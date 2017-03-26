Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick addresses whitewashing controversy
#IronFist actress Jessica Henwick says that it "was a hard decision to make to join the show." https://t.co/gXdq4BrnAu— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 26 mars 2017
She says it was a hard decision to join the show because she is part of the Asian community, so she understands the conversation.
She says an Asian American superhero can happen because sci-fi/fantasy is more opened to different ethnicities.
She says Collen Wing is an ordinary person who fights people with superpowers.
Jessica Henwick Responds To Iron Fist CoCreators Use Of Term Oriental
Oriental is a term used to describe rugs, not people.— Jessica Henwick 🐒 (@JHenwick) 21 mars 2017
Sci-fi has been pretty awesome about diversity. There's always room for improvement, but at least the roles are there.
(The only sci-fi show I've watched tbh)
But... It's offensive as fuck and if you don't know the specific culture I feel like East Asian is an infinitely better way to go.
What's the ONTD verdict on how to refer to the group of cultures and nations formerly referred to as Oriental? Is East Asian ok? Should we just rattle of a long list and hope we don't forget anyone? Oriental has been off the table since Opium went out of style and Asian is just so fucking vague and I feel like it's inadvertently offensive too, to say Asian and only mean one part of the continent.
We just use the more specific geographical terms such as East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian, West Asian, and Middle Eastern when appropriate. The biggest distinction we use is East vs. Southeast Asian since unfortunately a lot of SE Asian people get lumped into East Asian when they're pretty different especially when considering how recent history has played out in a lot of countries. (Ex. the Japanese imperialism of WWII. A lot of my SE Asian friends reaaaally don't wanna be lumped up there, lol.)
I haven't heard "Oriental" in forever.
No it's not.
I have been against this Iron Fist mess from the beginning, but I will reserve real condemnation for the mayos involved, not some desperate actor.
In the 1st part of the season she was just a secondary character, and a side kick and the second part was worst, she was just Danny's love interest
Danny and Colleen as a couple was a terrible idea
Or hell they might even double down and put him in the show more to be like "see it's fine!!!" Ugh
Also, stop griping so hard about the show not being all about her. The comic is about the Iron Fist, and the show was called the Iron Fist. If you thought it would somehow magically be centered around Colleen, or Claire, or Ward, or Harold, you're a dumbass.
So if he used the word bc it was the accepted term back then and never associated it with anything negative, just quickly correct him but don't make a fuss about it, it's worst long term, and try to reinforce the word 'asian' in different topics to "retrain" his brain.