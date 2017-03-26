Aaron Sorkin Gets an Education on Hollywood’s Diversity Issue at WGFestival



He did not know that women and minorities had more difficulty than white men to get their stuff read.
He did not know that white men can make mediocre movies and keep getting another chance.
He says that Hollywood is a meritocracy and that he was not aware of Hollywood's diversity problem.

Someone told him he was confusing "meritocracy" with meretricious".
He tried his best to change the subject.

He did not know that a woman or a POC have to work harder, be excellent to get another chance in Hollywod.

He asked what he could do to help with the situation, because for him : ‘If you write it, they will come.’

source
Tagged: , ,