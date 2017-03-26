The Expanse 2X10 pics and sneak peek, plus roundup



* We'll see the 'Weeping Somnambulist' ship again this season, so they needed to make them memorable within a small amount of screen time. The name of the ship is a reference to the experience of going through soul crushing grief, how it feels like.



* There's a parallel between Holden and Bobbie where they've both had very simple narratives about the world and they're in the process of getting those narratives complicated for them. On the show they showed who Bobbie was before Ganymede, unlike in the book where they started her story with Ganymede. The idea of her being more of a hawk, more invested in a violent solution to things, which gives her a place to grow in the arc of the story. It's also different being in someone's head than following them on camera, you have to tell the story differently. All Martians are agoraphobic due to living in a dome and the sun is about half as bright on Mars as it is on Earth, hence the sunglasses.



* There's lower gravity data from going into space, but there's no long-term higher gravity experiments, though we've seen what happens to Astronauts who were in space for a while and then come back and experience higher gravity. There's also high acceleration, like fighter pilots, that experience higher gravity frequently. Long term effects are probably stress on your bones/muscles, your heart having to work harder to pump blood, you might see heart condition/failure.



* Right now it takes about 6 months to get from Earth to Mars (Mars' orbit is on an ellipse unlike our circular orbit). We're limited to chemical rockets (burns really hard for a short period of time, then you want to coast), we're working on other kinds of drive, like Ion drive which has very low thrust but can run for months, which is used for satellites. Fastest way to get anywhere: Accelerate as long as you can, turn around and decelerate the rest of the way (a 'flip and burn').



* In Phil's opinion you need to be internally consistent in Sci-Fi- in Star Trek they'll say 'you can't go faster than Warp 5 or it will destroy the fabric of space', then the next episode they'll go Warp 9. He likes the new Doctor Who- they break all the rules, but there's a funny internal consistency to it, which he likes. The Expanse has an internal consistency that adheres to science as best we know it, there are some things we don't have yet (fusion drive, 'juice'), but also some of the trappings of science fiction shows- there will be a soundtrack and sounds in space, because you want the audience to be enveloped in the show. .



* Phil loved the scene in 1X04 where Holden and Naomi are on the Donnager, running across the gantry towards what will be known as the Rocinante. The ship is thrusting and they cut off the engines so the two are suddenly floating in zero gravity. Holden is behind Naomi, he throws a rope to her and pushes her away at an angle that pushes him down so he can activate his magnetic boots and yank her down too. They got the science right and it was also an important part of the plot. Phil yearns for the science in science-fiction, it's one of the reasons he really likes the show. Sci-fi should have limitations, you shouldn't be able to fix everything like magic, it makes things more interesting and adds drama. Ty and Daniel know what the proto-molecule can and can't do- it hasn't beaten entropy (because Eros heats up), it hasn't beaten light speed, etc.



