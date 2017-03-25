Liam Payne and Cheryl welcome a son
One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl welcome a son — see the first photo: https://t.co/fHENWbHXBQ— People Magazine (@people) March 25, 2017
It's a boy! He's currently nameless. Born March 22, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Yay!
source
Eh....
Congrats to them, I can't get my head around the fact that 2/5 of 1D are dads.
now cheryl has to take care of 2 kids
Edited at 2017-03-25 10:03 pm (UTC)
Hilarious.
lol at harry stealing his thunder though
the promo reminds me of
I hope he does release a ballad.
i feel like they got pregnant early into their relationship...
also he's only 23 and she's 33... that's gross.
Ew.
I don't check on these ppl, so idk. Did she groom him or something?
wtf is the world coming to when people are having May - December relationships in their 20s and 30s, how gross.
when he is 23 and she is 33 it is just relationship between 2 adults
we shouldn't accept kids into ontd. can we kick all the under 18 people out of here please?
all jokes aside i was sure it was a girl and they would name her rose because he also got one tattooed to match cheryl's
I wonder when Liam will release music. It feels like he's missed the boat a bit - definitely should have slipped in before Harry and Z2.
Lol
also i can't believe people are legit thinking harry planned to upstage him lmao, as if these things don't get planned ages ago...
(i'm KIDDING, ontd)