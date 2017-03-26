The Expanse 2X10 pics and sneak peek, plus roundup
#TheExpanse - Episode 2.10 - Cascade - Promotional Photos & Synopsis https://t.co/kJMnJQT0bj pic.twitter.com/J2WahVneBR— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) March 15, 2017
Inside the Expanse 2X09:
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Bobbie has been given a version of the story by her superiors, Earth is pushing to hear the story closer to her experience, but if se tells it, she'll damage the Martians' side. Bobbie is now extremely vulnerable and not as stoic as she was earlier in the season; Frankie is a really gifted physical actress and you can see on her face her struggle with lying.
* Holden is doing what he needs to do to get the job done and make sure Eros doesn't happen anywhere else. You see the real change in him, even when someone dies on that ship, it doesn't really matter to him. It takes a toll on him, you see it in his cold, jaded way of behaving to get the job done.
Syfy Wire's Cher Martinetti and Adam Swiderski join producers/universe creators Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and discuss 2X09 (featuring special guest star Dr. Phil Plait from 'Bad Astronomy'. Expect a lot of science)
Highlights from the podcast:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* We'll see the 'Weeping Somnambulist' ship again this season, so they needed to make them memorable within a small amount of screen time. The name of the ship is a reference to the experience of going through soul crushing grief, how it feels like.
* There's a parallel between Holden and Bobbie where they've both had very simple narratives about the world and they're in the process of getting those narratives complicated for them. On the show they showed who Bobbie was before Ganymede, unlike in the book where they started her story with Ganymede. The idea of her being more of a hawk, more invested in a violent solution to things, which gives her a place to grow in the arc of the story. It's also different being in someone's head than following them on camera, you have to tell the story differently. All Martians are agoraphobic due to living in a dome and the sun is about half as bright on Mars as it is on Earth, hence the sunglasses.
* There's lower gravity data from going into space, but there's no long-term higher gravity experiments, though we've seen what happens to Astronauts who were in space for a while and then come back and experience higher gravity. There's also high acceleration, like fighter pilots, that experience higher gravity frequently. Long term effects are probably stress on your bones/muscles, your heart having to work harder to pump blood, you might see heart condition/failure.
* Right now it takes about 6 months to get from Earth to Mars (Mars' orbit is on an ellipse unlike our circular orbit). We're limited to chemical rockets (burns really hard for a short period of time, then you want to coast), we're working on other kinds of drive, like Ion drive which has very low thrust but can run for months, which is used for satellites. Fastest way to get anywhere: Accelerate as long as you can, turn around and decelerate the rest of the way (a 'flip and burn').
* In Phil's opinion you need to be internally consistent in Sci-Fi- in Star Trek they'll say 'you can't go faster than Warp 5 or it will destroy the fabric of space', then the next episode they'll go Warp 9. He likes the new Doctor Who- they break all the rules, but there's a funny internal consistency to it, which he likes. The Expanse has an internal consistency that adheres to science as best we know it, there are some things we don't have yet (fusion drive, 'juice'), but also some of the trappings of science fiction shows- there will be a soundtrack and sounds in space, because you want the audience to be enveloped in the show. .
* Phil loved the scene in 1X04 where Holden and Naomi are on the Donnager, running across the gantry towards what will be known as the Rocinante. The ship is thrusting and they cut off the engines so the two are suddenly floating in zero gravity. Holden is behind Naomi, he throws a rope to her and pushes her away at an angle that pushes him down so he can activate his magnetic boots and yank her down too. They got the science right and it was also an important part of the plot. Phil yearns for the science in science-fiction, it's one of the reasons he really likes the show. Sci-fi should have limitations, you shouldn't be able to fix everything like magic, it makes things more interesting and adds drama. Ty and Daniel know what the proto-molecule can and can't do- it hasn't beaten entropy (because Eros heats up), it hasn't beaten light speed, etc.
Twitter roundup:
Tonight's #TheExpanse is full of badass women and nurturing men. Are we doing gender stereotyping wrong?— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 23, 2017
"Whoever the fuck you are stand down and let her speak" is pretty much for any woman in any meeting/seminar anywhere. #theexpanse— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) March 23, 2017
(Where's the lie?)
Got to spend some time today chatting with @Shawndoyle about #TheExpanse season 2 and Holy Shit you guys. His arc this season is incredible.— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 21, 2017
Everyone keep your eyes on Errinwright. There's a whole other plot line going on in his eyes... #theexpanse— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) March 23, 2017
My guess: [Spoiler (click to open)] Errinwright isn't behind the proto-molecule on Ganymede, wasn't aware of it and now realized Mao stepped out on him and went to someone else- Admiral Nguyen? Mars?
Watch the next episode promo for important safety tips:— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 23, 2017
When Amos asks, "You going to help us?"
You say YES.#TheExpanse
Guys, this was in the Duomo in Florence 👀👀👀 #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/jwVLLYQiVw— Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) March 24, 2017
More Birthdays, this time Steven Strait
Wishing a very happy Expanse birthday to our favorite rogue Captain of the Rocinante, #StevenStrait 🌟🌟 #TheExpanse #tbt #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/sjvK84abvy— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) March 23, 2017
Ty posted a few tweets about Iron Fist...
[Spoiler (click to open)]
A year ago I'd have said, "Look, some episodes of Netflix Marvel shows might not be great, but they're never boring," and yet here we are.— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 22, 2017
I've realized I will watch paint dry if the paint gives a supporting role to Rosario Dawson.— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 18, 2017
I really wish someone would finally write a superhero story about a rich white orphan who uses exotic eastern teachings to punch crime.— James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) March 18, 2017
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
TWEETS: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7 #8, #9, #10
GIFS
Can't wait for more Bobbie-Avasarala; why the hell is everyone including gif makers sleeping on this show? The Expanse airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on the SyFy channel.
You didn't ask, but I suggest keeping going with the books. There's one or 1.5 duds, but the last three have been great.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I still feel that Bobbie is a bit wooden as an actress and am not looking forward to another episode focusing on her this week.
I don't think Bobbie is wooden, the last few episodes we got to see more emotion from her, especially in episode 7 when se was remembering what happened and apologizing to her dead teammates. I'm looking forward to her upcoming arc, because it'll make er less one dimensional and force her to reevaluate her opinions and how she views things.
Edited at 2017-03-26 08:46 pm (UTC)
I really loved the little details about what it was like for the Martians to visit Earth, from the pills to the sunglasses. Love the show's attention to little things like this that drive home the differences between characters who grew up in different places in the solar system.
I loved Bobbie refusing the sunglasses, staying strong, stubborn, and defiant...and then seeing her break a little under Chrisjen's questioning. I felt horrible for her even while I was cheering on Chrisjen uncovering as much info as she possibly could. It's really hard to pick a side when there are interesting characters in every "faction" here.