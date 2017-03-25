Celebrities React to Missing Black and Latina Girls in D.C.
It is deeply disturbing that the disappearance of dozens of young girls is "business as usual" in our nation's capital, my childhood home. The response that these numbers aren't any higher than normal should only make us more horrified. Kids of color have been unrecognized and uncared for by law enforcement, the education system (as a whole, not the heroic teachers working hard every day for far too little pay), and government in general, for far too long. It's a deeply rooted issue, ingrained in our sadly flawed social fabric, but it is within our power to CHANGE IT. It starts with us demanding justice, demanding equal media coverage, and voting with vulnerable kids in mind, instead of dollar signs and fear. #findourgirls
If you participated in/advocated for the women's march, I encourage you to participate in this.— Candice Patton (@candicekp) 24 mars 2017
These issues are aligned.#missingdcgirls
If you have any information on the missing teens in this video, please call 202-727-9099 #MissingDCGirls pic.twitter.com/DTolCvDuLK— Viola Davis (@violadavis) 25 mars 2017
We must make some noise !! Why are we just hearing about this . Why is this not the number one topic in America right now? Let's tweet . Facebook , Instagram , call our local news media outlets let's make some noise people! This has got to stop!❤❤This particular girl was found . There are conflicting stories but all of these girls are not runaways!!! Dont fall for that ! It is a well known fact that a missing person of color Black , Latin or other. does not get the media coverage eqaul to a missing white person. We must not buy soo eaily the stories that these children are all runaways . We must keep reading , researching and educating ourselves on what happened to these precious children . Most of them have not been found. ❤
My prayers go out to the families effected by this tragedy. God bless #PrayForDC #FindOurGirls pic.twitter.com/p0NL65lKbc— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) 24 mars 2017
I want #missingdcgirls trending!!!!!— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) 24 mars 2017
These are missing CHILDREN. See these faces, see them as your own. You would want the world to care enough to bring these CHILDREN back to their families. Please help! Please post this. Demand equal coverage of ALL missing children from the media. Each of our children is loved and cherished and EACH child deserves all of our collective effort to bring them home.
F I N D • O U R • G I R L S |•
#FindOURGirls 🙏🏾🗣 To report any information on the missing teens, call the Washington, D.C., Police Dept at (202) 727-9099. #missingdcgirls
🚨🚨🚨Yesterday, FOURTEEN young black and Latinx girls woke up hopeful, ready to face the world and its ways yet again in DC. Today, each one of them is missing. Unlike Brady's jersey, THIS is a national emergency. #MissingDCGirls -> #FindOurGirls
Police have tweeted 20 missing person fliers since March 19 (10 of which are for minors), which have led many to believe the number of missing persons has dramatically increased — however, DC police told NBC Washington this is not true.
"We've just been posting them on social media more often," Rachel Reid, a spokesperson for the DC Metro Police Department, said.
Police told NBC Washington this report was not true, and that in recent weeks there has never been an instance of 14 girls going missing in DC in a single day."
It seems like DC police just started using social media to publicize the missing alerts. The number of missing has actually dropped over the years.
It seems like people are missing follow up tweets where they locate these missing people.
"But the MPD says there is no uptick in missing girls - and most of those who have gone missing in 2017 have been found quickly."
social media is a great way to reach people, but if they don't see things like follow ups, it could lead to confusion like this again.
I hope all these girls are found alive and come home to the care and support they deserve.
Here's to hoping non blk/latinx users show their ass in here considering how sensitive it is for many of us.
If my fat black ass goes missing, it won't make news. Just like it won't be reported for those I love if shit should happens to them. That truth is painful af.
Yesterday, FOURTEEN young black and Latinx girls woke up hopeful, ready to face the world and its ways yet again in DC. Today, each one of them is missing.
There needs to be a balance or we're just playing against ourselves.
Anyway, wishing the best for their families, I hope they will find their loved ones soon :(.
