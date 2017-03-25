ANYTHING FOR SELENAS: Iconic Biopic Turns 20!
This week marks the 20th anniversary of "Selena," the biographical feature film that honored the legacy of slain Tejano legend Selena and helped launch J. Lo into superstardom. Over the past few days, several outlets have been showcasing Selena-inspired content — including archival interviews with bb JLo, never-before seen home videos of Selena and a Fine Brothers "Adults React" video — in honor of the film's milestone.
Check out some of the videos below!
Also happening this week in the Selena fandom, her wax figure was debuted and the
second third annual "Fiesta De La Flor" in her honor is happening this weekend!
I can't believe this movie came out 20 years ago!! I remember going to the theater to see it and being amazed and devastated lol. What is your favorite Selena memory??? Are you at Fiesta De La Flor???
video sources: Quatro! Tres! Dos! Uno! *la carcacha starts playing*
FDLF/wax figure source
omg r u me? I took a black & latino performances class in college and when she came up on the syllabus I kind of hated the feeling that other people in the class might think I was a bandwagon fan when I grew up in the Corpus area and her CD is one of the first ones I remember playing.
Also, since we're talking about the film, Edward james Olmos is a sexual predator, don't forget!!
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:10 am (UTC)
edit: LSA has the details for anyone having trouble searching because the term predator links him to a film (tw: pedophilia)
fuck him
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:14 am (UTC)
He means SO much to me as a Chicano, especially in terms of the roles he's played and representation
My fav Selena memory is just dancing to her music in my room with my sister when we were tiny. Then going to her grave on the reg to pay our respects which now I find extremely creepy lol
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:08 am (UTC)
it's our "you have to work twice as hard to be half as good" moment.
everytime i watch the movie i'm in awe of how excellent J.Lo was as Selena.
Whenever I listen to her music, I always wonder how far she could've gone. It's so unfortunate and messed up :(
loved that tumblr post comparing one of the dancing scenes to the real thing
yeah i'm so mad i never got to go while i was in tx. :(
I just watched the "adults react to Selena" vid and I'm bawling. Also, the guy in the yellow is hot. Hi!
Also every time the movie comes up now all I can think of is how millioned has never seen it.