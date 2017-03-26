Tomi Lahren "banned permanently" from TheBlaze

hahahaha AHAHAHAHA Reply

I thought liberals had a free speech issue? Also love how none of the mainstream Russian news sites including RT are covering the massive protests in Russia.



Also, WHY THE FUCK IS HUMA ABEDIN GIVING WEINER ANOTHER CHANCE? Why? why? por que?



Huma is a mess. I had a lot a of compassion and understanding for her before but after he literally helped tank Hillary’s campaign AND creeped on an underage girl, she’s own her own. How pathetic can you be? Reply

Yeah, I am getting to the point where I am running out of fucks to give. She is an attractive woman who can do so so so much better than that fucking creep. Reply

I'm calling bullshit, TBH. The Post is the paper that published those photos in August, I can't begin to fathom why anyone in their "circle" would go to them with any info. The woman who wrote the article also recently wrote an entire article praising a random designer who publicly stated she would be honored to dress Melania. IDK, it just seems a little too convenient with the timing - re: Trump's entire world imploding and this being an obvious dig at Hillary. If it's true...JFC. Reply

oh god she is... nooo Huma. NOOOO!!! Reply

Huma needs to love herself, omg. Reply

omg she is? what the fuck????? Reply

LoL, something tells me no one close to Huma is going to the Post to give them exclusives about her marriage. But what an opportune time to re-hash what trash Hillary's closest aide was married to. Reply

she needs to love herself :/ #SaveHuma Reply

Huma is pathetic. She stayed with him through his scandal in office then again AFTER the FBI investigation with the teen girl! I don't feel sorry for her at all. Reply

At this point Weiner would have to murder someone in front of her face for her to say okay this is it.



Like GIRL LOVE YASELF. Reply

True story: I saw Huma and Weiner with their child in Union Square NYC a few years ago and Weiner had a wandering eye. He checked me out in Huma's presence. I felt sorry for Huma that she married a dog. It seems like she loves him a lot and I am not surprised that she is back with him (if the story is real...). Reply

Welp

Hilary did the same with Bill...idk Reply

she what. why. I didn't know that. =_________= Reply

Was just watching RT and they covered it...they titled the segment as (unauthorized?) anti corruption rally in Moscow(Russia?) I believe Reply

Too sad. Too tragic. MESS Reply

She's so orange looking Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoo perfect Reply

omg Reply

bless Reply

lmao Reply

lmfaoooo yess Reply

Reba's filming a new pilot at the church where I take singing lessons, and I keep hoping I'll bump into her... Reply

Lol I would ask her FOR singing lessons lol. She's my singing idol Reply

lmao I was not expecting a Reba gif Reply

hahahaha Reply

Very appropriate Reply

I'M DEAD



Yaaas let me get my Reba diary Reply

i caaaaan't



lmaoooooooo Reply

this gif is fucking killing me omw



stan ha!!! Reply

Whatever. Not here for people seizing on her doing the absolute least and trying to make her their little right-wing feminist hero like they tried with Megyn Kelly and Ivanka before her.



This also feels contrived. Reply

The people that are forgiving her are nuts. And must be white feminists too. Like shes still awful, sexist and racist. Reply

Lmaoo I saw tweets saying I respect her now and I stand with her now.



White feminists are only here for WHITE women so it's predictable that a lot of them are standing with someone who's anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim anti-Black, anti-immigrants basically anti anyone who isn't white and straight. I wouldn't be surprised if next MSNBC or better yet the View hires her because we all need "different view points" Reply

Of course, they're white feminists. She dogged people of different races and backgrounds, even though I'm not like the,? No problem. She stands for the same things I do and looks like me? I'm so sorry Tomi. I forgive you! I welcome you back into the fold!



And you know those same twerps who are being all forgiving of this brat are the ones who went to the women's march and made a big hoopla about being for all women...so long as it's other white women. Reply

Oh of course Reply

What a surprise. Reply

https://www.theodysseyonline.com/an-apo logy-to-tomi-lahren



:/



(Love how the comments are going in.) :/(Love how the comments are going in.) Reply

Ugh people are too determined to see the best in people like her. A broken clock might be right twice a day but u should still throw it in the garbage. Reply

Parent

Are people really doing this though? Have I surrounded myself with so many petty assholes that I can't see the acceptance for her forming behind my circle of gleeful gigglers? Reply

Ikr. Like so what? She's not garbage on one issue. What about everything else? Reply

Parent

Yeah, I'm not giving her any credit for having the bare-minimum self-awareness to admit that it's hypocritical to be "small government!!11" but okay with government controlling a woman's uterus and medical decisions. You don't have to be some women's rights crusader to realize that, just capable of logical consistency.



I don't think she was taking any kind of principled stand, either, I think she was just doing her "well ACTUALLY" style of "debating" and saying whatever sounds good at the time to keep the (perceived) high ground in the discussion. She just didn't realize how it would blow up.



Edited at 2017-03-26 11:57 pm (UTC)

THIS, though.... (THREAD) BREAKING: Harvard professor and @CNN political analyst Juliette Kayyem says, per sources, Michael Flynn may have flipped on Trump. pic.twitter.com/kkG4h4gqvw — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017



whoop Reply

omg Reply

Seth Abramson is fucking dumbass, though. I'd think twice before taking his word for anything. Reply

I'm not taking his word for anything, I'm referencing the fact he is sourcing. Reply

Hmmmmmm. Also Louise Mensch or whatever her name is said this was going to blow wide open sooner than people realize. *rubs hands in glee* Reply

Parent

he might have seen the writing on the wall and decided to flip on Trump to avoid a polonium cocktail.



I hope so!! Reply

i've been hearing about this for a few days and i'm dripping wet at the prospect Reply

He had another interesting twitter thread but he didn't specify the source.



Here's hoping shit hits the fan and soon. Reply

i wouldn't get so excited Reply

This has gone from "OMG, the world is fucked" to "OMG, this is the best political show ever" to then realise this is actual real life and get depressed all over again. Reply

She said her sources speculated that based on how quiet he's been. She then backtracked on Facebook. It's not based on anything unfortunately. Reply

Parent

oh snap Reply

OH SHIIIIIIIIII Reply

ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN Reply

i predicted this. flynn would squeal on someone to save his own ass. Reply

lmao I watched that tweetstorm in real time yesterday and it was amazing. It's all still rumor and speculation but still. Reply

Bless !!! Reply

her insta is so fucking extra like "I'm ok" "#TomiStrong" bitch is the specialist of triggered snowflakes Reply

lol what a loser Reply

well now that she is jobless, if she needs mental health care thank god the ACA is still in effect. Reply

i like how her latest images are like "back to being a ho. back to the old me" Reply

lmao Reply

i thought she wasn't a ~victim. Reply

people don't hunt #babydeer Reply

dead @ #TomiStrong Reply

omfggggg that hashtag Reply

i really cannot give two shits about this



esp if this is their way of transitioning her stupid ass to mainstream media outlets Reply

I wonder if she did this on purpose knowing some foolish liberals/mainstream types would fall for it and giver her a job. Reply

I feel as badly for her as I did Milo.



HAHAHAHAHAHAHA BYE. Reply

if fox news doesnt want her, she's gonna rebrand as a socially woke moderate... i can see it already Reply

whatever pays her bills. this ayran princess thing was just a way for her to cash in Reply

Gotta pay those bills somehow. Reply

yup and everyone will eat it up Reply

Worked for Meagan McCain for the hottest of seconds. Reply

I'm sure fox will take her and news orgs will still continue to book her for panel discussions. Everyone involved is trash. Reply

