The video on the screen could have been better but my mind immediately went to showing all the Lannister's kills and ending on the Red Wedding but that might have been a bit graphic so....



Sounded cool tho.



It's quite lovely.

wish it was a better recording



I love this song, I listened to a long playlist of different versions on youtube once and felt very lion-like

I love him. This is pretty good.

Nope. I still can't watch Season 3.

lol they included Joffrey, but skipped poor Tommen in the background images



Tywin's entrance on the horse in the Red Keep is still one of my favorite scenes.

I saw this show live in Toronto back on the 4th and it was amazing (esp the finale, whew) but I hated the woman they had sing RoC. I thought it was the weakest part of the show.

I saw it at MSG and I agree. Loved the whole thing but that was definitely the weakest part for me.

i dont watch GoT but serj and system of a down are one of my all time favs. im so glad i was able to see them a few years ago at riot fest. great live show (serj is hands down one of the best singers ive ever seen live) and amazing songs/albums. fingers crossed they are actually recording a new album.

'Game Of Thrones: A Live Concert Experience' event. L O FUCING L, this is a thing? Shameshameshame.gif

What's shameful about it? The music is the only consistently good thing to come out of this show and it was being helmed by Ramin Djawadi himself.

I've found the music to be just alright, never bad but just alright. But an entire concert of those GoT music? Unless other better non-Got music was also performed!

"I, cry, when Lannisters deserve to.... DIIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!﻿"



I came across this in the comments over at youtube and omg I can't breathe XD

lmaoo this GOT/SOAD crossover is something i never knew i wanted until now

this dude will literally do anything but a new system of a down album lmao. PLEASE

wait, i remember reading that they are releasing a new album this year. did they postpone it or something?

lol they've said that sooo many times. i'll believe it when they drop a new song and a release date.

mezmerize/hypnotize came out over 10 years ago. come on, soad. we're ready, we've been ready for years. like, there is so much material for political songwriting.

yeah like where the fuck is the album

Oh damn System of a Down guy, this is a HS flashback

I used to listen to the whole Toxicity album while I would get ready for school when I was in high school. I would time everything so that when I would drive up to the school parking lot the last sing would be playing.

Omg Serjeant Tankian, my high school memories!!!

Did he ever release a second solo album? I loooved his solo stuff

i prefer the original with the national. i wonder if matt berninger has done one of these shows yet

Thread

Loooooove his voice

Thread

Serj's voice is amaaaaazinnnnnnnng

Thread

Been ages since a System of a Down album

Thread

I miss SOAD :/

Thread

