Lin-Manuel Miranda was 28 when he got his first credit card


- says his biggest financial regret is not starting a line of credit until 28

- he was super paranoid about going into debt so he avoided it

- his dad had to help him mortgage his first apartment because he had no credit

- credit is super important guys!!!

i got my first credit card a few months ago and i'm super paranoid about going into debt too. i use it once or twice and pay it off ASAP.

ONTD, what's your credit score?
