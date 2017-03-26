|| life partners ||

FOX - BOB'S BURGERS Cast Interviews at Paleyfest 2017 + Electric Love Lyric Video



The actual panel hasn't been uploaded yet, but the cast did an interview on the red carpet, talking about their favorite lines, what movies they'd like the show to parody, and played a game of "Who Said That" and failing miserably.

Some highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]- When asked if he was ever recognized by people due to his voice, John Roberts (Linda) said, "No...I'm usually under the radar. So, y'know, I'm still on Grindr, is what I'm saying" ♥ Oh Linda
- Kristen Schaal (Louise) loves signing posters and meeting fans the most from these events, because she gets to have a personal moment with each of them
- Dan Mintz was recognized when he called a customer service line to complain, but after the person on the other line said they loved the show he felt he couldn't properly complain anymore
- H. Jon Benjamin (Bob) wants the show to do an Inception parody, Eugene (Gene) was happy they did Die Hard but his second choice is Gene as Jason Bourne
- Larry Murphy's favorite line of Teddy's is "Don't feed a guy a sponge, Bobby."


"Oh, you know what else your project needs?" "Science?"


The Bob's Burgers album is available May 12! Can see the entire tracklist here I love that it includes the Bob's Buskers covers as well.
Can not wait to get the album, especially if there is a full version of "Jingle in the Jungle". Also, tonight is a double-ep feature : "Aquaticism" [synopsis]When Tina learns that the aquarium is in danger of closing, the Belcher children devise a scheme to keep it running. Meanwhile, Bob realizes that he could learn a thing or two from Linda's customer service skills. and "Aint Miss Debatin'" [synopsis]When Tina is recruited by the debate team, she finds unexpected success and an even more unexpected relationship. Meanwhile, Louise and Gene convince their parents to help fund a stop-motion movie focusing on a surprising subject matter.

How are you liking the season so far? And finally, who else is sending complaints to Netflix for removing all the seasons on April 1st

EDIT Thank you corroded_tears for this suggestion : "FYI. In addition to sending complaints to Netflix. Go to their "show suggestion" submission box and request the show as many times as you want/as possible." Let's do this!



