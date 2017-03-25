Terrence Howard Rants About Domestic Violence 'Double Standard'

....is this the Chris Brown defense again?





I get the whole, woman on man violence isn't as reported or prosecuted or talked about, but adding more violence to violence doesn't solve the problem either...



He should not have any social media or talk without the aid of a publicist EVER again. Reply

Go fuck yourself Terrence.



OT but, Val Kilmer is still tweeting about Cate. He went to the WTC today and was then inspired to tweet about her some more. He is even retweeting lesbian stan twitters of Cate.



what a slimy fucker Reply

Some of it is kinda sweet. But it's still so weird. Posting pics from the WTC site and then following it up with how he always forgot his lines in her presence. Reply

he used to be so hot, now he's just that grandpa who gets high on prescription medicines and tells embarrassing stories of his youth during dinner time.



i love his twitter tho. Reply

This is really creepy but for some reason him rt-ing lesbian stans of Cate is making Me lmao



why do we wlw feel the need to go that hard for some actresses on twitter Reply

Shut up, Babywipes. You're a habitual abuser and everyone knows it. Reply

Shut up, baby wipes Reply

shut up, baby wipes [3] Reply

in a relationship, people of any gender shouldn't be assaulting their partner, but this is trotting out a good point to cover his own abusive shit. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

exactly Reply

And you just know his fellow abusive men are on twitter like "co-sign!!" Reply

always & forever Reply

basically, he's transparent af Reply

ia. not here for the 'uhm i wasn't abusive! she was abusive first so i was just defending myself!' angle that he seems to be going for. Reply

Basically Reply

Exactly Reply

this Reply

She's equally as gross Reply

She's 'equally as gross' as a man who has assaulted multiple women?



I mean, I know ONTD hates young women in particular, but come on - that's ridiculous. Reply

That's the best you can do? Reply

I love how the baby wipes comment was made like maybe over a decade ago but it still lives on. Reply

It's still all I think about when I see him lol. Reply

yeah, i was like, is this the guy policing women's hygiene? lol Reply

Honestly it's the first thing I think of when I see him. Incidentally I think of him in the TP aisle, too. Reply

i hope that's all he's remembered for in the end. Reply

so is he admitting that his exes "provoked" him Reply

Certainly sounds like he's trying to justify his behaviour with the whole "reap what they sow" line. Reply

it sounds like he's saying they were abusive, and that he wasn't because he was just 'defending' himself. smh. Reply

Terrence "Baby wipes" Howard should just stop talking. Reply

lol He's such shit. So transparent. Reply

lol like he gives a shit about men who are actually victims of domestic violence. he just wants to excuse his past actions. Reply

mte, so often people just use male victims as little more than pawns in their arguments to make excuses for their own behavior, to downplay what female victims go through, and/or to try to obfuscate the fact that male violence is a thing Reply

yes, i wanted to mention how men love to interrupt convos on violence against women to make it about themselves but didn't bother. i saw it happen during what was going on with amber heard, and when we're talking about sexual assault, there's always a guy who is all like "but men get ____ too!" and what's frustrating is that it's true, men do go through these things too, but it's almost always brought up to silence women talking about violence against women. Reply

