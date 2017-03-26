11 Books You'll Only Appreciate If You Read Them More Than Once

when i graduate i wanna re-read the unbearable lightness of being

Don't bother. Kundera's other books are all better. Reply

lol I hate this book. It's like a fav of liberal fuckboys. Reply

it's a kill bill siren book. if a dude says it's his favorite it's time to evacuate yourself. Reply

It's a red flag book. If you know a dude who likes it, move on. I'm also forever suspicious of dudes (white, esp) who claim to love Lolita. Reply

oh my god, yes. Reply

bustle has been putting out some weak lists recently.

Stuff you read when you were a child bc it was required reading/what everyone wa reading. Reply

what book(s) are y'all reading rn?? i just started electroboy (a memoir rec'd by maria bamford lol) while i wait for my others 2 be ready~ Reply

I just finished I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and started Bloodchild and Other Stories by Octavia Butler. Also chugging away through a book called Ada Blackjack, about an Inuit Alaskan woman who becomes the only survivor of an Arctic expedition to settle the Wrangel Island. Reply

Also reading Caged Bird rn, what do you think of it? I'd love to know your thoughts. Reply

just finished The Patriots by Sana Krasikov, a family saga in russia. liked it a lot Reply

Maria Rose Henson, Comfort Woman: A Filipina's Story of Prostitution and Slavery Under the Japanese Military Reply

I commented below that I'm reading The Wonder and I'm not sure what I think about it thus far. It's by the person who wrote Room and I liked Room. Reply

I'm reading Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, absolutely loving it.



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:58 am (UTC)

Still reading Jam by Yahtzee Croshaw. Still very eh about it. It's alright, but I won't go out of my way to recommend it.



I just bought some books today, and I have a ton of books on my TBR shelf. I need to stop buying them :( Reply

arabella by georgette heyer. it's hilarious Reply

the underground railroad & reviving ophelia: saving the selves of adolescent girls Reply

Just finished The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and currently reading The Tale of Genji. Reply

Modern Romance by Aziz Anzari Reply

Just started Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston. Reply

The Death of Expertise by Tom Nichols. Reply

Just picked up You by Caroline Kepnes

Summary: Thriller of the year' Daily.Mail When aspiring writer Guinevere Beck strides into the bookstore where Joe works he is instantly smitten. Beck is everything Joe has ever wanted: tough, razor-smart and sexier than his wildest dreams. He'd kill to have her. Soon Beck can't resist her feelings for a guy who seems custom made for her. When a string of macabre incidents tears her world apart there is only one person she can turn to. But there's more to Joe than Beck realises and much more to Beck than her perfect facade. The obsessive relationship quickly spirals into a whirlwind of deadly consequences... A chilling account of unrelenting, terrifying deceit, Caroline Kepnes' You is a thriller more perversely clever and dangerously twisted than any YOU have ever read.



I haven't started it yet, but my sister said it's creepy af. Reply

I just finished My Age of Anxiety. I'm reading Hand to Mouth: Living in Bootstrap America. I'll finish that book by the end of this week :) Reply

The Black Count.



It's about Alexandre Dumas (not the novelist, this is about his father) It's really interesting thus far. Reply

I'm about to start A Gathering of Shadows after finishing A Darker Shade of Magic Reply

the second neopolitan novel, the story of a new name. it's been a while since i read the last one so i'm still in the "who are all you people?" stage Reply

I'm in the middle of The Feast of All Saints. Hoping to start Crazy Rich Asians after I finish it. Reply

just finished margaret atwood's 'the heart goes last' today and it was not as compelling as her other books tbh... considering my next read now Reply

Just finished Crime and Punishment and I'm about to start reading The Zookeeper's Wife (I want to finish it before I see the movie). Reply

The Land of Green Plums by Herta Muller Reply

I'm reading the final volume of iZombie and rereading Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets! Reply

yes, i'm still reading up from slavery. i really want to read corrigedora next. Reply

Code Name Verity Reply

omg I loved that book Reply

I got a little paranoid when I read 1984. I don't want to read it again. Reply

I just read The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. Anybody else read it? Now I'm reading I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi. I had to put down Dark Money by Jane Mayer after the inauguration because it was making me too mad. Reply

The Hate U Give, was it intense? I bought it and I'm meaning to read it but I keep putting ot off because I feel like it's going to be intense and I have to be in the mood to read it. Reply

I would say yes. It made me angry because I know this shit is actually happening. I usually don't get too emotional when I read books but I did cry at the ending. However - it was really good and a quick read because I wanted to know what happened. Reply

I didn't get to finish The Mothers bc I ran out of chances to renew it lmao. Bloop. I want to read 1984. Reply

I think I wanna reread Woyzeck at some point. In school I found it complicated and confusing, but I really liked it in theater. Also I wish I could see the version with John Boyega.



Right now I am reading the Autobiography of Malcom X. Love it so far. Reply

+ Fahrenheit 451 Reply

i've been meaning to reread 1984 for a while now...idk why they make you read books like that in middle school when most of the content is gonna go over your head.



also to kill a mockingbird is awful and overrated af.



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:16 am (UTC)

Idk that it does? Having revisited it and other dystopian works for a class and a few year ago, I do think that if you didn't skim as a child, you got it. What you might miss is the misogyny in these works and that kind of thing but "a boot stamping on the human face forever" is not exactly subtle. Reply

let me rephrase: i ~got it (and i did skim some of it lol), but i would've appreciated it more reading it as an adult, or at least in college. tbh i barely even remember anything from it besides the overall concept, and the terms double think and double speak. Reply

IA kids are smarter than people give them credit for Reply

i hated 1984 in hs because of the misogyny. the part where the protag imagines graphically raping his love interest in the beginning...yikes. Reply

This. Personally I found it really dry in high school. Which doesn't surprise me considering my leisure books would've been Harry Potter etc. Reply

I think all socioeconomic/racial/sexist themes in the books I had to read in secondary school went over my head. It might be different for teens now because they're exposed to much more stuff online but back then I didn't know shit during my sheltered surburban upbringing. Reply

ita about both your points. I didn't have to read 1984 in school, but I tried to read it on my own ad it just flew over my head and I didn't really like it.



And YAS at To Kill a Mockingbird. idk why anyone stans for it. It sucks and is overrated. Everyone gives me shit for saying that, but come at me bro. Reply

I'm waiting on an Amazon order with two books, one is Sophie kinsella's new one off book, I normally like her non shopaholic books except the last one wedding nights or something was awful I never finished it, hope this one is better



And then some book I can't remember but someone on ontd said if I like the movie labyrinth I would like this book so I'm taking a chance on that! Reply

Which Sophie Kinsella book did you get? I usually like her one-off books too. Reply

shopaholic is so frustrating. she never learns.



Remember Me n The Undomestic Goddess are cute Reply

I second Remember Me and also recommend Twenties Girl. Reply

omg i love labyrinth. maybe i should check that out.. Reply

Hm, when I read God of Small Things I could very much tell it was Roy's first novel. Some of the way she would write things was very annoying. Reply

I largely agree with these books (although I haven't The God of Small Things yet, adding that to my library holds list).



I re-read 1984 last month as part of a reading list that came out after Agent Orange's inauguration. I wept for like two days after. Not only does love not exist, the government is a giant mindfuck.



I picked up a few books for the WHM list. Nectar in a Sieve and The Bluest Eyes. I hope to get through at least one tomorrow. Reply

People are afraid to feel and to even love; they live in a world where it's not worth the trouble of experiencing empathy.



It's terrifying. Reply

I'm a big ol' hopeless romantic, so it was particularly devastating to me that ~true love~ didn't win after all that he went through. Reply

lol I read it 1984 bc of our future being very close to it too. I was hoping there would be a hopeful message in it (I hadn't read it before) and fuck my dreams were dashed. Reply

I wanted to like Slaughterhouse Five but I could not get into it. Reply

I didn't particularly like it when I was reading it but it haunted me for like two weeks after I'd finished it Reply

Same. I understand its importance, but people were really hyping it up so when I actually read it... it was nothing like what they described.



I liked Breakfast of Champions more. Reply

