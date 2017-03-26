Weekend Box Office: Beauty and the Beast crushes it for a second weekend

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$88,347,000
|-49.4%
|4,210
|-
|$20,985
|$316,952,887
|$160
|2
|2
|N
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$40,500,000
|-
|3,693
|-
|$10,967
|$40,500,000
|$100
|1
|3
|2
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$14,425,000
|-48.2%
|3,666
|-180
|$3,935
|$133,502,238
|$185
|3
|4
|N
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$12,600,000
|-
|3,146
|-
|$4,005
|$12,600,000
|$58
|1
|5
|3
|Logan
|Fox
|$10,145,000
|-43.1%
|3,163
|-524
|$3,207
|$201,455,596
|$97
|4
|6
|4
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$8,681,010
|-35.4%
|2,474
|-505
|$3,509
|$147,499,045
|$4.5
|5
|7
|N
|CHiPs
|WB
|$7,600,000
|-
|2,464
|-
|$3,084
|$7,600,000
|$25
|1
|8
|5
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$3,785,000
|-37.0%
|2,330
|-495
|$1,624
|$49,072,044
|-
|4
|9
|6
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$1,970,000
|-57.2%
|1,638
|-1,097
|$1,203
|$170,841,252
|$80
|7
|10
|7
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$1,807,000
|-56.3%
|1,341
|-
|$1,348
|$7,577,565
|$5
|2
|11
|N
|Slamma Jamma
|RivR
|$1,687,000
|-
|502
|-
|$3,361
|$1,687,000
|-
|1
|12
|8
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$785,000
|-46.8%
|640
|-522
|$1,227
|$167,046,872
|$25
|14
|13
|27
|The Last Word
|BST
|$520,802
|+163.3%
|380
|+286
|$1,371
|$971,866
|-
|4
|14
|14
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$469,000
|-6.7%
|267
|+88
|$1,757
|$531,336,499
|$200
|15
|15
|9
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$465,000
|-60.7%
|403
|-662
|$1,154
|$90,859,007
|-
|7
|16
|11
|Lion
|Wein.
|$383,000
|-47.8%
|320
|-301
|$1,197
|$50,724,840
|-
|18
|17
|29
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$380,000
|+122.8%
|59
|+54
|$6,441
|$612,274
|$18
|2
|18
|N
|Wilson
|FoxS
|$330,000
|-
|310
|-
|$1,065
|$330,000
|-
|1
|19
|15
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$270,000
|-43.8%
|235
|-47
|$1,149
|$1,024,474
|-
|3
|20
|N
|Phillauri
|FIP
|$265,000
|-
|74
|-
|$3,581
|$265,000
|-
|1
|21
|16
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$232,940
|-51.3%
|299
|-295
|$779
|$63,372,170
|$22
|9
|22
|30
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$225,235
|+47.7%
|107
|+72
|$2,105
|$553,980
|-
|3
|23
|20
|Moana
|BV
|$221,000
|-35.5%
|212
|-52
|$1,042
|$248,380,355
|-
|18
|24
|21
|Sing
|Uni.
|$212,815
|-33.8%
|228
|-50
|$933
|$269,691,125
|$75
|14
|25
|24
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$205,000
|-28.6%
|107
|-23
|$1,916
|$1,759,625
|-
|7
|26
|12
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$200,000
|-62.4%
|212
|-373
|$943
|$150,233,687
|$30
|16
|27
|10
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$198,518
|-79.9%
|351
|-1,200
|$566
|$11,906,308
|-
|4
|28
|13
|Split
|Uni.
|$188,340
|-62.7%
|262
|-342
|$719
|$137,254,130
|$9
|10
|29
|22
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$185,000
|-39.1%
|159
|-98
|$1,164
|$3,519,172
|-
|7
|30
|19
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|FIP
|$150,000
|-64.1%
|93
|-63
|$1,613
|$1,898,558
|-
|3
|31
|38
|Song to Song
|BG
|$142,005
|+180.9%
|80
|+76
|$1,775
|$213,580
|-
|2
|32
|18
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$132,085
|-70.9%
|189
|-418
|$699
|$114,377,010
|$55
|7
|33
|23
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$88,470
|-70.5%
|158
|-281
|$560
|$45,002,750
|$150
|6
|34
|26
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$82,200
|-66.2%
|62
|-218
|$1,326
|$27,694,670
|-
|23
|35
|34
|Fences
|Par.
|$75,000
|+15.4%
|111
|+17
|$676
|$57,641,868
|$24
|15
|36
|39
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$74,000
|+52.7%
|27
|+18
|$2,741
|$186,709
|-
|3
|37
|25
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$56,000
|-77.6%
|122
|-322
|$459
|$9,230,344
|-
|5
|38
|40
|Paterson
|BST
|$48,647
|+1.0%
|36
|-3
|$1,351
|$2,055,878
|-
|13
|39
|32
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$46,485
|-52.0%
|35
|-40
|$1,328
|$2,295,569
|-
|9
|40
|43
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$34,283
|-9.6%
|26
|-12
|$1,319
|$298,567
|-
|15
|41
|56
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$31,032
|+119.2%
|127
|+105
|$244
|$826,807
|-
|10
|42
|41
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$28,000
|-40.6%
|57
|-45
|$491
|$12,708,542
|-
|10
|43
|N
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$14,154
|-
|1
|-
|$14,154
|$14,154
|-
|1
|44
|45
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$11,150
|-61.0%
|23
|-24
|$485
|$47,658,644
|-
|19
|45
|73
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$658
|-77.5%
|2
|-5
|$329
|$87,220
|-
|4
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$198,297,829
|-24.0%
|34,401
|+965
|$5,764
|
And I saw Life, I would sum it up as...unnecessary.
idt I'd be able to keep a straight face through that and somehow idt this was supposed to be a comedy. I mean, my only thought would be 'where's Hobbes?' lol.
I am enjoying in the influx of Beauty and the Beast merch, though. Gimme all the Belle and rose type things!
power rangers earned 40 mill?!?
Oh, you're serious.
i love Jake and even I was unaware this was happening until a week ago
Is Skull Island underperforming? I haven't heard much about it other than the reviews being mixed af.
Can Power Rangers make a profit? How are things looking up?