FOX - BOB'S BURGERS Cast Interviews at Paleyfest 2017 + Electric Love Lyric Video
The actual panel hasn't been uploaded yet, but the cast did an interview on the red carpet, talking about their favorite lines, what movies they'd like the show to parody, and played a game of "Who Said That" and failing miserably.
Some highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]- When asked if he was ever recognized by people due to his voice, John Roberts (Linda) said, "No...I'm usually under the radar. So, y'know, I'm still on Grindr, is what I'm saying" ♥ Oh Linda
- Kristen Schaal (Louise) loves signing posters and meeting fans the most from these events, because she gets to have a personal moment with each of them
- Dan Mintz was recognized when he called a customer service line to complain, but after the person on the other line said they loved the show he felt he couldn't properly complain anymore
- H. Jon Benjamin (Bob) wants the show to do an Inception parody, Eugene (Gene) was happy they did Die Hard but his second choice is Gene as Jason Bourne
- Larry Murphy's favorite line of Teddy's is "Don't feed a guy a sponge, Bobby."
"Oh, you know what else your project needs?" "Science?"
The Bob's Burgers album is available May 12! Can see the entire tracklist here I love that it includes the Bob's Buskers covers as well.
---
Can not wait to get the album, especially if there is a full version of "Jingle in the Jungle". Also, tonight is a double-ep feature : "Aquaticism" [synopsis]When Tina learns that the aquarium is in danger of closing, the Belcher children devise a scheme to keep it running. Meanwhile, Bob realizes that he could learn a thing or two from Linda's customer service skills. and "Aint Miss Debatin'" [synopsis]When Tina is recruited by the debate team, she finds unexpected success and an even more unexpected relationship. Meanwhile, Louise and Gene convince their parents to help fund a stop-motion movie focusing on a surprising subject matter.
How are you liking the season so far? And finally, who else is sending complaints to Netflix for removing all the seasons on April 1st
EDIT Thank you corroded_tears for this suggestion : "FYI. In addition to sending complaints to Netflix. Go to their "show suggestion" submission box and request the show as many times as you want/as possible." Let's do this!
Still, Netflix removing Bob's Burgers is really upsetting. It's always been my fallback show on weekends, especially after Netflix pulled House Hunters International. :/
WHAT??! HOW AM I GOING TO CATCH UP NOW? UGH THAT'S DEPRESSING.
Also, ditto on hoping this is all just some cruel April Fool's joke. I dunno how I can cope without having all these episodes easily available =\
The Netflix app on my TV did change, now it only shows seasons 3-5 leaving on 4/1 but I'm just going to assume they all are.
I'll have to check mine later as well, but argh, as much as I'd be happy if it's not entirely gone, I pretty much start my marathons in S4/5.
i was watching the show when visiting my parents the other week and my mom was like, why is that one (tina) voiced by a man which surprised me, because Im always surprised that it is and seeing him speak... its just so weird. his voice is so weird
And finally, who else is sending complaints to Netflix for removing all the seasons on April 1st?
You can't miss something you never had *Canadian tear*
Ah jeez, yeah I wish regions had same lineup as others ><; Always makes it hard when I tell my British friend to check out certain shows and vice versa.
Max is so great as Boo Boo, I was happy he came back this season: Matt, you've always been like a father figure to me. Because you're so old.
i finally have dvr though so i got season 7 covered :)
Haha, his voice is just so unique, he has changed it a bit at times, have you ever watched Home Movies? I was so excited to see him redo his Jason voice in a recent episode of BB.
Also, pic related :
(I did not know this. That's kinda cool!)
I'm loving season 7. Every episode I've enjoyed a lot, the only one that was weak for me was Gene trying to save his favorite candy, idk that one I just barely found it funny. seasons 5 and 6 I really liked but they had some 'meh' episodes sprinkled in, but this season has been a hit for me!
Yeah, that episode was okay with the main story, but I think I enjoyed the sidestory with Teddy and Bob and the golfballs a bit more, hehe.