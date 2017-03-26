'Scandal's' 100th Episode to Explore Alternate Timeline

ok but can we stay in the alternative storyline and go from there? Reply

you know it is not going to happen

she loves to troll the fans of the show

lmao true, i can only imagine what she'll put in the episode just to get ppl "talking"

I started watching again for the Mellie/POTUS storyline but I feel like Bellamy Young is about to be dropped to recurring any day now.

nah, basically everyone has barely been in this season because of the format, i don't think mellie has had any less screentime than fitz, jake, abby, rowan, etc. her centric episode was just earlier in the season so it feels like it's been longer

she's too good for scandal anyway. this show used to be good, now it's just meh.. i hope after scandal Bellamy Young will still get work!

i appreciate that shonda writes fan fiction for her own show and then produces it

If it's not "Fitz dies a very painfull death, Mellie is president and she has a polyamorous relationship with Olivia and Marcus" then don't care.

i wouldn't mind an episode where they explored what would've happen if fitz didnt win/they didnt rig the election. what everyone would have done next.

it seems like you are getting your fanfiction



Olivia (Kerry Washington) wonders how different her life — and the country — would be if she, Mellie (Bellamy Young) and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) had never rigged Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) election. Reply

Scandal has been boring me so I need this silly change of story

it'll either be a 'what if fitz lost the election?' or 'what if fitz chose olivia over the presidency?' type situation, and either one will subject me to a lot of olitz after their blissful absence, so i'll be annoyed either way, i'm sure



but i can't wait for them to be done with these character centric episodes. i know it was likely to accommodate kerry's pregnancy, but it's annoying Reply

i think it'll be both, maybe fitz loses and dumps mellie because he no longer gives a fuck about appearances (since he lost).



and MTE! i'm so bored with most of the episodes this season. or not bored, i just find it hard to care. Reply

im completely done with them, i hate it

cant believe its been 100 eps. i feel that this show only has been on for 3/4 yrs, maybe due to the slow pace storylines. it needs new life in it.



anyway i just finishing watching the latest ep and OMG how stupid is Huck??? i see this as a parallel where liv wanted to dismantle b613 but was stopped when jake got stabbed by creepy sexy mustache guy. he probably is going to live. /sigh



also i dont get what abby is doing?? does anyone remember what she and liv was fighting about when they didnt allow flitz's plane to fly? i seem to block it all out.



Edited at 2017-03-26 07:22 pm (UTC)

they were fighting to get the governor of Florida's endorsement for the primary. that was the episode which really made me dislike Abby

oh right. ngl i only remember fitz and mellie talking about liv like she is their kid and how liv and abby was so passive aggressive with each other. i hate how they are making abby to be a vicious monster when that is the last thing we need right now.

I stopped watching scandal last season but I kinda wanna go back for this one. I like this type of episodes.

I hate these types of eps. It's such a "we've run out of ideas" concept.

Basically

LOL IKR no matter what show i hate episodes like this

they most likely did. this show used to be good, now it's just another show to hate watch..

I don't know how they managed to so thoroughly ruin this show.

cancel this

i want KW to do something else. stop this show.

im really bummed with this season. it's not even that interesting. and where the hell has mellie been?! she's been in like 5 seconds this season. this whole other power ruling and ordering around command is just ridiculously dumb. and now an alt storyline? foh with that. sounds like shonda has run outta ideas. maybe this season will be the last. put mellie in the WH with olivia as chief of staff (and single!!), fitz and jake are not in the picture at all and just end the show.

i had to stop watching this shitty show



alto i did watch the latest one from thursday and got reminded why i stopped lmao

I can't handle Huck always delivering lines like he just ran a marathon.

he always looks like he's about to drop a massive shit

Shonda needs to go all the way and just do a "Once More With Feeling" episode.

What? lol

Years ago I was in a twitter discussion with Shonda. I was a MerDer fan who wanted them to have kids (LOL) and Shonda was like "Meredith can't pursue her dream while being a mom" (something like that) xD



Anyways, stopped watching Scandal when Olivia was kidnapped. It was obvious Shonda was ripping off Alias episodes. lol Reply

