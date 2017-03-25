Star Wars VIII: Leia's role to remain unchanged
Star Wars 8: General Leia's Role Remains Unchanged - https://t.co/lLjUqi9nIY pic.twitter.com/ymna4BlX3b— Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 23, 2017
-Carrie Fisher is said to have had a bigger role in The Last Jedi than in The Force Awakens.
-Lucasfilm has confirmed they will not reuse special effects to recreate Fisher's likeness in future movies as they had done in Rogue One.
-Despite ample time until the movie being released in theaters, additional scenes will not be added to explain Fisher's being absent from the film.
-Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow has been in meetings with Kathleen Kennedy to discuss how Lucasfilm will proceed with Leia's arc in the film.
-It's a major priority that Carrie Fisher's memory is respected.
source
Can't believe it's 3 months now...
not the op, but here you go :)
Public Memorial Service for Carrie and Debbie - Live Stream (starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST)
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/Z54hYwEEe
Re: Public Memorial Service for Carrie and Debbie - Live Stream (starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST)
“The last lyric in the song, it’s a beautiful song, is, ‘I’m here to let you know. I’m here to let you go.’ And it’s powerful,” Todd Fisher told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday. As of that interview, the tune was so new that it didn’t yet have a name, he said.
OMG, I'm sobbing.
Re: Public Memorial Service for Carrie and Debbie - Live Stream (starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST)
Re: Public Memorial Service for Carrie and Debbie - Live Stream (starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST)
Re: Public Memorial Service for Carrie and Debbie - Live Stream (starts at 1pm PST/4pm EST)
Yes, her writing is really fantastic.
I only watched the stand up of Wishful Drinking but it was really good
and i don't trust colin to do a good job
It seems impossible for this to not be awkward(AT BEST) or just plain unbearable
And then I realized you meant not the prequels lmao I don't even register that they exist
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:32 pm (UTC)
it feels like it's been years
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:51 pm (UTC)
but one thing I absolutely will not tolerate is "She died of a broken heart because Kyle Ron was still evil." I hated it with my favorite SW character and I'd hate it even more now.
Edited at 2017-03-25 07:53 pm (UTC)
But IA, if we have an off screen death with a bullshit excuse I'll riot.