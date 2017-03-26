Landry Allbright Engaged
Landry Allbright, whom you might remember as Nicolas Cages daughter from Con Air, announced her engagement to producer Liz Zwiebel on Instagram.
Liz put the proposal up on her Instagram, she suprised Landry at an audition and it is literally the sweetest.
Source 1
Source 2
My very first ONTD post, thought we all could use some good news.
...I'm going to die alone.
i raise my glass to you sis *hugs* we might die alone, but at least we will not be with an asshole!
who the fuck is this? nic cage's daughter from con air? what the fuck? why should i care if she got eng... oh she got engaged to a woman? yayyyy congrats!!! great post OP!!!
Me: oh. that's nice.
Post: it's gay
Me: AWESOME. MAZEL TOV YO.
Nope.
but honestly since im alone and bitter all i was thinking watching that video is "why dont i have a cute gf too"
Is it bad that my first thought was that the producer must have money/be funny? oop
I just got engaged yesterday morning and it's been a bit of blur.
all of the lesbian couples I know are getting married/having babies, but I'm just becoming a cat lady