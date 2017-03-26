March 26th, 2017, 04:10 pm theqinra Serj Tankian Performs Rains of Castamere Live at The Forum This was part of the 'Game Of Thrones: A Live Concert Experience' event.Source Tagged: game of thrones (hbo), music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
Sounded cool tho.
I love this song, I listened to a long playlist of different versions on youtube once and felt very lion-like
Tywin's entrance on the horse in the Red Keep is still one of my favorite scenes.
I came across this in the comments over at youtube and omg I can't breathe XD
I used to listen to the whole Toxicity album while I would get ready for school when I was in high school. I would time everything so that when I would drive up to the school parking lot the last sing would be playing.
Did he ever release a second solo album? I loooved his solo stuff