Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes it for a second weekend

I guess I'm gonna go see Power Rangers. More for the on screen Captain Underpants trailer than anything else.... Yes @ Skull Island still killing it though. Reply

I saw Beauty and the beast, it was cute but some friends of mine hyped it up a bit too much so it wasn't as good as I was hoping for



And I saw Life, I would sum it up as...unnecessary. Reply

I want to see Life but looking at poor reviews I am reconsidering because I have very limited budget for movie watching. Reply

I love a good alien movie normally but it was eh, if you have a limited budget I would skip Life Reply

My thoughts exactly on beauty and the beast. I enjoyed it but it has been hyped up so much that I was a little disappointed. Reply

Lol, you're right about Life. I enjoyed the suspense, but I was disappointed at how generic it was. Reply

I was looking forward to Life but then I saw reviews that said they named the thing CALVIN. And then go around yelling its name all over the ship.



idt I'd be able to keep a straight face through that and somehow idt this was supposed to be a comedy. I mean, my only thought would be 'where's Hobbes?' lol. Reply

I saw get out last week and it left me reeling. I felt like I didn't take a breath the entire time. That also happened to me when I saw whiplash. Two very different movies that had me holding my breath, haha. Reply

I saw the BATB. It's decent. I mean I am not bummed about spending my money on it. Cinderella still remains the best live-action take on a Disney classic. Reply

Lies. It was not a musical. They did my princess wrong. Reply

my exact feelings. i was surprised at how much i loved cinderella. Reply

Oh yeah, I have a cam of Beauty and the Beast and I would have felt very silly watching Emma not emote on a big screen. Reply

I watched the CAM version as well. She's so bad 😭 Cartoon Belle emotes better than her. Reply

She is very pretty but my God her acting is terrible. Reply

I just downloaded the can, too. going to watch it when I have some time. Reply

I didn't hate her overall, but she hilariously underreacts to "Be Our Guest" in particular. It's this amazing, showstopping spectacle and she's like 🙂 Reply

lmaooo Reply

LOL this is killing me for some reason Reply

Lol yes! I was rooting for her too, but when that dinner scene happened, I kept thinking, "Really? Just slightly amused by anthropomorphic musical theater?" She reacted to magic the way one might react to a coworker giving you a holiday card. Reply

she said it was the most boring scene to film because it was just her alone in an empty room, and damn it showed on screen Reply

right? and it didn't feel like she was LOOKING at the things happening. even when she was supposed to make eye contact with lumiere she was just sort of gazing in his direction. it was the floppiest moment of the movie and i wanted it to be a spectacle. Reply

I'm going to download it as well bc there is no way this trash is getting my money lol Reply

Did the same Reply

I actually enjoyed her. Yeah her acting and singng is not the best but I thought she had good chemistry with Dan. Reply

She really messed up her dialogues at times. Like she was waiting for a cue or something. Reply

I finally saw Get Out and managed to not be spoiled at all - it was AMAZING. I need to rewatch it because so many things you see are like OHHHHHHHHH SHIT that makes so much more sense now after the movie ends Reply

Get Out was so satisfyingly good!!!! I loved it. Reply

I can't wait to rewatch it on DVD 😩 I feel so stupid after reading the buzzfeed list of Easter eggs Reply

link to that? lol Reply

after I saw the movie I basically went wild and read all the essays/reviews of it for more clues and stuff about it. I love the commentary. Reply

I just rented Miss Sloane and Bridget Jones' Baby (the latter was a dollar) so I plan on catching up with them. Reply

I loved Miss Sloane. Gun lovers of the world didn't give it the chance that it deserved! Reply

Miss Sloane was so good, i'm bummed more people haven't seen it Reply

BJB was surprisingly good imo Reply

I agree, hopefully they stop now and end it one a good note lol Reply

I really liked Bridget Jones' Baby, even though it completely deviated from the third book. Oh, to have Patrick Dempsey and Colin Firth fighting over me.... Reply

Bridget Jones made me so happy. it felt so right. light and fluffy in some parts, emotional at other bits, romantic and funny too - I really enjoyed it. I still have to watch Miss Sloane. Reply

*sigh* that still looks so lovely. I wish the ballroom scene had better shots. It was such an iconic sequence in the original.



I am enjoying in the influx of Beauty and the Beast merch, though. Gimme all the Belle and rose type things! Reply

Watched A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back last night! Going to watch the third film tonight. Also taking my nephews to watch Power Rangers in the afternoon. Reply

For the first time? What'd you think? Reply

Yep for the first time! I loved it. I had a hard time getting into the OG trilogy but watching Rogue One got me going. Rogue One also really stuck with me. I didn't expect the film to linger in my mind in such a way. ANH and TESB were great. The movies are stunning as well considering how old they are. It still holds up really well. Reply

Have fun watching ROTJ! It's my favorite. Reply

Beauty and the Beast was great! Some parts were amazing, some parts were terrible. Emma Watson was definitely the weakest link. Everybody acted/sung circles around her. I was very impressed by Luke Evans.



power rangers earned 40 mill?!? Reply

PR is getting good word of mouth. Reply

Luke Evans was the best. Reply

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds did the whole try-hard bromance press tour and the film still flopped. sad. Reply

I wonder when studios are going to realize that white guys don't really sell anymore. Reply

Hahahahahahahaha



Oh, you're serious. Reply

lmao mte, all these flops and yet no one says a thing. Reply

Yeah they tried really hard lmao. This movie had no chance. Reply

They had a movie???? Reply

i mean, they started promotion 4 days before it opened... what were they expecting



i love Jake and even I was unaware this was happening until a week ago Reply

bar deadpool ryan is box office poison he's like the original chris hemsworth lol Reply

ugh the promo is so annoying and I've only seen it in gif form. Reply

lmao I didn't realize the promo they were doing was for a movie Reply

Lmao I had no idea about it until my sis showed me the trailer. Reply

i actually liked kong Reply

I enjoyed beauty and the beast, the theater I was in was all adults except for like a few kids which was funny. Emma Watson was easily the worst part of the movie she cannot emote to save her life. Reply

I streamed Fifth Shades Darker and Girl on a Train this weekend. I was underwhelmed with both. Reply

I got girl on the train on DVD, along with other movies, as a gift. I finally got around to watching it. Idk. The story, or should i say, the concept, is good, but the movie didn't do a good job. Reply

Exactly. I read the book and was so excited for the movie, but I found it very meh and boring. Reply

I saw Creed. Late, I know.



Is Skull Island underperforming? I haven't heard much about it other than the reviews being mixed af.



Can Power Rangers make a profit? How are things looking up? Reply

Skull Island is doing super well overseas tbh. Probably would have done a bit better later in the month to separate it from Logan and be a welcome beacon of counterprogramming to Beauty. Reply

I live outside the us and I've seen almost no promo for Skull Island, but I've seen a lot for BatB and Logan. Reply

It's doing okay when you factor in international box office. Reply

Skull Island has an insanely high budget Reply

Skull Island was AMAZING. I absolutely loved it, I saw it twice lol. Reply

