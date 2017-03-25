Colton Haynes to fast-track his marriage before the baby arrives.
Followup to this post.
- When (banned source) interviewed Colton Haynes out of LAX he confirmed that kids are on the way.
- He said he has to get married before the baby arrives.
- He said he'll have a 'very short engagement'.
At this rate... they'll probably be getting married tomorrow.
Source
The 'Teen Wolf' star was all smiles at LAX Thursday https://t.co/EwY0erE6GM— mix973wheeling (@mix973wheeling) March 19, 2017
I mean.....good luck and hopefully if this ends it's in a minimally messy way for the sake of the kids. Or maybe they'll be together forever IDK
Roll them dice...
Re: Roll them dice...
Do you think he wanna have babies?
Sis, the ending got me shook. Brah better get it cos lbr. I expect dat hot steamy sexytime in next season. Get to work yas
pero ni modo.
it's 2017 not 1720
that shit was wild