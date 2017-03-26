Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick addresses whitewashing controversy

oriental is an art Reply

She says an Asian American superhero can happen because sci-fi/fantasy is more opened to different ethnicities.



bitch where Reply

Edited at 2017-03-26 04:16 pm (UTC) the power rangers cast is pretty diverse, but yeah, there aren't THAT many diverse heroes. Reply

Nearly all the Asian characters I can think of off the top of my head have come from the sci-fi, fantasy, action genre. It's absolutely more open than drama or even comedy Reply

Star Trek, Stargate Universe, MMPR, Into the Badlands (tho maybe this is more Western-Action than scifi??), etc.



Sci-fi has been pretty awesome about diversity. There's always room for improvement, but at least the roles are there. Reply

The Expanse



(The only sci-fi show I've watched tbh) Reply

He's not a superhero per se but Into The Badlands(netflix show) has an asian main character that isn't a stereotype. It has the typical style of fighting associated with kung-fu movies of course, because of course they did(insert eye roll), but it's an interesting show despite that flaw. A lot of the women are total badasses. Reply

I just binged Badlands and I kinda love it. I'm so invested in Sunny/Veil and what happens to M.K. Reply

I can't believe that dummy actually used that word and then went "I know that's not right anymore either, UGH," as if ~PC culture~ just arbitrarily changed the rules yesterday. It's been outdated for a LONG time. Try paying attention to the real world. Reply

He was obviously doing it just to hurt, which is even more disposable. He's a white dude that's never had to answer to anyone so this PC CULTURE*~ is hard for him. Reply

Part of me is like, at least Oriental is more specific than the general "Asian" which is so fucking vague and includes everyone from India to Russia to Vietnam but in the US only really means Oriental (In the UK it tends to mean south east Asian, India and Pakistan mostly).



But... It's offensive as fuck and if you don't know the specific culture I feel like East Asian is an infinitely better way to go.



What's the ONTD verdict on how to refer to the group of cultures and nations formerly referred to as Oriental? Is East Asian ok? Should we just rattle of a long list and hope we don't forget anyone? Oriental has been off the table since Opium went out of style and Asian is just so fucking vague and I feel like it's inadvertently offensive too, to say Asian and only mean one part of the continent. Reply

I'm not by any means an authority on the subject (and someone please feel free to correct me) but in my job and in my local professional culture which includes a ton of Asian businesspeople from all over the continent...



We just use the more specific geographical terms such as East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian, West Asian, and Middle Eastern when appropriate. The biggest distinction we use is East vs. Southeast Asian since unfortunately a lot of SE Asian people get lumped into East Asian when they're pretty different especially when considering how recent history has played out in a lot of countries. (Ex. the Japanese imperialism of WWII. A lot of my SE Asian friends reaaaally don't wanna be lumped up there, lol.)



I haven't heard "Oriental" in forever. Reply

I'm not an expert, nor am I part of any of the cultures that frequently fall under the broad label "Asian", if I don't know something specifically, I use regions (i.e. Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, etc). It's certainly far from ideal though. Reply

India and Pakistan are not SEA. They are South Asia. Reply

I love Jessica, I really wish the show could have been about her character. I'm not going to take her on over joining. Only Finn Jo needs to go. And those who cast him. Reply

No it's not. Reply

It is when you compare it to other genres. Not enough, but more so than the others. Reply

It certainly is more open compared to drama or even comedy. Reply

Whatever, her sellout ass is dead to me. And aside from being on Marvel's payroll, she specifically said she's good friends with Finn Jones, so of course she's not going to drag the show. Reply

Your comment would then apply to the bulk of Asian-American (and other Asian diasporic) actors who have likely all taken on offensive token roles in order to pay the bills. Actors of color are caught between a rock and a hard place, where they have to fight for scraps while still trying to hold onto some shred of dignity. This includes actors actively fighting for equality and positively representing the Asian-American community, like Kal Penn who recently exposed the racist scripts he received back in the day, or the legendary Lea Salonga who starred in one of the most racist musicals ever (Miss Saigon). You can't expect actors of Asian descent to fight an uphill battle for representation and then chide them in the same breath for making compromises.

I have been against this Iron Fist mess from the beginning, but I will reserve real condemnation for the mayos involved, not some desperate actor.



Edited at 2017-03-26 03:38 pm (UTC)

THIS! We're living in an industry where Steven Yeun has to audition for five lines even after being on so many seasons of The Walking Dead. Even Parry Shen mention he only took non-stereotypical roles within the year after Better Luck Tomorrorw and regretted it and made shit. And I hate the hate Ken Jeong for his previous roles who is in a place where he is either helping Asian American indie filmmakers get money for their film and employing Asians and other minority actors for his own show which is more than what you can say a lot of Asians in the entertainment industry can do whether or not they have the power to do so.



Edited at 2017-03-26 04:23 pm (UTC)

ita with this whole comment Reply

This, so much. Reply

She didn't technically say anything wrong. What the hell did you expect?! To bite the hand that feeds her? You might as well apply that to most Asian artists in the community if that's the standard you're going by. Reply

lol... this entire conversation is about the scarcity of roles that exist for Asians, yet you're going to call her a "sellout" and hold it against her for taking a rare decent role that has opened up for her? Get a grip.



Reply

What a privileged fucking comment, as if POC always have the luxury of turning down jobs. Reply

Ur dumb, it's rare for asian actors to get roles anywhere, she has to work! Reply

she is saying a lot of nothing, ... but it is not like she is in position to criticize her show Reply

I mean, if the Twilight cast can do it to the franchise while still promoting it, and afterwards, anyone can~



Edited at 2017-03-26 03:39 pm (UTC)

The difference is that they're white and still have and will get roles. Doesn't really apply for POC. Reply

I mean, the Twilight cast didn't really publicly criticize until after the first movie had been filmed and the ~phenomenon was already out of control. They were up her ass like everyone else during the first movie's filming and press tour. Reply

Isn't she the one who bragged about stealing a role from a black actress? Reply

What? Spill those deets sis. 👀 Reply

she bragged about bagging a role on GOT that was for a black woman Reply

Apparently they were going to mash up two book characters (one black) into one for GOT and she convinced them to not to. Semantics maybe but I don't see those things as the same. Reply

yep Reply

she didn't "brag about stealing a role from a black actress". stop trying to stir nonexistent shit. Reply

Someone mentions this in every post, so surely you know by now. This convo is like groundhog day. Reply

I'm still waiting for actual receipts, including a quotation from a reliable source. It never surfaces. Reply

YEP Reply

receipts don't seem to support this statement. Reply

Receipts indicate she didn't brag. Reply

lol I think it's nice for her to call out the creator because all the comicbook stans in her replies seem to think, "he's old, give him a break / well actually, the dictionary definition of oriental..." Reply

It's sad Her character have sex with Danny Rand .. It's very typical and Gross . Reply

Colleen Wing was such a disappointment, I expected her to be the second lead

In the 1st part of the season she was just a secondary character, and a side kick and the second part was worst, she was just Danny's love interest



Danny and Colleen as a couple was a terrible idea Reply

I actually found it refreshing that the white boy chose a strong, capable WOC who is his equal instead of falling for a damsel in distress with blonde hair who can't fight. I was worried Joy and Danny were headed down that path for a minute. Reply

I wonder how "The Defenders" is going to play out now and if they're going to try to "fix" Danny's character or put him in the show less.



Or hell they might even double down and put him in the show more to be like "see it's fine!!!" Ugh Reply

they were already done filming the Defenders when Iron Fist was airing Reply

His stuff could still end up on the cutting room floor lol Reply

Praying they change their minds by the time it airs. Reply

Roy Thomas sounds like an asshole. Reply

Gurl puh lease Reply

Must be so nice to hide behind your screens and dump on an actress for taking whatever role she can get in a racist, sexist industry that pays Asian women dust in terms of roles. Fuck y'all.



Also, stop griping so hard about the show not being all about her. The comic is about the Iron Fist, and the show was called the Iron Fist. If you thought it would somehow magically be centered around Colleen, or Claire, or Ward, or Harold, you're a dumbass. Reply

My dad uses the word Oriental and I tell him he shouldn't but he still does :/ He really doesn't mean it in a negative or offensive way, it's just the word he's used to using I guess. Reply

Eh, if he continues to use the word, even after being told its offensive, he's meaning to be offensive. Your dad's an asshole Reply

Csb Reply

lol mte Reply

