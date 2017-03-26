The Good Fight 1x08 Promo
Founding partner, Carl Reddick, makes a surprise return to the firm. A renowned local pastor needs the firm's help in a legal matter that threatens to ruin his legacy. Lucca unexpectedly meets Colin's parents. Meanwhile, Henry attempts to reconnect with Maia. Louis Gossett Jr., Andrea Martin and Fisher Stevens guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, April 2nd exclusively on CBS All Access.
i want diane to slap me like she slapped alicia and then tell me to do better @ my job lmao. queen.
wifefight. He is coming back by any means necessary.
It's pretty obvi that Henry is going to kill himself.
Also not sure what to think of that Julius plot. I'd always wanted to see more of Michael Boatman in TGW and now they do him dirty like this. Here's hoping it leads to something more interesting.
That said, I don't want this season to end because the characters are so much more enjoyable than Alicia, her boring family, and some of her terrible life choices.
Also now I'm getting bitter because I remember that story arc where Diane was supposed to be made a judge, and now all I can think of is how even though I love The Good Fight, I'm sad that they didn't make it about Diane being a judge instead of losing all her money. :(
Oop.