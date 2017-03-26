OUTLANDER Season 3 Casting News Roundup! (won't air until September)
Outlanders, let's raise a glass to @Hannah_james_44 as Geneva and @TanyaLReynolds as Isobel. We welcome them to the #Outlander family. pic.twitter.com/qJLqwSzKH7— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ)
The #Outlander clan is growing by two more members! Welcome Gary Young as Mr. Willoughby and @CharlieHiett as Captain Leonard! pic.twitter.com/J0xniaCGx0— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ)
Two more join our #Outlander clan! Welcome @JohnBell as Young Ian and #WilJohnson as Joe Abernathy. pic.twitter.com/CLqz3rXcge— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 20, 2016
Outlanders, our clan is growing up. Welcome #CesarDomboy as our adult Fergus and #LaurenLyle as Marsali. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/jLAfBeDGgr— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 3, 2016
I stopped watching this show in season 1, but my Mercy Street bae is going to be in this (in the MESSIEST storyline, yikes), so I figure I'll check it out. Oblig gif where whatshisface actually looks good:
And i just saw the messy storyline thing and i'm not sure i wanna keep watching anyway.
and people still ship Jamie & Claire after that ?!
it's the difference of one styling team that knows how to make him look good and one who doesn't (or no styling team at all)
he has fine, curly hair, which needs some finessing. You can't just comb it back like most male stars do with thicker texture
but the biggest difference is the bangs. on the show he generally has bangs covering a large forehead but irl, he pulls it off his face
And excuse yew, but Sam Heughan is a dreamboat in many scenes and poses and walks of life.
I'll just continue to stay in the dark and be disappointed by the lack of sex scenes in season 3, if season 2 was any indication.
where have you been girl?
But I am nhft storyline she was cast in.
also, obligatory: The way this show deals with rape is :/ . Hoping for better stuff in season 3 (if I ever get around to watching season 2 properly)
also this show is basically the rape chronicles i stopped watching after like the hundredth time sometime tried to rape the main chick aint nobody got time for that