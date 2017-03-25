ANYTHING FOR SELENAS: Iconic Biopic Turns 20!

Quatro! Tres! Dos! Uno! *la carcacha starts playing*



*presses next on Tidal app*

lmao right???

Smh at your shit taste

ICONIC choreography!!!

Yessss

She was sooooo gorgeous

MI REINA! ♥

The guy playing Selena's husband was so beautiful.

Jon seda?

Yes! He's still really good looking too.

mte. he showed up in the first episode of a show i was watching recently and then promptly died. i felt so betrayed because i was looking forward to multiple episodes staring at his beauty 😔

Yup he's still fine af too

I had the hugest crush on him. (Still do lbr.)

Dream man tbh

As much as I love and adore Selena, its so annoying how she's become like this easy reference for people to name drop when they want to seem "down" with Latinos.

Yeah, I really hate that

MTE. :/ and I'm already insecure about that bc as a white passing latina from a family who encouraged assimilation, her music is one of the few things that makes me feel connected to my culture lol. it's sad ik.

I'm already insecure about that bc as a white passing latina from a family who encouraged assimilation



omg r u me? I took a black & latino performances class in college and when she came up on the syllabus I kind of hated the feeling that other people in the class might think I was a bandwagon fan when I grew up in the Corpus area and her CD is one of the first ones I remember playing. Reply

I was just about to comment about that as a white person. If it wasn't for this movie I wouldn't know who she was. Sure, I would have heard about her, but she wouldn't have been ingrained in my memory. And though it's good that this movie brought exposure to her it's mostly funny lines or moments that most people reference.

Goddess, icon, legend, etc.





Also, since we're talking about the film, Edward james Olmos is a sexual predator, don't forget!! Reply

I don't think many people know that in the first place.

educate me! I had no idea



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

edit:



fuck him



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:14 am (UTC) woah, time to google thisedit: LSA has the details for anyone having trouble searching because the term predator links him to a film (tw: pedophilia)fuck him Reply

Omg 😲 thanks for posting

I am disgusted. Truly

Whaaaaaat? I've never heard this ever before. See ya pals, heading to google.

WHAT?! NO! DONT DO THIS TO ME!😭😭😭😭😭



He means SO much to me as a Chicano, especially in terms of the roles he's played and representation Reply

omg what's the tea on Edward??? I did get creeper vibes from him when I saw the movie as a kid but I thought it was just bc he reminded me of creepers in my own life :/

Parent

wow I had no idea D:

holy shit, really??? I was looking forward to that Predator movie coming up so guess I'm skipping it

whaaaaaaaa

lol this really broke my heart when i learnt about it.

My sister was at Fiesta de la Flor last night. The Silent disco looked fun!



My fav Selena memory is just dancing to her music in my room with my sister when we were tiny. Then going to her grave on the reg to pay our respects which now I find extremely creepy lol



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

Are you from Corpus? And yes! We went to visit the statue and the grave when I was a kid and I was all excited but then when we got there, I got totally creeped out by them and was afraid to get close to them lol

Abraham's "it's hard being a Mexican-American" speech from the movie plays in my mind daily

ia

one of those moments in pop culture where the writing hits the nail right on the head.



it's our "you have to work twice as hard to be half as good" moment. Reply

My epitaph tbh

iconic movie, iconic lady.



everytime i watch the movie i'm in awe of how excellent J.Lo was as Selena. Reply

Honestly Selena is one the best movies of all time. I don't care what anyone says, it was really well done and if you are going to disagree with me, refrain from doing so because YOU WILL NOT WIN.

bowing @ this comment!!!

THIS

Yeah I was just thinking that. They really did her justice.

MTE

Selena was the first movie I remember crying to. My sister and I left the movie theater BAWLING and my mom was laughing at us lolol

Same! I remember sobbing on my way out of the theater.

I've seen it several times and cry every time. Hell, the linked "Adults React to Selena" video got my in my feels. I had to stop it.

yeah, like i felt silly but i was legit ugly crying by the time dreaming of you came on (in the react video)

Parent

Every time I hear just about any Selena song, I cry. Even when I got some of her MAC lipsticks in the mail, I freakin cried opening the package. I keep having chances to go to Corpus Christi, but I know that I'll BAWL once I'm there.



Reply

Omg the ending. I have chills rn 😫😭

Queen!!



Whenever I listen to her music, I always wonder how far she could've gone. It's so unfortunate and messed up :(



loved that tumblr post comparing one of the dancing scenes to the real thing Reply

I wonder all the time how different pop culture would look if we had a Latina superstar twenty years ago :(

tbh i always say that there would be no beyonce if selena was still around.... she was just miles ahead of everyone. like nobody else has touched her talent! like she had a great voice, danced and sang live with EMOTION, had iconic looks and a real sense of style (and designed her own costumes!!!) like... she's like no one else.

Isn't it the 3rd annual Fiesta De La Flor? I tried going to the first one in 2015 but tickets sold out quick so me and my friends went to the beach instead and got drunk and had a blast.

oop i'm a flop fan tbh lemme check and update. ty bb!



yeah i'm so mad i never got to go while i was in tx. :( Reply

Selena!! WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN!!! She's clearly an icon as is but she had such a bright future and was just everything we will always need in music and pop culture.



I just watched the "adults react to Selena" vid and I'm bawling. Also, the guy in the yellow is hot. Hi! Reply

MTE @ the guy in the yellow. he was such a woke bae tbh!!

UGGGGH ever since i saw him in I Like It Like That, I've wanted Jon Seda to wait an entire month, or even longer, without ejaculating then have him nut in me

i fucking LOVED this movie. it inspired me to learn spanish and get into latin music... this queen

