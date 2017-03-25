March 25th, 2017, 10:33 pm theemii React: DO COLLEGE KIDS KNOW 80s TV THEME SONGS? source Tagged: 1980s, nostalgia, television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3535 comments Add comment
i couldn't even finish, i was so appalled. i love that the one person who did was the black guy like "this is me and my mom's show" like yaaaaas same bb
aw man, i had to ask my mom the name of married with children. i was like "the show with the grandpa from modern family and the hot blonde daughter??? but i got all the others right. go me. thank you, mother
really shocked they didn't include the wonder years theme song. that's such an iconic one
I didn't have time to watch the whole video but based on the comments I only know Golden Girls and Married With Children. I watched Growing Pains all the time when it was on Disney but could not tell you how the theme song goes at all.
Golden Girls should be required watching in our schools tbh.
Do young people today not seek out stuff that came before them? It seemed like with shows available online and stuff, it would be a lot easier and yet I guess it doesn't happen.
It's weird because even though I grew up in the 80s/90s, I was aware of major sitcoms from the 60s and 70s when I was a kid.
the one kid saying tehy all sounded like summer camp is spot on. (Bug Juice summer camp to be specific)
I wish some of these would be on Nick at Nite, so I could see them again, if not on Netflix.
Only missed the Family Ties theme song
I feel like the UK used to cut long title sequences for sitcoms, except The Fresh Prince of Bel Air's, which I appreciate.
Like I don't get why they just don't knowwwww...I get if they were teens but they are all older than 21 like js