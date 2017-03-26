Top CRINGE Worthy Moments From Superhero Movies
10. Nicholas Cage Loses It - “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” (2012)
8. The Bar Scene - “Suicide Squad” (2016)
7. I Am the Law! - “Judge Dredd” (1995)
4. The Playground Scene - “Daredevil” (2003)
2. Emo Peter Parker - “Spider-Man 3” (2007)
and that's always stuck w/ me rip my taste
Being serious Spiderman 2 is my favorite spiderman movie, i like it a lot, 3 is something else, i like it but in a so bad it's good way lol
truly iconic
his neck!!!
He's not even really ugly, just not sexy. But good God he looks terrifying in that gif. His chin is giggling.
Also, the bar scene in Suicide Squad was actually one of the few decent one in the movie. What made it lame is that, contextually, it tried to shoe-horn days of team building in a 3 mins scene just to justify Diablo calling some stranger bitches he's know for 5 hours his 'family'.
This was too out of the blue, so it's just so unbelievable. I hope they bury it and pretend it didn't happen.
then whedon made natasha barren, which made her all sad, and it was just SUPER FUCKING WEIRD that she was drawn to bruce of all people. she had more fucking chemistry with evans in 'the winter soldier', they should've just gone that route
But then, Whedon loves writing impossible relationships that end terribly and hurt the women involved.
jks... I hate him for heaps of other shit too
but the whole of ghostrider, suicide squad, daredevil and howard the duck should be on the list, not just scenes.