March 25th, 2017, 06:18 pm mabsoluta Cheat Codes feat Demi Lovato - No Promises LEAKED LISTEN TO DEMI'S NEW BOP HEREsource: 1 Tagged: demi lovato Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
I like it though! It's a fun song
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:00 am (UTC)
get off my lawn
and just her makeup in general tbh
http://www.tmz.com/2013/04/11/justin-bi
as fickle as i am about celeb faves/hating etc if there's one thing i'm continuous about, it's that i think they're all on drugs lmfao
she's going for that Selena pop sound. Smart tbh. I like it.
Maybe Demetria will finally get her hit. Selena does well b/c she and her team have a good ear for picking good songs, Demi always ends up w/ songs that sound waaaay too dated.