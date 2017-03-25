Celebrities React to Missing Black and Latina Girls in D.C.

"...The growing chorus calling for action comes after DC police began a new practice of publicizing missing person fliers on Twitter in hopes they could be located faster.

Police have tweeted 20 missing person fliers since March 19 (10 of which are for minors), which have led many to believe the number of missing persons has dramatically increased — however, DC police told NBC Washington this is not true.

"We've just been posting them on social media more often," Rachel Reid, a spokesperson for the DC Metro Police Department, said.



Police told NBC Washington this report was not true, and that in recent weeks there has never been an instance of 14 girls going missing in DC in a single day."



https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareins tein/heres-whats-going-on-with-the-missi ng-black-teens-in-dc?utm_term=.ldVrayJbp 9#.mqvB7dOJvr



It seems like DC police just started using social media to publicize the missing alerts. The number of missing has actually dropped over the years.



http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-ca nada-39384008



It seems like people are missing follow up tweets where they locate these missing people.



Yes. DC police just started using social media to help locate missing kids. And it gave the impression that there has been an uptick in the number of missing people. Reply

Thank you, I work with at-risk youth in DC and this whole story is missing the point in so many different ways. There are valid points being made, but there isn't some heinous ring of people that just came to DC in the last two months beyond the Trump administration. Reply

Came here to post this, thank you

Thanks for this! Reply

this whole thing reminded me of a similar story from last summer in the bronx. I think many of the girls in that case were eventually found safe, fortunately. there are understandable concerns regarding what happens when poc are reported missing, but that goes far far beyond this situation.



social media is a great way to reach people, but if they don't see things like follow ups, it could lead to confusion like this again. Reply

yeah. people are just noticing what has always been going on. it's good it's getting noticed, but i dont think it's being publicized correctly Reply

thanks for this. I hadnt seen it, but I remember the same thing happened to NY girls a couple years ago? so I was a bit iffy about retweeting and stuff Reply

This is so unnerving that so many are missing, that we know of.



I hope all these girls are found alive and come home to the care and support they deserve. Reply

How can so many girls go missing in 24 hours from one area? Reply

14 is still too many, Imo. Reply

I'm glad that it didn't happen overnight, but the fact that girls of color are disproportionately affected by this... Reply

This was all misinformation based on the fact that the DC police just started using social media to find missing people, FYI. The rate of people going missing is still overall going down. Reply

Pretty much. And according to them most of the people missing actually left their homes voluntarily. This is just using misinformation being used to rile people up. Reply

Runaways can still be victims of human trafficking though. Reply

well i think part of the issue is that police are saying many youths of color are classified as runways when they possibly arent Reply

This is so upsetting to me. I really don't want to think about the possibilities of what happened but I'm trying to be optimistic. I hope that these girls are found and reunited with their families. Reply

Thanks for the post op.



Here's to hoping non blk/latinx users show their ass in here considering how sensitive it is for many of us.



If my fat black ass goes missing, it won't make news. Just like it won't be reported for those I love if shit should happens to them. That truth is painful af. Reply

The underlying truth is that missing girls of color, particularly Black and Latina, get far less mainstream attention than missing white children. But this is flat-out false:



Yesterday, FOURTEEN young black and Latinx girls woke up hopeful, ready to face the world and its ways yet again in DC. Today, each one of them is missing. Reply

Part of me feels like it's important to get these facts right so they aren't brushed off. The other part is like, if this convinces people to pay attention to a very real problem, then ok Reply

IA, but the people that only care about this now are showing superficial concern by mindlessly spreading information that they haven't even checked out. And we're not giving those people a chance to go beyond superficial concern if we, at the very least, don't provide information about the kids and teens who are actually missing. I can't help keep an eye out for missing Kid X if all I've seen in the past few days is safely found Kid Y's picture.



There needs to be a balance or we're just playing against ourselves. Reply

Also this didn't happen in a day, these girls have gone missing over days and weeks, possibly months before. This makes it all the more harrowing because so much time has gone by. Reply

Here and facebook are the only two places I recall hearing about this.. :/ Reply

i really hope it's not sex trafficking Reply

Me either and there's not just the narrative of the "stranger in the strange van" anymore, traffickers have come up with so many ways to lure. Reply

IA. That was my first thought :( Reply

or organ harvesting. But! The clarifications (in this post and some i've read elsewhere) are a sort of relief. I wish there was something that can be done to prevent runaways but that's a tangled web I can't imagine to unweave. Reply

There's a major problem with trafficking everywhere and in DC, but the majority of these kids are running away for a weekend or staying with a parent/family member who isn't their legal guardian after an argument. Reply

this was my first thought. Reply

damn thanks for the comments here clarifying on the issue... I thought there was some serial kidnapper only targeting young black girls and women in the same area....

Anyway, wishing the best for their families, I hope they will find their loved ones soon :(. Reply

Yeah it's good to have the correct information on the matter, though it's still terrible and the girls still need to be found. But yes..spreading misinformation isn't going to help anyone find them, if anything it might make it harder Reply

Photos from the D.C. town hall meeting about DC's missing girls this morning. A room full of African-Americans but #AllLivesMatter right? pic.twitter.com/OjHWGQTyTd — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) March 23, 2017

For real tho lol

damn but for real Reply

Important context: This meeting was a neighborhood town hall, held in a ward that is 94% black, less than 3% white, and before the news started spreading about the missing girls. It isn't a good look but people can't attend something they don't know about. Reply

Nah I don't buy excuses that absolve white people from showing up... sorry. I don't even live in the country right now and heard about the town hall before it happened. White people need to make the same effort they said they would when they were interviewed at events like the women's march. Part of caring about Black life is making your own effort. Reply

it's a damn tragedy no one will cover this and you just know that in a few years they'll make movies and write books about this and try to compare it to the NM West Mesa murders or the Juarez women murders. The police and FBI better fucking find these girls. How the fuck does 14 go missing in 24 fucking hours?! I mean !? Reply

They didn't go missing in one day. That part is not true. Reply

that's good Reply

This link has the names of active missing children cases in the D.C. area. Some of the names/photos being circulated in the viral posts are of girls who have been found already. Reply

is there anymore info on the girls who were found? maybe they saw something? Reply

They're mostly unrelated cases, this isn't a serial kidnapper. Reply

Even a lot of people listed in that link have since been found. Reply

