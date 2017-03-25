Xtina Maxim

Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got Married!



martha stewart weddings got the exclusive behind the ceremony and photos, so full read at the source, but basically, the couple met while Samira portrayed Poussey Washington and Lauren was a writer for the series.

They got married today, March 25th. Samira's gown and Lauren's jumpsuit were designed by Christian Siriano.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Sources 1, 2
Tagged: , , ,