Love Actually 2017 the sequel
Andrew (Mark) dans #RedNoseDay Actually! pic.twitter.com/otixbgHhTY— Andrew Lincoln FR (@AndrewLincolnFR) 24 mars 2017
love actually the sequel
Hugh Grant dancing was cute
the rest was kinda eh. idk, i was hoping it'd be funnier or wackier, more like a red nose day skit. instead, it was sweet, i guess. eh. and i was expecting a resolution to the rowan atkinson bit, something to connect it to one of the other storylines. eh.
I always thought She was 27 ish at that time ..
Were there any age appropriate English actress who can play that role ?
Why They cast 18 years old actress .lol She was so beautiful anyway in the film .
there is an interview with Richard Curtis where he says something like "when we were shooting, Keira told me that her next project was some pirate thing - probably a disaster" lmao
the jamie and aurelia scene was the only scene that elevated it beyond just a rehash of the original tho. v cute.
I lol'd when hotline bling came on and the reemergence of Colin Firth's turtleneck