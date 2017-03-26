Landry Allbright Engaged

I'm loving all the lesbian news on ONTD today. Reply

Omg, I came in here to write the same thing, word for word. Ha! I guess all I needed to write was +1. 😄 Reply

I am too, especially since it's all positive. Reply

mte. i have no idea who any of these people are, but I'm super happy for them! i demand more positive lesbian news! Reply

mte Reply

Mte Reply

Same, and the comments have been mostly positive, which is a nice change of pace Reply

That video was adorable. Congrats to them!



...I'm going to die alone. Reply

Me too Reply

Same Reply

i came in to say the exact same thing!

i raise my glass to you sis *hugs* we might die alone, but at least we will not be with an asshole! Reply

lmao at the squeaky "oh! oh!" so cute Reply

So many gals getting engaged and married and im just sitting here eating some cookies all alone 😓 Reply

No worries, you are not the only one Reply

I fell you. Shit is depressing af even of you're not ready to get married lol Reply

...I def do not remember her, but congrats! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 Reply

me:



who the fuck is this? nic cage's daughter from con air? what the fuck? why should i care if she got eng... oh she got engaged to a woman? yayyyy congrats!!! great post OP!!! Reply

lmao my exact thought process I was coming here to post!



Me: oh. that's nice.

Post: it's gay

Me: AWESOME. MAZEL TOV YO. Reply

LOL I had a similar thought process Reply

lmaooo mte Reply

aww so cute. I love that the background music is Britney Spears "Pretty Girls" lol Reply

Congratulations to them and all, but how do people find out about these random people? Like how do you find out that the girl who played Nic Cage's daughter decades ago is now engaged? (No offense meant to OP, it's a nice post and good news indeed :)) Reply

Maybe it's Landry Allbright herself making this post... Reply

Only way this post makes any sense lol Reply

my first thought cos who is seriously checking for some random kid in con air? Reply

aww that video was adorable, congrats to them!! Reply

Landry Allbright, whom you might remember as Nicolas Cages daughter from Con Air



Nope. Reply

that was a cute video congrats!!!!



but honestly since im alone and bitter all i was thinking watching that video is "why dont i have a cute gf too" Reply

Yasssssssss Reply

I almost scrolled past until I realized this involved lesbians



Is it bad that my first thought was that the producer must have money/be funny? oop Reply

on her instagram she said they met on a blind date Reply

"notlaundry" is such a good handle lol Reply

Congratulations to them!



I just got engaged yesterday morning and it's been a bit of blur. Reply

congrats wednesday! Reply

