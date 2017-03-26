how are the larries reacting Reply

Upset he posted this the same day Louis is doing a solo performance Reply

they've turned on him because he isn't 'involving them' in the album process by not tweeting about it Reply

he's so dramatic lmao. i'm excited. Reply

i would love it if that was the type of music he was putting out. Reply

this is so extra i love it. apparently his music is supposed to be like a mix of bowie + queen? this sounds piano ballad-y but they did have some of those.



idk abt his music but i bet he'll be nominated for an oscar, bookmark me! Reply

a single followed by a movie 3 months later? i guess this will be his year Reply

I can't stop laughing idk. Reply

I called it last year he'd start realeasing stuff to coincide with Dunkirk but I didn't know he was petty enough to do this on the day of his bandmate's daddy news! 😈 Reply

This was probably planned and sent to tv stations before news broke of the baby being born. Reply

I'M SO FUCKING READY!



My tl is in shambles over stans fighting amongst themselves. I love being an outsider looking in because I'm here for most of the boys going solo (you already know who doesn't make this list for me lmao).



Everything is extra rn. I live!!!





March 25th is forever a major day for the 1D fandom. Lol



Edited at 2017-03-25 11:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Who Zayn? Or Louis? Reply

Louis. Zayn is talented. I wouldn't do him like that lmaaaoo Reply

right? I'm happy for all of them and am excited to hear their music. It's a good day to be a 1D fan 😍 Reply

I mean, how are they gonna top this next March 25? Reply

Wasn't this another babygate is ending date for Larries? Reply

why are stans fighting? 1d stan drama is my favourite Reply

I can't wait! I can't wait! Reply

Do artists normally run ads for new singles? Reply

Adele and Ed did. Reply

maybe it's a british thing Reply

Right?!

Why so dramatic? Although I am curious as to what he'll release. Reply

its definitely a thing post-hello but who watches tv? Reply

Didn't Lorde just do it a couple of weeks ago? Reply

It seems to be a non-US artist thing. Adele, Ed and Lorde have all done it in the past two years. Reply

Popular artists do Reply

Adele, ha impact! Reply

I AM V EXCITED! As soon as I saw those white blocks I knew this bitch was up to something. Today felt like a 2012 day in the 1D fandom.



I'm hoping it's not a ballad. Reply

Yes! Everything came out of nowhere. This was a fun day for me. Lol! Reply

I'm hoping it's not a ballad.



don't curse it, it's not a ballad



don't curse it, it'sa ballad Reply

haha, mte! I was like, oh crap, a row of white photos on Insta. it's gonna be big! Reply

This greasy roach. I hope half of his scenes in Dunkirk end up deleted. Reply

This comment is killing me. Reply

fuk Reply

lmaoo, ilu Reply

LOL Reply

lmfao, loving this Reply

Or maybe he is announcing his departure from the music scene? That would be an even better news. Reply

That seems a bit OTT but I'm definitely interested! Reply

lol at ~a bit...this shit is dramatic af Reply

Lmao ok you're right it's way out there Reply

