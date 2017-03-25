speaking of cheers, did they ever do one of these where they asked the youth to identify the theme song to frasier? Reply

i couldn't even finish, i was so appalled. i love that the one person who did was the black guy like "this is me and my mom's show" like yaaaaas same bb ONLY ONE OF THEM KNEW GOLDEN GIRLS???????i couldn't even finish, i was so appalled. i love that the one person who did was the black guy like "this is me and my mom's show" like yaaaaas same bb Reply

.......the girl who said the facts of life theme song and the golden girls theme song sound the same. fuck you and your ugly hair bye



aw man, i had to ask my mom the name of married with children. i was like "the show with the grandpa from modern family and the hot blonde daughter??? but i got all the others right. go me. thank you, mother



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:05 am (UTC)

I've never seen Diff'rent Strokes, and I don't remember jack about Growing Pains and Family Ties in spite of watching both (in reruns). Still, I knew all these songs. And I always associate MWC with the '90s in spite of it debuting in the late '80s. Reply

yeah I feel like married with children was more a 90s show. that's the one that I remember watching most as a kid Reply

growing pains was the best, but when i first heard the song i went "step by step!" and then i remembered the step by step song and so i was like oh wait the other one.



really shocked they didn't include the wonder years theme song. that's such an iconic one Reply

Surprised they didn't put The Cosby Show in. Maybe they wanted theme songs with lyrics. Reply

yeah, that could be why. same with chips and miami vice. but what about who's the boss? the love boat? or one day at a time, but that idt any of them would have gotten. but there's so many they could have used that i feel like a ton of people know the theme songs to. like the wonder years one is iconic i feel like Reply

I immediately want all the people with blank faces when The Golden Girls theme starts to just die. What are you going to contribute to society? theyjusthavetodie.gif Reply

i missed the family ties one.. i couldn't think of it! Reply

I was a uni freshman 10 years ago (ugh time) and would have miserably failed this, lol. I really have not seen many 80s shows.



I didn't have time to watch the whole video but based on the comments I only know Golden Girls and Married With Children. I watched Growing Pains all the time when it was on Disney but could not tell you how the theme song goes at all.



Golden Girls should be required watching in our schools tbh. Reply

I was born in 88 and only got three of these. I get how they don't know these shows tbh. Golden Girls is the only one still relevant. Reply

I only knew Golden Girls and Married With Children 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

Does this make me feel old that I knew all of these? I used to just watch TV Land and Nick at Nite and stuff--all the goodies. And how can you NOT know the Golden Girls theme song?? Reply

These kids have missed out omg. Growing Pains, The Golden Girls, Family Ties... I practically screamed out the answers for them for each clip lol. Reply

I got all of them except for Family Ties. (Although to be fair, some of them I only got because the title was in the song.) Reply

hulu getting the rights to golden girls has been such a gift Reply

OMG how do you not know the theme to Cheers?? Or at least that one line?



Do young people today not seek out stuff that came before them? It seemed like with shows available online and stuff, it would be a lot easier and yet I guess it doesn't happen.



It's weird because even though I grew up in the 80s/90s, I was aware of major sitcoms from the 60s and 70s when I was a kid. Reply

how did they not even HEAR of Cheers?



the one kid saying tehy all sounded like summer camp is spot on. (Bug Juice summer camp to be specific) Reply

Good lord I feel like AARP...freaking geriatric. Never heard of Cheers?! 😳I'm old. Reply

I got none lmao and the only I've ever heard of was golden girls Reply

are u a bb that lives under a rock? Reply

i didn't watch many of these, but i got them all. i tried watching cheers recently on netflix cuz my parents loved it, but i hate it. i love frasier, though. i'd probably like mash now that i'm older. i used to find that and jeopardy boring, but jeopardy is like my favorite show, now. Reply

aw i love cheers and fraiser. i recently found out one of the creators of fraiser died in the 9/11 attacks :( Reply

yeah, i just find cheers too boring and trope-y, i guess. i like frasier much better, but it has an entirely different feel, imo. still some tropiness, and some of the niles/daphne moments are severely cringe-inducing, but after you get over that, it's good. Reply

They played golden girls re-runs throughout the 00's, how the fuck could you not know the show? Reply

the one guy was like "i used to watch this show all the time, but i guess i never saw the theme song??" like nah, son. you didn't watch Reply

Aw man I didn't get the ones for Growing Pains or Family Ties. Damn this shit. Reply

the only one I didn't know was Growing Pains, cause I haven't seen as much of that one as the others. I can't believe they didn't even know Cheers or Golden Girls! come on, those songs are like American history!

I wish some of these would be on Nick at Nite, so I could see them again, if not on Netflix. Reply

I didn't know any of these :( Reply

Edited at 2017-03-26 01:24 am (UTC)

i didn't know the last 3. Reply

Only missed the Family Ties theme song Reply

I only got married with children + the ones that said the titles in the song D:



I feel like the UK used to cut long title sequences for sitcoms, except The Fresh Prince of Bel Air's, which I appreciate.



Edited at 2017-03-26 01:41 am (UTC)

