FOX - BOB'S BURGERS Cast Interviews at Paleyfest 2017 + Electric Love Lyric Video

I love this show so much. I'm glad FOX is airing 2 eps tonight. :')

Same! The weird episode breaks were just bugging the hell out of me...

wait!?! Netflix is removing it? I fall asleep listening to Bobs Burgers or Archer every night. I dont know if i can listen to that much archer.

I totally do this too, oh man, there's just something super comfy about sleeping to this show. I used to play my Dr. Katz and Home Movies DVDs to sleep to, but I was so happy this show was on Netflix =\ Bah...

i do this all the time! i useed to do it to bob's burgers, but i did it with i love lucy, golden girls, friends, great background sleepytime shows lol

m2 :( at least hulu will still have it? hulu's ads are sf annoying and repetitive though

hulu only has the new season. :/ And the ad free hulu is totally worth the twelve bucks.

Seconding the above commenter - ad free is totally the way to go.

Ha, same here! I love Archer more than Bob's Burgers, but Archer has more yelling so I can understand why it wouldn't be fun to fall asleep to every night.



Still, Netflix removing Bob's Burgers is really upsetting. It's always been my fallback show on weekends, especially after Netflix pulled House Hunters International. :/

Lol sameee

omg same! i'm surprised how many people sleep to it but i don't know why, it's a very comforting show lol

Yeah, I used to fall asleep every night to Bob's Burgers, and I'm confident I know all the words to seasons 1-4 because of it. But in the past year I've completely switched to King of the Hill. It's a little mellower.

And finally, who else is sending complaints to Netflix for removing all the seasons on April 1st?



WHAT??! HOW AM I GOING TO CATCH UP NOW? UGH THAT'S DEPRESSING. Reply

You still have time! I pretty much play this every day, either in the background, or to sleep to if AS's lineup isn't something I'm interested in. Hop to it!

99% chance it's not going anywhere. along with the x files and other fox shows. fox re-ups their licensing with netflix every two years.

i'm so in love with this show.

This and American Dad are the only two cartoons, not on AS, that are worth watching. It's just so good ♥

i've loved this season so far. i think my favorite was the christmas episode and the first ep with louise high af bc of the flu.

The Christmas episode was so good, I loved it when Calvin asked just how erotic Felix's ice skating performance could be haha.



Also, ditto on hoping this is all just some cruel April Fool's joke. I dunno how I can cope without having all these episodes easily available =\ Reply

I'm pissed about Netflix. I'm trying to go through and watch some of my fave eps before then.



The Netflix app on my TV did change, now it only shows seasons 3-5 leaving on 4/1 but I'm just going to assume they all are. Reply

Same =\ I was waiting for Season 6 to be added for a good long while now...I thought I imagined things when I saw that damn notice pop up on the screen.



I'll have to check mine later as well, but argh, as much as I'd be happy if it's not entirely gone, I pretty much start my marathons in S4/5. Reply

this is one of the cartoons that trips me the fuck out seeing the voice actors.



i was watching the show when visiting my parents the other week and my mom was like, why is that one (tina) voiced by a man which surprised me, because Im always surprised that it is and seeing him speak... its just so weird. his voice is so weird





And finally, who else is sending complaints to Netflix for removing all the seasons on April 1st?



You can't miss something you never had *Canadian tear*



Edited at 2017-03-26 07:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Haha, I get what you mean about Dan's voice =) I like it a lot, but there is this very odd, almost sleepy-calm quality about it, even when he has scenes where Tina screams, it feels so low-energy. I can't imagine having it for my own voice, but it fits so well with his character (not sure if you knew, but Tina was originally supposed to be a boy hehe).

Ah jeez, yeah I wish regions had same lineup as others ><; Always makes it hard when I tell my British friend to check out certain shows and vice versa.



Ah jeez, yeah I wish regions had same lineup as others ><; Always makes it hard when I tell my British friend to check out certain shows and vice versa. Reply

I am super pumped for Gene's snake song and the Boyz 4 Now Secrets song, which I actually get stuck in my head on occasion

That song is so good, Details, I wanna know details!



Max is so great as Boo Boo, I was happy he came back this season: Matt, you've always been like a father figure to me. Because you're so old. Reply

that better be netflix's april fools joke btw.

OMG I HOPE YOURE RIGHT!

i have yet to see any season 6 episodes YOU GO TO HELL NETFLIX



i finally have dvr though so i got season 7 covered :) Reply

flowerssleeping <3 but yeah, i agree with, netflix better be pulling an april fools.

also i've had the da ding ding song in my head for awhile now lol

I don't watch Archer much anymore, I just prefer Bob's Burgers, so it weirds me out when I see clips of Archer, but hear Bob. The voice actor (H. Jon Benjamin) was on Colbert recently, and even watching him speak as himself was weird for the first few minutes. I wonder why he doesn't change his voice for his characters.

Haha, his voice is just so unique, he has changed it a bit at times, have you ever watched Home Movies? I was so excited to see him redo his Jason voice in a recent episode of BB.



Also, pic related :



Real life texts between me and H Jon. A post shared by John Roberts (@johnrobertsfun) on Sep 15, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

I love Archer, but I fell so much behind in seasons...I still haven't made an effort to catch up. I'll just check out Dreamland since it's a bit of a soft-reset but yeah, I totally prefer Bob's Burgers.Haha, his voice is just so unique, he has changed it a bit at times, have you ever watched Home Movies? I was so excited to see him redo his Jason voice in a recent episode of BB.Also, pic related :

H. Jon Benjamin does change his voice sometimes, like he's also Jimmy Jr. on Bob's Burgers, but yeah, his voice is super distinctive.

lol tina's electra complex is real then



(I did not know this. That's kinda cool!) Reply

This will always be his greatest work IMHO:

Wait they are taking it down? :( I wish they'd make an exclusive deal with Hulu or something like other shows do.



I'm loving season 7. Every episode I've enjoyed a lot, the only one that was weak for me was Gene trying to save his favorite candy, idk that one I just barely found it funny. seasons 5 and 6 I really liked but they had some 'meh' episodes sprinkled in, but this season has been a hit for me! Reply

I dunno how these things work =\ I think someone suggested maybe they decided not to renew their contracts with FOX over this show, bah...



Yeah, that episode was okay with the main story, but I think I enjoyed the sidestory with Teddy and Bob and the golfballs a bit more, hehe. Reply

fox renews their licenses with netflix in april every two years. everyone freaked about txf leaving in 2015 but it never did. i don't see that anything will change.

Ah that sounds hopeful! Perhaps the warning is just standard to give viewers a heads up =) But yeah, I do so hope that it remains.

I can't believe this show is already into season 7! Also did I miss it or are they really not including this track? I love it.



very shoegaze

