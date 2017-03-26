naomi letterman

Tomi Lahren "banned permanently" from TheBlaze


Tomi Lahren was recently announced to be "temporarily suspended" after she declared she was pro-choice. It is now reported that the ban is permanent.

An insider at TheBlaze told The New York Post that Founder Glenn Beck is "reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites."

