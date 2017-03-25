5 Female Canadian Solo Artists You Might Not Know (But Should!)
1. Lydia Ainsworth
Ainsworth is releasing her new album March 31st. You can pre-order it on iTunes.
2. A l l i e
A l l i e is an emerging singer from Toronto. Her EP "Moonlust" was released in late 2015 and is on iTunes right now (and it's great!). More recently, she's featured on tracks by Harrison and Birthday Boy which you can listen to below:
You can follow a l l i e on Soundcloud
3. Lisa LeBlanc
LeBlanc released her latest album, "Why You Wana Leave, Runaway Queen?" in September of last year. She's currently on tour across Canada. You can find show dates on her website.
4. Ralph
Ralph's debut EP was just released on iTunes at the beginning of March. She's delivering the summer bops you've all been looking for.
5. Tasha The Amazon
Tasha the Amazon is a Toronto rapper. Her album came out late last year and is available on iTunes.
i knew i'd heard of tasha before
Re: i knew i'd heard of tasha before
LIFTED has charted higher than her last 4 singles put together so...is she really?
now i'm gonna go download them illegally
gotta include my girl
I always a lil sad when instant star got cancelled
Edited at 2017-03-26 01:48 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-25 11:56 pm (UTC)
I really like Motel Raphael too
Canadian music post??? share with me your favourite local bands please
Buffy Sainte Marie is QUEEN
And I'm a bad fan for not listening to her for a looooong time and I'm going to fix that this weekend.
Edited at 2017-03-26 12:49 am (UTC)
now she's semi-known she unfollowed :( rude af. i wanted her to help me befriend perfume genius