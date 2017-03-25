Terrence Howard Rants About Domestic Violence 'Double Standard'
Terrence Howard went on a Twitter rant Saturday about the 'double standard' that he believes men face when it comes to domestic violence.
In 2013, his second wife Michelle Ghent called police after an altercation in which she claimed that he punched her in the face, strangled her and kicked her in the head before his son-in-law rushed in to stop the assault. Ghent said that the assault happened when she told him that she thought they should break up.
In 2001, Howard was also arrested on charges of abusing his first wife, Lori McCommas.
source1 source2
I get the whole, woman on man violence isn't as reported or prosecuted or talked about, but adding more violence to violence doesn't solve the problem either...
Edited at 2017-03-25 11:37 pm (UTC)
OT but, Val Kilmer is still tweeting about Cate. He went to the WTC today and was then inspired to tweet about her some more. He is even retweeting lesbian stan twitters of Cate.
Edited at 2017-03-25 11:37 pm (UTC)
i love his twitter tho.
why do we wlw feel the need to go that hard for some actresses on twitter
Edited at 2017-03-25 11:37 pm (UTC)
I mean, I know ONTD hates young women in particular, but come on - that's ridiculous.
Honestly it's the first thing I think of when I see him. Incidentally I think of him in the TP aisle, too.