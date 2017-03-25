Ranger - Morph

Power Rangers Legacy Wars Mobile Game + Malaysia Clears Movie for Release



Power Rangers, the first blockbuster to feature LGBTQI and autistic superheroes [1], is in theaters this weekend, and to celebrate Saban has unleashed Power Rangers Legacy Wars. The real-time, multiplayer, mobile game features warriors from every era and is free to download on the iTunes App Store and wherever it is they keep Android software.





After all the Beauty and the Beast hoopla, the Power Rangers; movie has been cleared for release in Malaysia.

Sources: @ComicBookNow. YouTube. @TOI.



Power Rangers tag? Someone start a GoFundMe to raise 100 RangerCoins™ to start an ONTD alliance.
