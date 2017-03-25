smiley

Star Wars VIII: Leia's role to remain unchanged




-Carrie Fisher is said to have had a bigger role in The Last Jedi than in The Force Awakens.
-Lucasfilm has confirmed they will not reuse special effects to recreate Fisher's likeness in future movies as they had done in Rogue One.
-Despite ample time until the movie being released in theaters, additional scenes will not be added to explain Fisher's being absent from the film.
-Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow has been in meetings with Kathleen Kennedy to discuss how Lucasfilm will proceed with Leia's arc in the film.
-It's a major priority that Carrie Fisher's memory is respected.

