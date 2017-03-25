Trailer for "Cyrus vs. Cyrus" Home Decorating Show
Cyrus vs. Cyrus is a home decorating show where Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus (mother and older sister of Miley Cyrus) pitch ideas to home owners to decorate a space and the home owner chooses and they do the remodel.
The show premieres May 25th on Bravo.
source
I'm a sucker for decorating shows so I'll be watching.
All the good shows they've had about decorating and this is what they give us.
Edited at 2017-03-25 10:19 pm (UTC)
Tish had Brandi and Trace before Billy Ray
Then they have Miley, Braison, and Noah together.
i think he's the same age as miley
But they need to bring back The Style Network which was such a superior network.
lol @ me even asking this question
Remember when they tried to make a YouTube channel?
i still miss extreme makeover: home edition
I have never heard either of them speak before, their country accents are so strong.