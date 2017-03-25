5 Female Canadian Solo Artists You Might Not Know (But Should!)

I made a post about her on ONTD that everyone ignored. smh. Reply

Give it up, Canada is never gonna happen.

The one time it actually made sense to include Carly Rae in an original... smh

Carly Rae is far from unknown.

lol oh no. Point taken.

now i'm gonna go download them illegally

now i'm gonna go download them illegally

never heard of any of these artists, but i'm digging every single one of these songs. thanks op!

You're so very welcome! <3

I'm currently loving Shutter Island by Jessie Reyez which has some lyrics and Work by Charlotte Day Wilson which, no lie, has been helping me deal with the election.

Ohh I love CDW's song she did with BADBADNOTGOOD.

Female Canadian Solo Artists



gotta include my girl



I will always love alexz's voice <3



I always a lil sad when instant star got cancelled



Edited at 2017-03-26 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

Not a solo act but my fave Canadian band right now is Alvvays. I need their second album already!

Edited at 2017-03-25 11:56 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-25 11:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Yes I love them! Marry me Archie <3



I really like Motel Raphael too



Reply

no jessy lanza..? come on now..



Reply

She is a rare talent!

bad form for allie to go by that name when allie x already exists imo



Canadian music post??? share with me your favourite local bands please

Not local (because I live in the fucking middle of nowhereeeee) but:















Reply

holy shit i'd never heard of Weaves before and they're AMAZING. THANK YOU!

They're playing Ottawa, Guelph, Hamilton, and Toronto in April - go see them if you can!

might be able to hit the one in toronto on the 22nd but i'm gonna cross my fingers for an upcoming calgary show

some Calgary-and-area music for you all:































Reply

I've been loving the crap out of this since it came out.



Reply

I didn't know this was out already!! Where the fuck have I been?

Buffy Sainte Marie is QUEEN



Buffy Sainte Marie is QUEEN



Reply

I found out a couple days ago from a friend on FB and I freaked out.



And I'm a bad fan for not listening to her for a looooong time and I'm going to fix that this weekend. Reply

I mean Beatrice Deer, Tanya Tagaq and Elisapee Isaac blow everything else out of the water though.

I wish I could make a hundred posts with all of the artists that deserve attention because there are so many but I think ONTD is already sick of my CanCon posts tbh.

Edited at 2017-03-26 12:49 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-26 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

Idc what ONTD thinks, your posts are necessary, your posts are awesome, your posts bring culture to this desolate landscape. Don't stop believing.

Oh my! <3

Feist is obviously hardly a new artist but I just have to post about her new single. She is hands down my favorite singer/songwriter with Laura Marling in 2nd place. It's Feist's first release in SIX years!! 😭 New album out April 28! I've needed new music for ages from her!



Reply

