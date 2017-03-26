Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick addresses whitewashing controversy



She says it was a hard decision to join the show because she is part of the Asian community, so she understands the conversation.
She says an Asian American superhero can happen because sci-fi/fantasy is more opened to different ethnicities.
She says Collen Wing is an ordinary person who fights people with superpowers.


Jessica Henwick Responds To Iron Fist CoCreators Use Of Term Oriental



source; source
Tagged: , , , ,