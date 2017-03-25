Power Rangers Legacy Wars Mobile Game + Malaysia Clears Movie for Release
The Power Rangers are back in action on mobile today, as Legacy Wars is now available for download! https://t.co/rhF5XUfbRg pic.twitter.com/J3Iad3hfFW— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 23, 2017
Power Rangers, the first blockbuster to feature LGBTQI and autistic superheroes [1], is in theaters this weekend, and to celebrate Saban has unleashed Power Rangers Legacy Wars. The real-time, multiplayer, mobile game features warriors from every era and is free to download on the iTunes App Store and wherever it is they keep Android software.
Malaysia clears #PowerRangersMovie for releasehttps://t.co/7PJC3NeNgg— TOI Entertainment (@TOIEntertain) March 24, 2017
After all the Beauty and the Beast hoopla, the Power Rangers; movie has been cleared for release in Malaysia.
Also, I loved the film. I wanna see it again.
Lol. i wanted to make a post on this but i was too lazy... anyway, the current update is no, BaTB is NOT banned in Malaysia and it will be released on the 30th March instead.
The censorship board wanted Disney to cut out like 4 minutes of the movie but Disney did not want to give in, so now the censorship board is rating the film as PG-13 here.
It was pretty aight. Of course I went in with the lowest expectations but it was better than your standard Marvel/DC trash.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Rita was pretty weak tho. Dare I say the only weak part?
Although he looks v different elsewhere
I'd love a good PR game for PS4 but that'll never happen.
Imma need them to give Trini waaayyy more in a sequel.
And I thought that Trini's sexuality was handled well enough to be celebrated. It wasn't just the girlfriend line - she mentioned her parents not understanding who she is or how she dresses and how they really valued labels. Sure, she could have just said I'm gay, but that would have been such lazy writing. I thought they made her sexuality pretty clear. And the looks she and Kimberly kept sharing 💛 Loved the friendship they developed.