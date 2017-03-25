omg this is a jam tbh Reply

the male vocal is very Bieber-esque Reply

It really is! :/ Reply

Reina! Her destiny is being realized! Reply

Dig it! Reply

She sounds like Halsey Reply

Why did I think it meant literally cheat codes, I was very confused for a few seconds



I like it though! It's a fun song



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

motherlode Reply

I did too lol Reply

na na Reply

Her top 5 hit is coming Reply

possibly tbh Reply

am i supposed to know what cheat codes is. is it an edm thingymajig



get off my lawn Reply

they're apparently played a lot on the radio in Europe Reply

Did she get work done? Because she looks like she's a little bit off center of how Demi usually looks like. Reply

I think she changed her brows and lost weight. Reply

her hair is longer as of late and it really softens her look



and just her makeup in general tbh Reply

http://www.tmz.com/2013/04/11/justin-bi eber-friend-selena-gomez-king-kevi-secur ity-surveillance-video/ lol the guy grom that group staged pics outside selena's house to make it look like they hooked up Reply

looool that's so sad and hilarious Reply

[UHQs] 59 (+12) March 22, 2017 - Demi Lovato at the Open Mind Gala in Beverly Hills, CA: https://t.co/9x8IeOu9zj pic.twitter.com/EVTcyGNYPp — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 23, 2017

i like it a lot. did anyone else notice she looks high af in every photo from that event the OP posted a picture from Reply

I don't think she looks high. She looks like she either aged rapidly or got some work done and I'll go with the latter. Reply

lol could be. ik she's lost weight, but maybe she got botox and fillers or something Reply

Yeah. I can definitely see it being Botox of fillers. It's like her face got little frozen. Reply

Whatever it is, I've been digging her look lately. Reply

I think she was tired. She had like three full days of press for Smurfs, and then had some other benefit thing she attended too. Bless her hard working soul Reply

hopefully! i forget that in celeb world they get botox and all that at such young ages. so when i see photos like that, i forget that and i'm like wait what are you on... Reply

people have been saying this about her appearances for a while. i think it's just her being ~too sexy to smile~ Reply

meh, I can't judge expressions in that setting when there's a bunch of flashes going off. I don't envy that part of being a celebrity. their poor eyes Reply

true. i just noticed it in comparison to previous events (bc i follow some demi update accounts) but as the above users said ^^ it could be due to botox plastic surgery work or being tired. my mind just always immediately goes to drugs bc i think everyone in hollywood is on something



as fickle as i am about celeb faves/hating etc if there's one thing i'm continuous about, it's that i think they're all on drugs lmfao Reply

It's not horrible but it's basic af. Reply

Maybe I'm listening to a different link than everyone else? Reply

lol same Reply

It is so autotuned, I hate it. Demi is one of the few pop girls that can actually sing, she doesn't need all that. Reply

IT'S DOWN NOOOO Reply

wait I found a new link



she's going for that Selena pop sound. Smart tbh. I like it. Reply

Link me pls!!!



Maybe Demetria will finally get her hit. Selena does well b/c she and her team have a good ear for picking good songs, Demi always ends up w/ songs that sound waaaay too dated. Reply

anyone found a new link? the one posted is deleted =[ Reply

Link is broken? Reply

oh this song is cute! Reply

