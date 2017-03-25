Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got Married!
HUGE congratulations to @samirawiley and @lomorelli! https://t.co/73fqPWkOxt via @MarthaWeddings pic.twitter.com/zYxaBdBwtz— GLAAD (@glaad) March 26, 2017
martha stewart weddings got the exclusive behind the ceremony and photos, so full read at the source, but basically, the couple met while Samira portrayed Poussey Washington and Lauren was a writer for the series.
They got married today, March 25th. Samira's gown and Lauren's jumpsuit were designed by Christian Siriano.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Sources 1, 2
Guys I am drunk. Should I watch MidnIght in Paris or About Time? I have seen them both and love them
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
i hate wedding jumpsuits but i love capes so i'm very conflicted about lauren's ~look
i'll pray 4 u
excuse you
This is such a gay thing to do I can't.
Edited at 2017-03-26 04:36 am (UTC)
Their theme was confetti because of their love of funfetti. I wanna see this wedding, haha