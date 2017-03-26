Solo Harry Styles is Coming
An ad on UK TV shows that Harry Styles will be debuting his first single on April 7.
HQ advert for Harry's debut single, out April 7th. pic.twitter.com/f7R1PF1pcf— best harry pics (@thestylespics) March 25, 2017
source
idk abt his music but i bet he'll be nominated for an oscar, bookmark me!
My tl is in shambles over stans fighting amongst themselves. I love being an outsider looking in because I'm here for most of the boys going solo (you already know who doesn't make this list for me lmao).
Everything is extra rn. I live!!!
March 25th is forever a major day for the 1D fandom. Lol
Who Zayn? Or Louis?
I can't wait!
Right?!
Why so dramatic? Although I am curious as to what he'll release.
I'm hoping it's not a ballad.
don't curse it, it's not a ballad
This comment is killing me.
Lmao.
Finally!! I'm so excited!