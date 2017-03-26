'Scandal's' 100th Episode to Explore Alternate Timeline



The April 13 installment will mark the 100th episode of the Shonda Rhimes political soap, the show will go back to its very start — with a twist.

Titled "The Decision," it will be a "What-If"-themed episode similar to what Grey's Anatomy did in season eight with its alternate reality hour "If/Then."


grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue ... Shonda Rhimes is a liar



