Trailer for "Cyrus vs. Cyrus" Home Decorating Show

They need to bring back Million Dollar Decorators. Reply

Thread

Link







All the good shows they've had about decorating and this is what they give us.



Edited at 2017-03-25 10:19 pm (UTC) Bravo is giving these two their own show?All the good shows they've had about decorating and this is what they give us. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so thrown off by bravo now after they got rid of the previous voiceover guy, i hate the new one. Reply

Thread

Link

So do I lol, he sounds like he should be narrating for family programming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many siblings does she have? I feel like it's a Cyrus clown car, oop there's another one! Reply

Thread

Link

Billy Ray has a child that wasn't with Tish. But you never hear about him but I remember him being cuter than everyone else solidifying that Tish'a genes are strong.

Tish had Brandi and Trace before Billy Ray

Then they have Miley, Braison, and Noah together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So her kids all took his last name? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I want to say he might've adopted them as well. I can't remember if Trace and Brandi have the same Dad or not though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah he did adopt them and they do share a dad. apparently trace was born neil timothy helson which i didn't know lol. i wonder why they changed his first and middle names too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He adopted them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's his name??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









i think he's the same age as miley christopher cody cyrusi think he's the same age as miley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting that trace and Brandi aren't biological kids to billy Ray Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to delete their current lineup and bring back Trading Spaces and What Not to Wear. Reply

Thread

Link

lol wrong network. Those are TLC shows not Bravo.



But they need to bring back The Style Network which was such a superior network. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol u got me before I could edit it / #ONTDoesn't read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss "How Do I Look" and similar style related shows. I could watch those for weeks on end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they should just make Tish a housewife instead Reply

Thread

Link

do either of them have any experience with interior design?



lol @ me even asking this question Reply

Thread

Link

what's going on with the brother cyrus Reply

Thread

Link

He's been put out to pasture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didnt he try to reform metro station. Or he currently is back in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah idk if they succeeded/became successful by reforming though. i remember they had beef with all time low at the alternative press awards not longer after they got back together lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He moved to Neighbraska Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the last i remember of him



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't this exactly like that show Reza Farahan is doing on Bravo Reply

Thread

Link

Rezas show is a rip off of Love It or List it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those Cyrus genes are strong .. Wish I had the money to hire a decorator 😫 Reply

Thread

Link

I love home decor stuff but they seem kind of annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Bravo, because if this was HGTV then in would have been thoroughly disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

If I watched decor shows, I would watch this. Seems lighthearted and fun. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks kind of cute



i still miss extreme makeover: home edition Reply

Thread

Link

it was so OTT but fun. but everytime I think of that show I can't help but feel bad for the children/teenagers who randomly went "I kinda like trains" or whatever and are/were stuck with a train themed bedroom with railways on the ceiling and thomas the engine everywhere and shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link