Aaron Sorkin Gets an Education on Hollywood’s Diversity Issue at WGFestival
Aaron Sorkin gets an education on Hollywood's diversity issue at #WGFestival https://t.co/IhP0PCTtLy pic.twitter.com/8yvdBWLCbh— Variety (@Variety) 26 mars 2017
He did not know that women and minorities had more difficulty than white men to get their stuff read.
He did not know that white men can make mediocre movies and keep getting another chance.
He says that Hollywood is a meritocracy and that he was not aware of Hollywood's diversity problem.
Someone told him he was confusing "meritocracy" with meretricious".
He tried his best to change the subject.
He did not know that a woman or a POC have to work harder, be excellent to get another chance in Hollywod.
He asked what he could do to help with the situation, because for him : ‘If you write it, they will come.’
white folk who get offended / feel guilt / are overly sensitive whenever the topic of race gets brought up and wants the conversation to stop because ~they're colorblind. they too are full of shit and have their obvious reasons why they are projecting like that.
Well, that's something. Not much, mind, but something. Yay :/
The West Wing's saving grace is CJ tbh.
But yes, CJ is everything.
I love each character more with each time I watch it. Especially in these dark times, I love seeing people fight the good fight.
Sorry, I have some feelings. I was expecting to be blown away, and just, yeah.
I did like CJ though, she was the only tolerable part.
Uuuugh.
Someone tell him he sounds like a Trumpster. I want to see his head explode.
So either he's a completely clueless fool who genuinely has no idea and/or no interest in seeing what other people's experiences are like or he's aware but just has never given a fuck