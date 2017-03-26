The Good Fight 1x08 Promo

that's a really good promo omg dramatic af. ugh i'm living for this and i don't want it to leave me.



hahaha YES! That's the jolt I need to get me out of my procrastination lifestyle lol. Reply

literally just finished the episode and it was great. Kresteva is the worst Reply

Queen Elsbeth for president! Reply

mteeeeee Reply

Queen Elsbeth! She always delivers the goods. Reply

Oh I hope there's a lot of Queen Elsbeth in this episode. Her scenes in last week's episode were amazing!!!!! Reply

Prepare yourself, you'll enjoy todays episode. Reply

I can't wait! Reply

She's my favorite character! She's fun and gets the job done Reply

Me too! She's been my favourite since her first scene in her first scene in TGW so I'm glad they brought her back! Reply

I'm loving this show so much I want it to just continue on forever. Reply

I love this show and I'm so happy it got renewed! I wish they could bring back Kalinda, though. Reply

I want Marissa and the PI to get together, no shame Reply

i feel like it's pretty obvious they're gonna hook up. i'm like impatiently waiting for it to happen lmao Reply

lol at them bringing back Aaron Tveit's character, he was in only one episode in season 3. Reply

he is white guy on the good wife fight. He is coming back by any means necessary. Reply

I started watching this because of Justin Bartha but this show has sucked me in. Reply

Is that you know nothing Jon Snow in that still? Reply

she is one of the lead women Reply

ngl...I enjoyed Colin VS Luca.



I feel like colin's parents are going to be some old white money types and be uber rude to Luca. Reply

I just finished today's episode...it was so good!! I'm already excited for the next one Reply

I love Diane - I always feel for her because the character always gets shitted on.



It's pretty obvi that Henry is going to kill himself. Reply

yep, I think he is going to die in the finale, too Reply

I think the only thing I'm disappointed in so far is the lack of memorable judges.



Also not sure what to think of that Julius plot. I'd always wanted to see more of Michael Boatman in TGW and now they do him dirty like this. Here's hoping it leads to something more interesting.



That said, I don't want this season to end because the characters are so much more enjoyable than Alicia, her boring family, and some of her terrible life choices. Reply

I hadn't realized it until you said it, but IA. The judges were so good on The Good Wife, I hope they create some new ones.



Also now I'm getting bitter because I remember that story arc where Diane was supposed to be made a judge, and now all I can think of is how even though I love The Good Fight, I'm sad that they didn't make it about Diane being a judge instead of losing all her money. :( Reply

i am LOVING this show Reply

Legit until I looked it up I thought Matthew Perry's character was Chris Steva and I was confuse as to why he was sometimes Mike Chris Steva.



Oop. Reply

I literally just realized tonight that the investigator is the same guy who played the cafe owner on Mike and Molly. Reply

How much is Bernadette Peters in this? I remember her getting cast but no one's mentioned it. Reply

She's been in most of the episodes so far. Her scenes usually aren't too long, but her character is important to one of the lead characters Reply

i haven't watched and i'm about to watch so i'm not reading any of yalls replies!!!!!! Reply

This show is kind of fun Reply

