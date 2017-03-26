it was kinda disappointing? cute but still pretty meh. I wish it showed Laura Linney's character finally getting the D and taking care of herself and her needs Reply

so no rodrigo and laurie? i guess i'm not in a rush to watch this. Reply

nope </3 Reply

They couldn't even give her robot Rodrigo from Westworld? I mean it's the FUTURE Reply

that was my fave story :/ Reply

Thread



Oh god damn it, I'm working and can't watch right now UGH! Reply

cute icon !

dont worry i put a link to watch the sequel in the OP Reply

Thank you bb, I will be back! Reply

i was only interested in the part with Andrew Lincoln and i enjoyed it a lot

Hugh Grant dancing was cute Reply

Also, am I the only one who thinks HotLine Bling already sounds dated?



Edited at 2017-03-26 03:35 pm (UTC)

It sounded dated months after it came out. It's not gonna age well. Lol Reply

It was cute but I didn't think they'd basically just rehash all the famous scenes... Reply

the bit with andrew lincoln was adorable, and the hugh grant bit was the best part by far. it made me laugh and cry.



the rest was kinda eh. idk, i was hoping it'd be funnier or wackier, more like a red nose day skit. instead, it was sweet, i guess. eh. and i was expecting a resolution to the rowan atkinson bit, something to connect it to one of the other storylines. eh. Reply

lol did i say "eh" enough times? idk Reply

Watched the Andrew bit again.. he did amazing! No speaking and only facial expressions. Loved the 3 different faces he did for the "Shame", "Kidding" and "Or am I?" cards lol. Reply

That was great Reply

lol ita he was great! Reply

I still can't believe Kiera Knightley was only 17 or 18 years old at Filming of Love Actually .



I always thought She was 27 ish at that time ..



Were there any age appropriate English actress who can play that role ?



Why They cast 18 years old actress .lol She was so beautiful anyway in the film .







Especially in the wedding video, she was stunning! Reply

and in pirates of the caribbean too Reply

it's mind-boggling to think of how young she was on both of those when she looked mid-20s. was she cast in love actually after PotC? i could see them casting her because of being part of a big budget film but otherwise yeah, weird since her character is married and settled down or something close. Reply

She was cast in Love Actually before she was cast in POTC



there is an interview with Richard Curtis where he says something like "when we were shooting, Keira told me that her next project was some pirate thing - probably a disaster" lmao







She was a rising star at the time, so I'm sure that's part of the reason they cast her. Reply

it was really missing emma thompson. i know why she wasn't in it, which is even sadder.



the jamie and aurelia scene was the only scene that elevated it beyond just a rehash of the original tho. v cute. Reply

Why wasn't she in it? Reply

Alan Rickman's death, probably? Reply

I was wondering that too but then her story was the saddest, plus Alan Rickman has passed, and this whole thing was meant to be comedic. So perhaps a combination of keeping it light-hearted and respecting a memory is the reason her character wasn't included. Reply

It was sweet. Jamie and Aurelia are still the cutest, and his portuguese is still atrocious. Reply

Aww, when I saw the Rowan Atkinson scene, I immediately thought of Alan Rickman 😭 Reply

That infuriating movie. Reply

It went by way too quickly, but it was cute. Reply

Disappointed that there wasn't a scene with Billy and Joe. :/ Reply

ehhh Reply

That was cute. Don't know why people would've expected any more.

I lol'd when hotline bling came on and the reemergence of Colin Firth's turtleneck Reply

