Power Rangers Legacy Wars Mobile Game + Malaysia Clears Movie for Release

So was BatB banned or not?



Also, I loved the film. I wanna see it again. Reply

Thread

Link

It was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you going to change your name to Rangerboy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So was BatB banned or not?



Lol. i wanted to make a post on this but i was too lazy... anyway, the current update is no, BaTB is NOT banned in Malaysia and it will be released on the 30th March instead.



The censorship board wanted Disney to cut out like 4 minutes of the movie but Disney did not want to give in, so now the censorship board is rating the film as PG-13 here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it tonight and was quite amused. It made me remember why I liked it when I was a kid. <3 Reply

Thread

Link









It was pretty aight. Of course I went in with the lowest expectations but it was better than your standard Marvel/DC trash.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Rita was pretty weak tho. Dare I say the only weak part? Me rnIt was pretty aight. Of course I went in with the lowest expectations but it was better than your standard Marvel/DC trash. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks ugly in most pictures but he was so attractive during the film. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I see it in this gif. He is the walmart version zefron.



Although he looks v different elsewhere

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is more attractive than Zach IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I thought Elizabeth Banks was going to be a great Rita, but they went in a really weird direction with her character and it just seemed kind of out of place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how the man in that gif was just caught up in a leaked sex tape scandal... Reply

Thread

Link

the way nick looks in that gif is like, the only time i think he's hot. his arms are always #goals though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't seen any of the pics but I heard it was wild!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see throwing shade to us Android users.....



I'd love a good PR game for PS4 but that'll never happen.



Imma need them to give Trini waaayyy more in a sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

mte but lbr tommy is coming and all of our faves are going to get the shaft. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they will continue to focus on their core 3. Tommy/Jason will clash for good boy vs. bad boy, Kim and Tommy will be flirting and probably have a love triangle and Billy is Billy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found it funny that they gave us 90mins getting to know everyone then they could'nt even go 10 mins in Ranger mode before their visors disappeared so we could see their faces. Reply

Thread

Link

I was also going in to this movie with more expectations but it turned out to be ok. I was surprised and am hoping for a sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw BatB yesterday and I loved how quick the Lefou dance was at the end. Thought we would have seen them dance together for more than one second. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr, the scandal! No one would've even noticed or said anything if Disney never said anything about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The friend I went with was slurping the last of her slushy, and glanced down for all of one millisecond to check she'd got it all, and missed the entire ~reveal~ it was that fast... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They aren't even in the wide shot after. Like... literally just that second and that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I blame the director. He had to exaggerate everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this formatting mess lmfaooooooo i'm dying Reply

Thread

Link





FIXED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS KWEEN (also chris pratt) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

.... I didn't even know there was a Power Rangers movie??? what?? I think I've been living under a rock,



Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently you havent been on ONTD in awhile either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You didn't miss anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there were posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I seriously don't even wanna give PR the ~credit for LGBTQ representation. It's literally the most vague little nothing moment. I appreciated that they actually stated that Billy was on the spectrum and didn't just act coy about his being 'quirky,' but they can get the fuck outta here with the Trini thing. Reply

Thread

Link

i need to see this so bad!



also, i suggested a PR tag in the last tag suggestion post but not enough people voted for it, so next time vote! Reply

Thread

Link

How indicative of the times! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loved the movie. Exceeded my expectations by FAR.



And I thought that Trini's sexuality was handled well enough to be celebrated. It wasn't just the girlfriend line - she mentioned her parents not understanding who she is or how she dresses and how they really valued labels. Sure, she could have just said I'm gay, but that would have been such lazy writing. I thought they made her sexuality pretty clear. And the looks she and Kimberly kept sharing 💛 Loved the friendship they developed. Reply

Thread

Link

Given all the wank over Dr. Strange and Iron Fist I'm genuinely surprised very few people seem to be bothered by taking a character played by Asian actresses and making her white. Reply

Thread

Link

there was wank over it. but like, idk what else can be done at this point since the movie is already out there. maybe start a #makescorpinaasian movement, if they even decide to include her which i would love if they did! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd only want her in a sequel if she's an actual villain and not just a glorified CG monster with no personality/purpose other than to fight the zords. Goldar deserved better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was very little wank. Elizabeth Banks didn't get nearly as much flack as Tilda Swinton did, IDT she even had to defend her casting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I mean they pretty much did the same with the original series & a lot of people didn't even know that happened so obviously. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in a sense, nearly all the characters have been whitewashed (or non-asian washed). its not as cut and dry, since rita was dubbed by a white actress and coded as latina in a lot of the extended universe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do we really think it's a good idea to have the yellow ranger played by a asian actress? Even in the 90s', they caught flack for that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think its a weird spot because of how much diversity they put into the actual rangers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link