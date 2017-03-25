Terrence Howard Rants About Domestic Violence 'Double Standard'



Terrence Howard went on a Twitter rant Saturday about the 'double standard' that he believes men face when it comes to domestic violence.

In 2013, his second wife Michelle Ghent called police after an altercation in which she claimed that he punched her in the face, strangled her and kicked her in the head before his son-in-law rushed in to stop the assault. Ghent said that the assault happened when she told him that she thought they should break up.

In 2001, Howard was also arrested on charges of abusing his first wife, Lori McCommas.






