Star Wars VIII: Leia's role to remain unchanged

AV Club posted an edit someone did that put the end of Rogue One and the beginning of A New Hope together and I burst into tears when she came up on screen. I thought I was over it. :(

It was such a great edit

Do you have the link?

http://www.avclub.com/article/rogue-o ne-fulfills-its-destiny-spliced-beginnin g-n-252520



not the op, but here you go :)

“The last lyric in the song, it’s a beautiful song, is, ‘I’m here to let you know. I’m here to let you go.’ And it’s powerful,” Todd Fisher told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday. As of that interview, the tune was so new that it didn’t yet have a name, he said.



"The last lyric in the song, it's a beautiful song, is, 'I'm here to let you know. I'm here to let you go.' And it's powerful," Todd Fisher told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday. As of that interview, the tune was so new that it didn't yet have a name, he said.

Blunt and Fisher had a long-running friendship. She was his son's godmother, and Blunt recorded his album "Back to Bedlam" at her house, where he stayed whenever he was in Los Angeles. OMG, I'm sobbing.

he wrote "you're beautiful" in her bathroom too

I'm covering the #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher public memorial today. Cant go? We'll be streaming it LIVE on https://t.co/OGsnxPxhvt. — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) March 25, 2017

It'll also be streaming here if for some reason the ustream link goes down:

i didn't know about this! i'm half tempted to go even though i have work i need to get done right now.

I have Wishful Drinking and The Princess Diarist checked out from my library. Are they worth reading, ONTD?

Yeeessss, they are both amazing. You will laugh until you cry and then you'll cry until you laugh.

Yes, her writing is really fantastic.

For sure! Postcards from the Edge, Delusions of Grandma, and The Best Awful are even better if you get a chance to read those as well.

I loved The Princess Diarist. When she showed some of her diary entries, I just empathized with her so much over many different things. There's no way I could be that open and honest when it comes to self-esteem and the affair.



I only watched the stand up of Wishful Drinking but it was really good

i just don't know how they are gonna do this

and i don't trust colin to do a good job

do what? the film is completed. they don't need to do anything. princesses in galaxies far far away can die of natural causes too.

i meant the 9th film

I don't either, I don't know if anyone could do this...eepcialky now that they've publically stated they won't cgi her a final scene



It seems impossible for this to not be awkward(AT BEST) or just plain unbearable

i thought that cgi carrie fisher in rogue one was so fake and jarring and disrespectful. like damn if the technology isn't there yet and you can't make a convincing copy please don't try it cause that distractingly artificial alien leia was literally the opposite of 'hope'

Yeah that threw me off.

I've only seen gifs - I was seriously considering going to the film right after she died - and when I saw that it disturbed and saddened me again. It just looks so weird.

I didn't think it was too badly done considering where the technology is right now, but why was it especially disrespectful? Did Carrie not like it?

Carrie loved it, she apparently thought it was old unused footage from ANH...

carrie loved it and approved of it completely. Not sure how it was disrespectful either.

I'm in the minority; I thought it was perfectly serviceable.

I actually wasn't sure when I saw it if it was old footage or cgi. It wasn't perfect but it wasn't that awful.

ita it was uncanny valley and awkward and really threw off the end of the movie for me.

If Carrie didn't mind it, how is it disrespectful?

Imo the back view was enough, the face was just unnecessary!

What was disrespectful about it? She was still alive when it was made. I didn't think it was that bad either, compared to a lot of cgi/makeup use in other films/shows. I could've believed it was doctored old footage

ia that it entered the uncanny valley road, but it wasnt direspectful sis

What bothered me was that I thought Tarkin looked good but Leia not as much.

I didn't mind it. Tarkin however. Eep.

He's the one directing the third film? Blegh. I wonder why Kathleen hasn't sought out any female directors...

Didn't you know? There's absolutely no woman out there that have enough experience to direct a Star Wars movie!! But Rian Johnson does apparently.

Besides Jurassic World, what else has Colin done? It's such a bullshit excuse. I think Rian is a fine director, it doesn't bother me that much, but it's sad that that was her excuse. What a dumbass. It shows that even with some women in charge, shit just won't change. Female directors are always capable of bringing a different perspective. I think I would have probably been more inclined to see BATB if it was a female director instead of a male director.

im still not over it. 2016 was a shitshow overall but damn, what happened to carrie and debbie was the terrible cherry on top :(

im so worried theyll off-screen kill her before epi 9 and im NOT having it.

I just bought the trilogy (not the shitty one) through ITunes! Going to marathon it tonight.

I was like what do you mean not the shitty one? Isn't that the only one available for purchase?



And then I realized you meant not the prequels lmao I don't even register that they exist

I'm so sad :(

she and her mom are buried by my mom (well, some of her ashes anyway since she's a boss who has the prozac* urn) and i always imagine they're all up there laughing their asses off at nonsense together. my mom died when i was young but i always imagined we'd have a really close relationship like they did, especially since my mother was well connected in hollywood and wanted to get me into the business. it gave me a lot of feelings seeing their statue up last time i visited.



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:32 pm (UTC)

This made me tear up a little reading it. I bet they are laughing together, too. :3

aww! i didn't want to make anyone cry. honestly, thinking of their relationship makes me such a weird combo of happy and devastated. i wish i had that.

I'm so sorry for your loss :/

It pains me so greatly that we'll never get to see the original arc they had planned for her.

it doesn't feel like months to me

it feels like it's been years

The whole year felt like a decade :(

the past three months have felt like a decade

I don't want to live in world were corporations own people likenesses in perpetuity so I think Leia should be killed off now the actor has passed. If she wasn't so central to the plot I'd be fine with her just not appearing but her absence has to be noted I feel.

Edited at 2017-03-25 07:51 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Honestly. A busy lady around the galaxy, understandable that she's not on the scene



but one thing I absolutely will not tolerate is "She died of a broken heart because Kyle Ron was still evil." I hated it with my favorite SW character and I'd hate it even more now.



Edited at 2017-03-25 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

or she could just die of natural illness. not that inconceivable.

