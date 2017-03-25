March 25th, 2017, 07:21 pm iantoj Take That do Carpool Karaoke for Comic Relief. Source. Tagged: british celebrities, charity, james corden, late night talk show, robbie williams / take that Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
btw i skimmed through the new album, a couple of songs stood out but i wasn't really feeling it. idk idk i need to give it a proper listen. i do love them though <333
back for good is still my jam.
iconique
Love them forever. They were always funny in interviews as well, especially on MTV's Most Wanted
I love Greatest Day so much
I will always love 'Back For Good', I'm a Canadian so that was the one song that I knew of Take That when I was really little, and I used to sing to it all the time growing up