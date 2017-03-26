OUTLANDER Season 3 Casting News Roundup! (won't air until September)

i'm still only halfway through season 1, shame on me. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh in a lot of ways you could just stop after Episode 7 and be fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, alright then.

And i just saw the messy storyline thing and i'm not sure i wanna keep watching anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I stopped watching after season 1, too. What's the messiest storyline? I'm okay with spoilers because I probably won't start watching again anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

[ tw: rape ] Hannah James is going to play Geneva, a character who blackmails Jaime into sleeping with her, but then as he's about to go through with it she unequivocably tells him "no," but he ignores her and rapes her. Don't look up any discussion about this because it is very much in the vein of "Jaime did no wrong because he was blackmailed." The author is also a MESS. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The author as a rape fetish, methinks. It was all over season 1. Like if someone asked me to sum up this show it would be "time travel and rape". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the fuck is wrong with diana gabaldon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WOW



and people still ship Jamie & Claire after that ?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That is very disappointing. And disturbing, considering an acquaintance assured me that I would love Jaime even more in the books. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aw man WHAT... are they keeping that shit in the show?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How is that guy so attractive in gifs form this show, but he looks a mess on like red carpet things I've seen? Reply

Thread

Link

It all comes down to the styling of his hair. The hair has gotten too long imo, so now he looks bad in show gifs as well lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! My kingdom for a god damned haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Caitriona is gorgeous in the show and has a great body and she wears HIDEOUS outfits on the red carpet. It's completely baffling to me because she could pull off so much. I don't remember the last time I liked something she wore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's always so greasy on the red carpet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because they're smart enough to mostly cover that fivehead on the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's cuz his forehead is hidden here & he always slicks it back at the premieres. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the eternal question

it's the difference of one styling team that knows how to make him look good and one who doesn't (or no styling team at all)

he has fine, curly hair, which needs some finessing. You can't just comb it back like most male stars do with thicker texture

but the biggest difference is the bangs. on the show he generally has bangs covering a large forehead but irl, he pulls it off his face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lawd that GIF... RIP Season 1A Jamie hair! Reply

Thread

Link

it's tragic how unattractive he is now !😷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis those days are long gone and i am devastated about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel your pain on a metaphysical level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 2 brunette look so much like Caitriona Reply

Thread

Link

They do! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Methinks it's intentional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is Isobel's storyle in the books ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have only read the first book, so I don't who any of these characters are. :(



And excuse yew, but Sam Heughan is a dreamboat in many scenes and poses and walks of life. Reply

Thread

Link

Starz is shit for the inconsistent scheduling between seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

I think part of it is the scope of this season. They're currently filming in South Africa, so I'm guessing getting the permits and securing the crew and extras and whatnot took longer than they anticipated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope they take out the really racist stuff for S3. Reply

Thread

Link

... and no more rape as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's too much to ask for literally every single show on tv apparently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

racist? like what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I don't know who any of these people are.



I'll just continue to stay in the dark and be disappointed by the lack of sex scenes in season 3, if season 2 was any indication. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so into this show in season 1 and then I read the books. I tried to get into season 2 but knowing how awful the books are killed my love for the show. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember how amped we were about any little news coming out about 1B, etc? Now it's like... eh I don't even care that it's not coming back until September. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best thing about Outlander was connecting with the Sassies. For that reason alone I'll never regret my brief obsession with the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right????

where have you been girl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been struggling to get through the second book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









But I am nhft storyline she was cast in. Literally just made this post because I miss Mercy Street and my nurse bae Emma GreenBut I am nhft storyline she was cast in. Reply

Thread

Link

where is this gif from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mercy Street on PBS Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I missed almost all of season 2. How did they handle the aftermath of what happened to Jaime at the end of season 1?



also, obligatory: The way this show deals with rape is :/ . Hoping for better stuff in season 3 (if I ever get around to watching season 2 properly) Reply

Thread

Link

shitty , they dragged it out until it destroyed the flow of the second season . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh how disappointing. In what way did they "drag it out"? Trying to figure out if I should bother starting the second season again or not



Edited at 2017-03-26 09:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think a lot of the times the mistake in shows like this is expanding and including new characters and places when it starts to feel like too much. Making the world 'bigger' doesn't mean better. I cared the most when it was about the 1700s Scotland and where are Ian and Jenny tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP the only time Sam looked attractive Reply

Thread

Link

this actor is gay right. all my gay friends are telling me but they don't have receipts

also this show is basically the rape chronicles i stopped watching after like the hundredth time sometime tried to rape the main chick aint nobody got time for that Reply

Thread

Link