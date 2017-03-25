Trailer for "Cyrus vs. Cyrus" Home Decorating Show



Cyrus vs. Cyrus is a home decorating show where Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus (mother and older sister of Miley Cyrus) pitch ideas to home owners to decorate a space and the home owner chooses and they do the remodel.

The show premieres May 25th on Bravo.

source

I'm a sucker for decorating shows so I'll be watching.
Tagged: ,