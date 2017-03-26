The Good Fight 1x08 Promo



Founding partner, Carl Reddick, makes a surprise return to the firm. A renowned local pastor needs the firm's help in a legal matter that threatens to ruin his legacy. Lucca unexpectedly meets Colin's parents. Meanwhile, Henry attempts to reconnect with Maia. Louis Gossett Jr., Andrea Martin and Fisher Stevens guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, April 2nd exclusively on CBS All Access.

