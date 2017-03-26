Aaron Sorkin Gets an Education on Hollywood’s Diversity Issue at WGFestival

I am not aware about anyone's life other than mine. Reply

This is literally the mindset of every white man over 30 I have ever met. Reply

You're being really generous with the over 30 bit. Reply

I meet a lot of people who think that way, not just white guys over thirty. Reply

Members of the "My Life Matters" movement Reply

How can he not know? Hasn't he heard people talking about it? Does he live under a rock? I just....he is so clueless and out of touch. Reply

he's a white man Reply

He knew Reply

He knows, he just doesn't care, and masking indifference as ignorance is a way to avoid backlash. Reply

white people who say they don't know racism exists are liars Reply

preach.



white folk who get offended / feel guilt / are overly sensitive whenever the topic of race gets brought up and wants the conversation to stop because ~they're colorblind. they too are full of shit and have their obvious reasons why they are projecting like that. Reply

mfte...they're choosing to be ~willfully ignorant. Reply

typical white. Have you ever had a proper conversation about race with them? especially white women? All you get is flood of tears and "I don't know/I didn't know". Reply

He's at the level where he can afford to, where he's insulated from anything but his own computer Reply

men are awful Reply

Aw, that's too bad. I love a lot of his shows but I guess he's trying to understand what he can do? At least that's how I read it. Reply

If he gave even the most minute fuck about anyone but himself he would already be at the very least aware of the various problems that plague people who don't look like him in Hollywood. Lbr, this is just lip service. Reply

You can still like his shows. Most of the filmmakers I've interacted with have been solipsistic asses but I still acknowledge they make good movies. Most of these people live in bubbles; it just comes with a certain level of money and success. I'm not surprised at all. Reply

Idk I can't give a pass to this shit anymore. It's not that fucking hard to get one's head out of his ass and pay even a little more attention about what's going on the world. We need to stop enabling white male assholes. Sorkin is one of the most sanctimonious political megaphones in the industry and his TV shows regularly showcase his personal political opinions. He has no excuse to be THIS ignorant. Reply

yeah, we should have some compassion cuz he's still learning. at least we're having this conversation...it's time. Reply

lmao Please someone give me context to this Reply

iirc a journalist asked her if she had found her dress for the oscars Reply

It was the Oscar luncheon where the most famous nominees fo press and this was her reaction when someone asked her what she would wear to the Oscars. Reply

lmfao i love her more and more Reply

Lol I'm getting more and more excited to see more of her work. Reply

He asked what he could do to help with the situation



Well, that's something. Not much, mind, but something. Yay :/ Reply

lmaoooo how can one person be so tonedeaf omg Reply

I was rewatching The Newsroom and my god is it terrible on re-watch.





The West Wing's saving grace is CJ tbh. Reply

and ainsley imo Reply

lol no. She is the worst. Reply

Umm not her trying to rationalize the conservative movement sis! Reply

This Josh Lyman erasure, I will not stand for it!

But yes, CJ is everything. Reply

CJ was annoying half the time though. None of his characters are not annoying Reply

Aw, I still love the show so much.



I love each character more with each time I watch it. Especially in these dark times, I love seeing people fight the good fight. Reply

I tried watching The West Wing for the first time last month and honestly found it unwatchable. Granted, probably more because it's a product of its time than anything else, but the moralising and the clean-cut-square-jawed-all-American-ness of the whole thing made my teeth hurt. It reminded me of Full House in that respect, sorry to say. And it's so damned pleased with itself! Breaking point for me came about 5 episodes into the first season, where the episode ends with some kind of party, and a bunch of white men are standing in a group talking to each other about how proud and impressed they are re the women in the room, FOR NO REASON. Like, the episode wasn't even about any of the women in question, it was just a totally out of the blue conversation!



Sorry, I have some feelings. I was expecting to be blown away, and just, yeah.



I did like CJ though, she was the only tolerable part. Reply

I watched it for the first time last month and couldn't make it past the second episode. Mac's consistent whining about her love life in the professional setting, and blatant objectification of other women, UGH. Reply

Is he blind and deaf? Reply

But blind and deaf doesn't mean you are not intelligent Reply

no, just willfully obtuse which is worse IMO. Reply

White men are so self-absorbed. They really have NO idea which is why they get so defensive and feel attacked when you point out their privilege.



Uuuugh. Reply

lol irl Reply

HA Reply

This always kills me lmfao Reply

lmao Reply

He's lying. He doesn't really think poc and white men have the same opportunities, he just doesn't give a fuck. People like him really gross me up. At least own up to your privilege.



Edited at 2017-03-26 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

mte. he knows, he just doesn't care. Reply

mhmm. and pretending that he actually wants to do something about it. Reply

Exactly this. He just said what he thought he needed to say so he doesn't end up being talked about on the news. He's going to go back to living in his bubble and not thinking about these issues at all because they don't personally affect him. Reply

yup Reply

Yep. This is intentional ignorance.

Someone tell him he sounds like a Trumpster. I want to see his head explode.



Edited at 2017-03-26 09:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Yup. He always used to get pissed off when people would bring up the whiteness of his shows. The network had to force him to create the Charlie character to inject some sort of diversity into The West Wing and he was legit mad about it. Reply

He's a buffoon. Reply

LOL dead! Reply

How do you not know...?



So either he's a completely clueless fool who genuinely has no idea and/or no interest in seeing what other people's experiences are like or he's aware but just has never given a fuck Reply

I think it's def the latter. Reply

Yeah, that definitely wouldn't surprise me! Reply

