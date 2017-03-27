20 Best Crime And Gangster Movies.
18. ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA
About: Epic tale of a group of Jewish gangsters in New York, from childhood, through their glory years during prohibition, and their meeting again 35 years later.
14. GET CARTER
About: A vicious London gangster, Jack Carter, travels to Newcastle for his brother's funeral. He begins to suspect that his brother's death was not an accident and sets out to follow a complex trail of lies, deceit, cover-ups and backhanders through Newcastle's underworld, leading, he hopes, to the man who ordered his brother killed. Because of his ruthlessness Carter exhibits all the unstopability of the android in Terminator, or Walker in Point Blank, and he and the other characters in the film are prone to sudden, brutal acts of violence.
11. BONNIE AND CLYDE
About: Bonnie Parker, a bored waitress falls in love with an ex-con named Clyde Barrow and together they start a violent crime spree through the country, robbing cars and banks.
5. DOUBLE INDEMNITY
About: In 1938, Walter Neff, an experienced salesman of the Pacific All Risk Insurance Co., meets the seductive wife of one of his clients, Phyllis Dietrichson, and they have an affair. Phyllis proposes to kill her husband to receive the proceeds of an accident insurance policy and Walter devises a scheme to receive twice the amount based on a double indemnity clause. When Mr. Dietrichson is found dead on a train track, the police accept the determination of accidental death. However, the insurance analyst and Walter's best friend Barton Keyes does not buy the story and suspects that Phyllis has murdered her husband with the help of another man.
2. CHINATOWN
About: JJ 'Jake' Gittes is a private detective who seems to specialize in matrimonial cases. He is hired by Evelyn Mulwray when she suspects her husband Hollis, builder of the city's water supply system, of having an affair. Gittes does what he does best and photographs him with a young girl but in the ensuing scandal, it seems he was hired by an impersonator and not the real Mrs. Mulwray. When Mr. Mulwray is found dead, Jake is plunged into a complex web of deceit involving murder, incest and municipal corruption all related to the city's water supply.
what's your favorite crime/gangster movie??
I also rly enjoy Daniel Craig's Bond audition, i.e., Layer Cake. I generally prefer british gangster movies to american ones.
There's a 1982 French movie called La Balance (by American director Bob Swaim) with Nathalie Baye and Philippe Léotard (all three won César's for it) that's on my "best" list. It's not very well known in the US, but it's a very good film.
The Departed is def inferior
anyways, I thought they were good, but I wasn't too impressed by them, just too much going on, imo.
That rude comment about a Rock n Rolla
GoodFellas
Chinatown
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Heat
The Maltese Falcon
L.A. Confidential
Badlands
The Godfather
Bonnie & Clyde
Scarface
Oscar (1991)