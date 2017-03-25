Lin-Manuel Miranda was 28 when he got his first credit card

my credit score is 720. I got my first card at 18.

I have a lot of credit card debt but I'm working on getting it down. Reply

I can't help but lol. Same with me, cc since 18, and compared to others my cc debt isn't that bad (And the only other debt I have is student loans which I've been awesome about so if anything it's kept my score up) but my score is definitely less than yours. HOW SWAY. Reply

Score looks at % of debt to availability ratio, so if your cc has a lowish limit - even if you pay on time - it could affect your score because you're near your debt max limit. Consider having your limit increased but still spend and pay the same, it may improve your score, the calc will see that even though you could spend xyz, you're choosing not to and paying what you owe on time. Reply

Similar to me. I got my first card my first year of college. I wracked up a ton on it over the years as they kept upping my limit. I think the highest I ever got was around $13,000. I finally started making some money and started actually being stringent with my spending and was finally able to pay it all off last month (after 20 years). Unfortunately I had to put $1500 back on it to fix my car but I should be back to a zero balance in a month or so. My credit score is now around 800 but it has taken me a LONG time to get here. Reply

I got my first at 18 as well. I actually got two. They were student credit cards. I don't have them anymore, but as an 18 year old with no real financial experience or education, those cards were definitely a learning experience. I'm much better with my money now.



Edited at 2017-03-26 03:03 am (UTC)

Same w/ all this (score is a tad higher but I about fell out when I saw it bc I used to be below 700 and didn't check it for months so I was super stoked when I saw it had gone up a lot!)



My debt fucking sucks bc I was an idiot w/ my cards smh Reply

omg how do you get a credit card at 18



i just turned 21 and i've been trying to get one since i was 18/freshman year and i get rejected from literally everyone like damb i need to start credit!!! Reply

i've had a credit card for years and i just put a monthly payment on it (spotify, squarespace, etc...) and have it autopay out of my bank account on a monthly basis so nothing is ever paid late. just having the barest amount, but consistent has kept my credit score high and steady! Reply

Link

that's a good idea Reply

Link

I terrified of going into debt, so I just do the least to keep my score high lol. Reply

Link

yas queen Reply

Link

I wish I had known in my early 20's that there was no use spending money in order imitate other people's lifestyles. Learning how to be happy with what I have and not compare myself to others was my biggest money lesson. Reply

Link

my mom always says, just because people are spending money doesn't mean they actually have it. she said that one lesson she learned once she was older was that in really talking to people, she found a lot of them didn't mind being in legit debt in order to make certain (unnecessary) purchases. it's good to not make your own financial decisions just because other people justify it to themselves. Reply

Link

thats an extremely good lesson, damn. Reply

Link

the great depression teas Reply

Link

i'm trying to learn this lesson now :/ Reply

Link

Credit cards are great if you manage them well and you know how to maximize the points structure. I have like...a nearly $100,000 line of credit (that I will never use), and just knowing what cards to use for what have netted me enough points to buy multiple tickets to different countries.



Also I love AMEX. Reply

Link

yaass amex. I've had a green card for 13 years. Reply

Link

I have an AMEX and I feel like i am not using it to its potential since my air points are so low even though I use it for practically everything. Reply

Link

Is it a gold / platinum? Reply

Link

Damn sis teach me Reply

Link

what's the advantage with AMEX? in my country it's not accepted at a lot of places; Visa and Mastercard are they only cards everyone will accept Reply

Link

What Amex card do you have? Reply

Link

Hooooowwww? I have a top tier credit score, but I probably only get like ~$400/year in rewards. Reply

Link

i have an amex gold card and it's the beeesssttttt. Reply

Link

I worked for Amex, hated it there. But I love the cards. They would literally do everything for you. I lost my wallet overseas once and one call and I was able to get a travellers check from the hotel concierge. Reply

Link

Amex 👍🏻



Got my first cc at 18 - American Express- and never looked back. Actually it was the charge card not credit card which required me to pay the balance every month. Eventually I got the Blue card which is actually clear and does have a revolving credit line but I still pay it off monthly. It gives me cash back. My grandfather rest his soul gave me the best advice starting as a teenager just before I got my first job at 16 yo. Live slightly below my means, stay out of debt as much as possible, and save 30% no matter what. Except for a car lease I've been debt free for going on 15 years. I don't own property which I lament but that's more because of a nomadic life due to work and it only being me, vs a family, but if there's anything giving me solace in these crazy times it's that I don't owe anyone anything except for use of car (along with car tax and insurance etc). Reply

Link

Exactly! I do this and it has paid for SO MANY TRIPS. Just got back from Cabo. I used British Airways points to book the flights, Citi Prestige airline credit to pay the taxes, and Hyatt points to pay for the room.



You have to be responsible and stay on top of your shit to fuck with credit cards, but it is perfect for me, a detail-oriented unemployed person. Reply

Link

Lmao. You must be rich asf. I always thought Amex is some fancy cc or shit like that lmao Reply

Link

Shit I actually have an unopened mail from AMEX to sign up for one, I usually shred them but now you're making me think haha



(might wait till I get a new job though) Reply

Link

i use a debit card bc im impulsive and bad with money and i would probably end up in debt with a cc lol. i do worry about how im going to build my credit. im only 21 so it doesnt really matter for a few years i guess Reply

Link

omg are you me. i'm 20 and the thought of a cc is so scary to me bc im reckless with money Reply

Link

lol same i just turned 21 and im poor as fuck so if i got a credit card id be scared of the damage i'd justify to myself tbh Reply

Link

I was like that in my early 20s. I didn't get my first credit card until I was like 27-28. After I bought my condo lol. I just pay it off every month and it's fine. Plus you get cash back unlike your debit card. Reply

Link

my credit score is soooo bad lol. i have like $3k in credit card debt. i just try not to think about it and pay it off slowly what can ya do Reply

Link

i don't got one Reply

Link

That's probably for the best. Reply

Link

ok well that was rude Reply

Link

I don't have one either Reply

Link

Me too omg I don't know if I should care that much or shame myself for it. Maybe a little both? 🤔 Reply

Link

I have one but it's not activated. So i basically don't have it lmao Reply

Link

same. i never really understood the point of spending on it then paying it off... instead of just using a debit card instead? i paid off my car, have been renting for a decade. i don't even know if i can qualify for one or if i'd have to get a secured one. getting on that soon though but the whole credit mindset is so weird to me. aside from a huge purchase like a house or car, i'd rather save up and buy something upfront. Reply

Parent

Link

I'm probably gonna end up like him then, bc I don't understand a thing about it I just know it's very easy to get in debt by having one? Reply

Link

it's only easy if you're irresponsible. the worst thing you can do is think of it as free money. i only use it to buy things that i have money for so i can pay it off instantly (unless absolutely necessary and then just make sure to pay your monthly minimum and try to pay it off as quickly as possible to avoid interest) Reply

Link

One thing to do is to use it only to pay for things you're going to pay for anyway. Like rent (although you might get fees for that, so double check first) and groceries. I use my debit card still for groceries lol because I almost always need cash back, but yeah it's not a bad way to go about it. A lot of them also have autopay direct from your bank account every month. You just gotta keep track of it.



My CC is through my bank so I can transfer money super easily from my dashboard. Reply

Link

Why put rent on a credit card? You have to pay interest on that...



ETA: If you don't pay it off when the statement comes, anyway. Still don't see much reason to put it on a credit card, though, unless you have to use money orders to pay rent otherwise...



Edited at 2017-03-26 08:06 am (UTC)

Link

Same sis, and also I feel like it's not thatttttttttt common here unless you literally need extra money you don't have? But I think young people if they live within their means most of the time don't get them here, and don't see the need to.



I'm like 30 now and I only recently started thinking about this whole 'credit score' situation like wtf is going on with that whole kettle of fish.



My best friend is 34 and has two houses and a stable uni admin job, and SHE has credit cards and is all financially savvy (but also has student debt and a mortgage etc).... whereas i've just flip-flopped from one degree to the next, always got grants and funding somewhere somehow, thankfully never had a loan, and just lived off grant money and also job money on my debit card.



I'm now realising that this credit score thing is something we supposedly need for adult concerns?



HmmmmmmmmT (halp). Reply

Link

All I've ever heard is how easy it is to go into debt with one so like Lin I've been too paranoid to get one, lol Reply

Link

Only if you spend more than you have. Think of it as money coming out of your checking account (which it will eventually) instead of out of your credit limit and that will help a lot. Reply

Link

In the EU you get extra protection on purchases if you buy using a credit card, like if the company you bought from goes bust without you receiving anything you can claim it back from the CC company. Reply

Link

Just don't ever buy anything you can't afford to begin with. I buy literally everything--all my day to day stuff-- I purchase on credit. I also pay the entire balance off every month, no exceptions.



I've got great credit. And accumulate enough point to fly for free most of the time.



But hey start small. Get a gas card or the likes. Just always always always pay it off to avoid the interest accumulating. Reply

Link

I got my first credit card at like 19. I never really had a problem taking "advantage" of it. I just looked at it as money still coming out of my wallet.



My credit score is like 750. Reply

Link

When I was like 18 it felt like free money but now that I'm financially independent I get all these credit card offers in the mail for big credit limits and I'm like k but I just have to pay it back sooo nah I'm good Reply

Link

I got an offer for a blackcard and I was so excited and was like "I made it in life!" lol then I saw what you have to spend on a monthly/yearly basis....and i was no thanks. Reply

Link

My credit score is in the 720s-730s rn. I got my first ~real credit card when I turned 19? My dad gave me free reign and let me figure it out on my own so I definitely made some fuck ups in the beginning (came close to maxing it out at one point), but I've learned and now I'm very careful with my credit card spending. Reply

I spend way too much money, tbqh, but I always pay my credit card off in full every month and I'm never late, so I'm assuming my credit is good. Reply

Link

Credit Karma sis. Reply

Link

is that actually legit? Reply

Link

credit cards are great for the rewards as long as you dont spend more than what you have. otherwise its just like getting rewards for spending your own money. treat it like a debit card. apply for college credit card if you can. cuz it is harder for people to get it later on in life. im 25 and help friends over the past few years learn more about credit cards. Reply

Link

One user here was talking about needing to spend like thousands of dollars to get some reward bonus and it's like sis that's not how you should use a credit card you don't LOOK for extra things to buy



Anyway if that user reads this I'm not talking about you I'm talking about someone else 😘😘😘 Reply

Link

The only time I've done that is when I have had 0% Apr on a cc and needed to spend a certain amount to reach my bonus 😠 Reply

Link

ah must be like travel rewards cards huh. usually its those where its like spend $4k in 3 mo and get $600 worth in travel points. i see it as, sure, get it to get the bonus - but dont manufacturer purchases you wouldnt usually do like you said. cuz thats def a slippery slope of making frivolous purchases. Reply

Link

i have three cc & im 21 (redcard, wells fargo & discover)

got my first one at 18, & my credit score went to shit after i started paying my tuition with my discover card Reply

Link

I was 18 and I pretended it was a debit card. I still pretend my credit card is a debit card at age 30. My credit score is flawless now. It helped that I have a father who's financially literate and taught me both how to build credit and how to spend within my means. I owe a lot to him when it comes to my financial health. Reply

Link

Same. My dad instilled in me to live within my means and pay it off every month. At one point I had three cc but made sure to only use them when needed. My score is pretty great at the moment. Reply

Link

I'm the same way. Paying interest when you have the money to pay the whole thing is wasteful. I only use credit cards for the perks. Reply

