have had sagging in their dress code. Reply

Yeah and my school had a rule that skirts couldn't be more than 2 inches over the knee. One teacher used to get girls to stand on their chairs to call out their skirt length, and looking back now I can't believe he got away with that. Reply

Ours was 3" above the knee for shorts and skirts and I was the tallest girl in my 6th grade class and got my shorts measured in front of the class and my mom had to bring me some long-ass jorts to cover up with. It was so embarrassing. I haven't worn shorts at all since then. :( Reply

that's so gross. Reply

My friend's five year old daughter was wearing an ankle-length dress with spaghetti straps to school & they made her put on a sweatshirt AND jeans *under the dress* because it was so "unreasonable" to wear that to school.



She's FIVE.



If you think there is anything remotely inappropriate about the shoulders of a FIVE YEAR OLD, the problem is not the five year old. Reply

wtf? i basically ONLY wear leggings when flying. seriously a hefty percentage of flyers are wearing leggings, i can not wrap my head around how the airline would think this was at all acceptable Reply

Yes but you're probably a paying customer. These girls were flying for free as part of an employee's benefits. They're essentially representing the company. Flying for free comes with all kinds of expectations (proper attire, boarding the plane last, etc).



Edited at 2017-03-27 12:27 am (UTC)

yup. i saw the other comment about this. i still think it's a silly rule-- it kind of feels like if i worked as a waitress and came in with my family my kids would have to follow a dress code. as a rule i find most dress codes pretty worthless. i don't see how someone in leggings is any different then a man in shorts as far as how casual they are. Reply

That's crazy I never knew that. I guess it depends on the airline? Cause I've flown non rev like 5 times and always wore leggings or sweats lol. Reply

LMAO I need to rewatch this movie Reply

They were flying on an employee pass, which has a dress code. You get a free or deeply discounted ticket you follow the dress code. I don't have a problem with them being kept off the flight. Reply

Ahh now that's different. Understandable. Reply

What's the dress code for men on these employee passes? Reply

Yeah that's the real question as opposed to "that it explains it all" Reply

I don't think anyone's allowed to wear leggings or any sort of spandex material. Reply

This is the list:



Any attire that reveals a midriff.

Attire that reveals any type of undergarments.

Attire that is designated as sleepwear, underwear, or swim attire.

Mini Skirts

Shorts that do not meet 3 inches above the knee when in a standing position.

Form-fitting lycra/spandex tops, pants and dresses.

Attire that has offensive and/or derogatory terminology or graphics.

Attire that is excessively dirty or has holes/tears.

Any attire that is provocative, inappropriately revealing, or see-through clothing.

Bare feet

Beach-type, rubber flip-flops Reply

exactly. like. the dad was in shorts and that's aok yet tights on literal children are a no go?? ridiculous. Reply

That makes more sense. I was trying to figure out if maybe they had been completely sheer or something and that was the problem. Reply

Their reasoning behind the the dress code is that these passengers are "representatives of the airline" which is complete bullshit for one big reason:

Other passengers don't know that you are a relative of an airline employee



And in this particular case, the passengers in question were children. No one is going to think that a 10 year old is a rep of a company.



In short, this story came about because a gate agent went on a power trip. Reply

Leggings are tacky. But this is silly Reply

All I ever wear when I fly is legging/yoga pants. ESPECIALLY if it's a long flight. What the hell? Reply

Currently wearing leggings and often wear them to work. Anyone who has an issue can kiss my nice ass. Reply

To work? Girl. Reply

yes? They aren't see though and throw a cute top on and how different are they from skinny jeans? Reply

I used to work in a pharma comp as a researcher. No dressing restrictions except for on days when you were presenting to the team. Apart from sweats, you could wear whatever. Also, I'd wear my leggings with a cute top. Not going to show up to work in gym clothes but still. Reply

Eh, I wear leggings all the time with dresses. I don't like to show a lot of skin and modern dresses seem short to Gen-X me. I throw on some leggings instead of tights. Much more comfy/warm, and I've done that at plenty of fancy places with no problems. Worn with nice boots it looks damn good. Reply

It depends on the material of the legging - the leggings I wear to work are thick cotton and practically pass as normal pants. Reply

I work at a children's hospital and a ton of staff wear leggings to work (nonclinicians obvs) Reply

i wear them to work too lol, we don't have any dress code aside from not wearing overly revealing clothes. i saw a dude in pajama bottoms in the breakroom before, leggings don't seem like a big deal. Reply

lol yup



my office is pretty much you can wear anything you like, within a general reason. Although one woman once wore a crop top with the tiniest shorts I'd seen and nobody said a word.



although when the clients come in, we are expected to be proper, but that doesn't mean we have to dress up.



I wear leggings all of the time in the spring/summer. Reply

i used to wear them to work too. If women can wear sandals through clinical areas, I'm going to wear leggings. Reply

Same here Reply

I'm a teacher, so I wear them every day with dresses and tunics. Looks cute.



Dang, some comments are making me never wanna get another job! I guess I'm realizing our dress code is lax. I don't wear leggings, but pretty much all my coworkers do, including my boss. They can wear any tacky pattern from lularoe and nobody gaf. I wear skinny jeans everyday and nobody cares about that either.



And here I am whining that they won't let me dye my hair bright purple lmao imma step back and count my blessings now tho Reply

i hate buying multiple pairs of cheap black leggings only to have them be decimated by my chub rub. my favorites are yummie by heather thompson lmao. i didn't expect to love a real housewives product so much, but they're thick, high-waisted, and survive my thighs lol.



and fuck united for this sexist policy. i ALWAYS travel in athlesiure/form-fitting leggings with a cozy sweater. i'm wearing leggings right now lol. Reply

i honestly really like lulu's. the brand sucks, but i bought a pair probably like three or maybe even four years ago, wear them almost every day, and they're still going strong although there's a tinyyyyy hole in the crotch now. but it's not noticeable so i still go with it lol Reply

i tried to look at lulu's stuff at a farmers market and once i asked the price range since NOTHING was listed, i was browbeat into trying to purchase and try clothes on and i was like hold on dude stop



so i'm never going back, lol Reply

Have you tried wearing karma athletics' stuff? Those stuff are hella amazing. Reply

I love Athleta's leggings. Tho Old Navy recently changed the material of their leggings to make them less spandex-y than before AND they now make high waisted ones so I've been really liking them. Reply

Black ones from Aritzia are my go to Reply

Most of my leggings are from Torrid. They seem to be holding up nicely.



I have a few lularoe leggings but only because one of the friends is a consultant and I've done some stuff for her. They've pretty much fallen apart after a few wears. Not worth the money. Reply

i really like the regular jersey leggings form h&m but i haven't really tried many brands Reply

I always buy Hue leggings. Theyve lasted me years Reply

i have a weird love-hate relationship with inditex, but pull and bear. damn most of their leggings are good, and the ones i got had faux-zippers in the back so it was even more ok for me.



altho the skinny legging-ish trousers i got from them shrunk even tho i washed them in cold water. knew i was gonna say sth bad about the brand. Reply

black skinny fitting athletic pants from old navy, amazing. and can get them pretty cheap esp if theres a sale Reply

JCPenney surprisingly has some really nice ones. I also like Old Navy's and where they hit at the ankle.



My favorite though are Primark's.



Reply

Aerie Reply

ive had sports leggings for a few years that are going strong! i think my jordache hit the bucket after nearly a decade, and i've got some puma ones rn. then some nike patterned ones, but they slide down on me Reply

I've got several pairs of Viv in my cart on Amazon because I hear they're much better.



I'm off the LuLaRoe train because it turns out that company is shady as fuck and basically a cult, and they're the subject of 4 class-action lawsuits rn. I had like 4 pairs of solid colored leggings get holes within 10 minutes of putting them on, and so I've traded them all in for credit towards dresses/shirts, but I'm done with LLR.I've got several pairs of Viv in my cart on Amazon because I hear they're much better. Reply

I have probably 40+ pairs of leggings, haha. I work in them (I work with dogs), so I need them to hold up well and be comfortable since my job is so active. I honestly really like Fabletics leggings.



Old Navy does a pretty decent legging. Onzie is best for summer because they're super lightweight but also high quality. Reply

i'm addicted to blackmilk tbh Reply

I don't understand. If the parents of the child think it's appropriate for them to wear that why should someone else have a say? Reply

i've seen passengers wearing MUCH worse, on other airlines. leggings are not a big deal, no matter if you bought your ticket or not.



seriously, of all the things to worry about, you're gonna worry about two teenagers wearing leggings? Reply

lol i was waiting for this to get posted -



apparently they had to follow the employee dress code bc of the passes they had. so was the dad not also flying under a press pass, since he was allowed to fly in his shorts?



Reply

I'm curious to see what the actual dress code says.



Though technically my dress code at work allows shorts in the summer / when it's hot (provided they're not super short) and excludes leggings so I guess that's possible. Reply

