Aww, Take That. Reply

Thread

Link

They never crossed over into america Reply

Thread

Link

i watched this last night! i sang along the entire time, and it was so funny and cute and awww :') That ~impromptu~ concert was hilarious.



btw i skimmed through the new album, a couple of songs stood out but i wasn't really feeling it. idk idk i need to give it a proper listen. i do love them though <333 Reply

Thread

Link

I kept shouting at Mark to put his seatbelt on. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking cannot stand gary barlow Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me neither Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me neither Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who? jk I actually recognize the first song. Reply

Thread

Link

huge boyband from the UK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhm well they were certainly relevant to this french canadian in the 90s okay?

back for good is still my jam. Reply

Thread

Link

haha I know them because of when YTV's Hit List became Brit List every once and a while! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

back for good to me is still one of the greatest songs of the 90s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I will always love take that!! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Same. The boyband of my youth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The flood remains their magnum opus Reply

Thread

Link

:) While I don't really follow them anymore, I will always have a soft spot for them, as they were my fave group as a kid/teenager back in the early 90's. <3 Reply

Thread

Link



iconique Reply

Thread

Link

Yessss

Love them forever. They were always funny in interviews as well, especially on MTV's Most Wanted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that the reason they never bothered to cross over to America is because Howard couldn't be arsed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Pray" will forever be my most favorite TT song <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yassssssss!!! Those used to be my 90's jams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Robbie and Ben Affleck are really shaping out to be basically the same person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this was so great



I love Greatest Day so much Reply

Thread

Link

it's not the same without Robbie and Jason. Progress is still my favorite.







Reply

Thread

Link

I will forever weep about my train breaking down and causing me to miss seeing the Progress tour. The album was incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bought the live dvd cause i loved that album so much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Progess was so fucking good, I still jam to that album constantly.



I will always love 'Back For Good', I'm a Canadian so that was the one song that I knew of Take That when I was really little, and I used to sing to it all the time growing up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link