11 Books You'll Only Appreciate If You Read Them More Than Once
'1984' by George Orwell
About: The year 1984 has come and gone, but George Orwell's prophetic, nightmarish vision in 1949 of the world we were becoming is timelier than ever. 1984 is still the great modern classic of "negative utopia" -a startlingly original and haunting novel that creates an imaginary world that is completely convincing, from the first sentence to the last four words. No one can deny the novel's hold on the imaginations of whole generations, or the power of its admonitions -a power that seems to grow, not lessen, with the passage of time.
'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
About: The unforgettable novel of a childhood in a sleepy Southern town and the crisis of conscience that rocked it, To Kill A Mockingbird became both an instant bestseller and a critical success when it was first published in 1960. It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and was later made into an Academy Award-winning film, also a classic.
Compassionate, dramatic, and deeply moving, To Kill A Mockingbird takes readers to the roots of human behavior - to innocence and experience, kindness and cruelty, love and hatred, humor and pathos. Now with over 18 million copies in print and translated into forty languages, this regional story by a young Alabama woman claims universal appeal. Harper Lee always considered her book to be a simple love story. Today it is regarded as a masterpiece of American literature.
'Slaughterhouse Five' by Kurt Vonnegut
About: Kurt Vonnegut's absurdist classic Slaughterhouse-Five introduces us to Billy Pilgrim, a man who becomes unstuck in time after he is abducted by aliens from the planet Tralfamadore. In a plot-scrambling display of virtuosity, we follow Pilgrim simultaneously through all phases of his life, concentrating on his (and Vonnegut's) shattering experience as an American prisoner of war who witnesses the firebombing of Dresden.
Don't let the ease of reading fool you - Vonnegut's isn't a conventional, or simple, novel. He writes, "There are almost no characters in this story, and almost no dramatic confrontations, because most of the people in it are so sick, and so much the listless playthings of enormous forces. One of the main effects of war, after all, is that people are discouraged from being characters."
Slaughterhouse-Five is not only Vonnegut's most powerful book, it is also as important as any written since 1945. Like Catch- 22, it fashions the author's experiences in the Second World War into an eloquent and deeply funny plea against butchery in the service of authority. Slaughterhouse-Five boasts the same imagination, humanity, and gleeful appreciation of the absurd found in Vonnegut's other works, but the book's basis in rock-hard, tragic fact gives it a unique poignancy - and humor.
'The God of Small Things' by Arundhati Roy
About: The year is 1969. In the state of Kerala, on the southernmost tip of India, fraternal twins Esthappen and Rahel fashion a childhood for themselves in the shade of the wreck that is their family. Their lonely, lovely mother, Ammu, (who loves by night the man her children love by day), fled an abusive marriage to live with their blind grandmother, Mammachi (who plays Handel on her violin), their beloved uncle Chacko (Rhodes scholar, pickle baron, radical Marxist, bottom-pincher), and their enemy, Baby Kochamma (ex-nun and incumbent grandaunt). When Chacko's English ex-wife brings their daughter for a Christmas visit, the twins learn that things can change in a day, that lives can twist into new, ugly shapes, even cease forever, beside their river...
'Harry Potter' by J.K. Rowling
About: Orphan Harry learns he is a wizard on 11th birthday when Hagrid escorts him to magic-teaching Hogwarts School. As a baby, his mother's love protected him and vanquished villain Voldemort, leaving child famous as "The Boy who Lived". With friends Hermione and Ron, he has to win over the returned "One Who Must Not Be Named".
source 1 2 3 4 5
Book Post??
Stuff you read when you were a child bc it was required reading/what everyone wa reading.
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:58 am (UTC)
I just bought some books today, and I have a ton of books on my TBR shelf. I need to stop buying them :(
Summary: Thriller of the year' Daily.Mail When aspiring writer Guinevere Beck strides into the bookstore where Joe works he is instantly smitten. Beck is everything Joe has ever wanted: tough, razor-smart and sexier than his wildest dreams. He'd kill to have her. Soon Beck can't resist her feelings for a guy who seems custom made for her. When a string of macabre incidents tears her world apart there is only one person she can turn to. But there's more to Joe than Beck realises and much more to Beck than her perfect facade. The obsessive relationship quickly spirals into a whirlwind of deadly consequences... A chilling account of unrelenting, terrifying deceit, Caroline Kepnes' You is a thriller more perversely clever and dangerously twisted than any YOU have ever read.
I haven't started it yet, but my sister said it's creepy af.
It's about Alexandre Dumas (not the novelist, this is about his father) It's really interesting thus far.
Right now I am reading the Autobiography of Malcom X. Love it so far.
also to kill a mockingbird is awful and overrated af.
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:16 am (UTC)
And YAS at To Kill a Mockingbird. idk why anyone stans for it. It sucks and is overrated. Everyone gives me shit for saying that, but come at me bro.
And then some book I can't remember but someone on ontd said if I like the movie labyrinth I would like this book so I'm taking a chance on that!
I really like Can You Keep a Secret. I havent read her other ones. I'll check them out.
I've just started The Wonder by the author of Room and I don't know what to think of it yet.
I picked up a few books for the WHM list. Nectar in a Sieve and The Bluest Eyes. I hope to get through at least one tomorrow.
It's terrifying.
I liked Breakfast of Champions more.