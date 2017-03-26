Tomi Lahren "banned permanently" from TheBlaze
Tomi Lahren is reportedly "banned permanently" from TheBlaze https://t.co/fINov6GH2t pic.twitter.com/bTYo1oxKF7— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 26, 2017
Tomi Lahren was recently announced to be "temporarily suspended" after she declared she was pro-choice. It is now reported that the ban is permanent.
An insider at TheBlaze told The New York Post that Founder Glenn Beck is "reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites."
Also, WHY THE FUCK IS HUMA ABEDIN GIVING WEINER ANOTHER CHANCE? Why? why? por que?
Like GIRL LOVE YASELF.
Hilary did the same with Bill...idk
she what. why. I didn't know that. =_________=
stan ha!!!
This also feels contrived.
White feminists are only here for WHITE women so it's predictable that a lot of them are standing with someone who's anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim anti-Black, anti-immigrants basically anti anyone who isn't white and straight. I wouldn't be surprised if next MSNBC or better yet the View hires her because we all need "different view points"
And you know those same twerps who are being all forgiving of this brat are the ones who went to the women's march and made a big hoopla about being for all women...so long as it's other white women.
(Love how the comments are going in.)
I don't think she was taking any kind of principled stand, either, I think she was just doing her "well ACTUALLY" style of "debating" and saying whatever sounds good at the time to keep the (perceived) high ground in the discussion. She just didn't realize how it would blow up.
I hope so!!
Here's hoping shit hits the fan and soon.
esp if this is their way of transitioning her stupid ass to mainstream media outlets
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA BYE.
cuz i can already see it happening, smdh