Blue Beetle

Landry Allbright Engaged



Landry Allbright, whom you might remember as Nicolas Cages daughter from Con Air, announced her engagement to producer Liz Zwiebel on Instagram.

Liz put the proposal up on her Instagram, she suprised Landry at an audition and it is literally the sweetest.



Source 1
Source 2

My very first ONTD post, thought we all could use some good news.
Tagged: , , ,