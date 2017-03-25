Lin-Manuel Miranda was 28 when he got his first credit card
- says his biggest financial regret is not starting a line of credit until 28
- he was super paranoid about going into debt so he avoided it
- his dad had to help him mortgage his first apartment because he had no credit
- credit is super important guys!!!
i got my first credit card a few months ago and i'm super paranoid about going into debt too. i use it once or twice and pay it off ASAP.
ONTD, what's your credit score?
I have a lot of credit card debt but I'm working on getting it down.
My debt fucking sucks bc I was an idiot w/ my cards smh
i just turned 21 and i've been trying to get one since i was 18/freshman year and i get rejected from literally everyone like damb i need to start credit!!!
Also I love AMEX.
Got my first cc at 18 - American Express- and never looked back. Actually it was the charge card not credit card which required me to pay the balance every month. Eventually I got the Blue card which is actually clear and does have a revolving credit line but I still pay it off monthly. It gives me cash back. My grandfather rest his soul gave me the best advice starting as a teenager just before I got my first job at 16 yo. Live slightly below my means, stay out of debt as much as possible, and save 30% no matter what. Except for a car lease I've been debt free for going on 15 years. I don't own property which I lament but that's more because of a nomadic life due to work and it only being me, vs a family, but if there's anything giving me solace in these crazy times it's that I don't owe anyone anything except for use of car (along with car tax and insurance etc).
You have to be responsible and stay on top of your shit to fuck with credit cards, but it is perfect for me, a detail-oriented unemployed person.
(might wait till I get a new job though)
My CC is through my bank so I can transfer money super easily from my dashboard.
ETA: If you don't pay it off when the statement comes, anyway. Still don't see much reason to put it on a credit card, though, unless you have to use money orders to pay rent otherwise...
I'm like 30 now and I only recently started thinking about this whole 'credit score' situation like wtf is going on with that whole kettle of fish.
My best friend is 34 and has two houses and a stable uni admin job, and SHE has credit cards and is all financially savvy (but also has student debt and a mortgage etc).... whereas i've just flip-flopped from one degree to the next, always got grants and funding somewhere somehow, thankfully never had a loan, and just lived off grant money and also job money on my debit card.
I'm now realising that this credit score thing is something we supposedly need for adult concerns?
HmmmmmmmmT (halp).
I've got great credit. And accumulate enough point to fly for free most of the time.
But hey start small. Get a gas card or the likes. Just always always always pay it off to avoid the interest accumulating.
My credit score is like 750.
got my first one at 18, & my credit score went to shit after i started paying my tuition with my discover card