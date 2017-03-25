Jon Gosselin Says He's A Stripper Now
Jon Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that he has a new gig as a male stripper at the club Dusk in Caesars Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. He apparently got the job through his recent work as a DJ.
"I'm an integral part of the show. Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own - I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood."
Gosselin will not be going fully nude, as Caesars Casino only allows dancers to strip down to their underwear. His first show will be on his 40th birthday, April 1st (April Fool's Day? hmmmmm....).
i'm sure he'll find someone blind, desperate enough who wants to throw one dollar bills at him.
Sad!
There is no God.
Yup, that was him.
*Vomits everywhere*
saturday april first well, at least they know he's a joke.
you guys and your comments had me thinking this would be nsfw but it isn't
Omgggg. Wowwww!!!!!1
Never mind, there is no gif enough out there to express my disgust.
