ANYTHING FOR SELENAS: Iconic Biopic Turns 20!

This week marks the 20th anniversary of "Selena," the biographical feature film that honored the legacy of slain Tejano legend Selena and helped launch J. Lo into superstardom. Over the past few days, several outlets have been showcasing Selena-inspired content — including archival interviews with bb JLo, never-before seen home videos of Selena and a Fine Brothers "Adults React" video — in honor of the film's milestone.

Check out some of the videos below!















Also happening this week in the Selena fandom, her wax figure was debuted and the second third annual "Fiesta De La Flor" in her honor is happening this weekend!





I can't believe this movie came out 20 years ago!! I remember going to the theater to see it and being amazed and devastated lol. What is your favorite Selena memory??? Are you at Fiesta De La Flor???



