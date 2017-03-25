Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got Married!

They are so qt







Guys I am drunk. Should I watch MidnIght in Paris or About Time? I have seen them both and love them Reply

midnight in paris is a woody allen movie so... Reply

ur right. fuck him. About Time it is Reply

Oh man I hadn't even noticed that. *takes it off my list* Reply

woody allen be damned, i really liked midnight in paris tho

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

That's why I haven't watched it even though I like time travel films/books. Reply

It's such a good movie though :( Reply

i watched dan stevens in the guest. Reply

I love About Time. Love, love, love. Reply

ABOUT TIME IS SO GOOOD Reply

About Time always makes me cry at the part where he goes back to see his dad one last time cause that's just what it feels like when you lose someone. Reply

Midnight in Paris is quite possibly my favorite movie. I just ignore the fact it's a Woody Allen flick. In fact, I'd avoided it at first because of that but a friend whose opinions I trust on movies insisted I must see it, that it was "[me], the movie" and damn if he wasn't right. Reply

About Time may be my favorite movie of all time. <3 Reply

why would you rewatch when there are so many movies you have never seen? Reply

Why do so many ppl here love About Time when he basically date-rapes her into being his wife? It's like Groundhog Day if Phil had never learned anything. Reply

awwwww they look so happy



i hate wedding jumpsuits but i love capes so i'm very conflicted about lauren's ~look Reply

Lol. I'm the opposite. I live for a jumpsuit, and usually hate capes, but this combination is gorgeous to me. Reply

Link

i'm sorry ur a soulless cape hater



i'll pray 4 u Reply

I'm in the same boat! I need more capes! Reply

I'm so happy capes are becoming a thing in fashion. I love that look so much. Reply

i loooooooooove samira's dress. it's so classically beautiful. they both look stunning. Reply

what are u gonna wear to our wedding Reply

Link





our matching dresses Reply

They both look so gorgeous. Such classic outfits for both of them. Reply

I love this look! Gorgeous. Reply

They both look gorgeous! I especially love what Lauren is wearing. Congrats to them! Reply

They both look gorgeous but I appreciate the Cape and jumpsuit combo. Reply

omg they both look gorgeous! Reply

her dress is SO. PRETTY. Reply

Ikr that neckline is breathtaking Reply

Aw yay! Reply

"continued with the newlyweds making a grand entrance to the reception as Justin Bieber's "Baby" played."



This is such a gay thing to do I can't.



Edited at 2017-03-26 04:36 am (UTC) Reply

Samira's off the shoulder look is so lovely! I love off the shoulder dresses! I don't get the v in the front of the skirt so much.



Their theme was confetti because of their love of funfetti. I wanna see this wedding, haha Reply

Yeah, the v is really strange...it kind of ruins an otherwise great look Reply

the crotch v is the only drawback. could be a gag worthy tear away tho Reply

It ruins the dress tbqh Reply

yeah the v throws it off Reply

I can imagine the V being really stunning irl, I just don't think it works on camera. Reply

I want to see their cake. Did they have a funfetti cake???? Reply

