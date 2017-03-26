'Scandal's' 100th Episode to Explore Alternate Timeline
The April 13 installment will mark the 100th episode of the Shonda Rhimes political soap, the show will go back to its very start — with a twist.
Titled "The Decision," it will be a "What-If"-themed episode similar to what Grey's Anatomy did in season eight with its alternate reality hour "If/Then."
grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue ... Shonda Rhimes is a liar
Sorry, Scandal doesn't live in What Ifs. Different kind of show. https://t.co/tmwv8EQ0eu— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) 31 juillet 2016
she loves to troll the fans of the show
Olivia (Kerry Washington) wonders how different her life — and the country — would be if she, Mellie (Bellamy Young) and Cyrus (Jeff Perry) had never rigged Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) election.
but i can't wait for them to be done with these character centric episodes. i know it was likely to accommodate kerry's pregnancy, but it's annoying
and MTE! i'm so bored with most of the episodes this season. or not bored, i just find it hard to care.
anyway i just finishing watching the latest ep and OMG how stupid is Huck??? i see this as a parallel where liv wanted to dismantle b613 but was stopped when jake got stabbed by creepy
sexymustache guy. he probably is going to live. /sigh
also i dont get what abby is doing?? does anyone remember what she and liv was fighting about when they didnt allow flitz's plane to fly? i seem to block it all out.
alto i did watch the latest one from thursday and got reminded why i stopped lmao
Anyways, stopped watching Scandal when Olivia was kidnapped. It was obvious Shonda was ripping off Alias episodes. lol