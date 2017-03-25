The makers of lgbt film 'Free Fall' want your money to make a sequel
The director and actors of the popular German lgbt film Free Fall are asking for donations to produce a sequel. They're looking to raise 3 million to cover production costs, you can support the project at Indiegogo.
"Even though the movies release was in 2013 we still receive messages from Free Fallers all over the world asking for a second part, offering their help, motivating us. And it´s the same for us! After seeing the movie so many times, after talking about it even more, it´s still like the story of Marc and Kay isn´t over yet. We have the strong feeling, that there is another story waiting to be told. A different approach and a whole new perspective on the characters. This is the story we want to tell."
But i need Wolfgang from Sense8 to do some bareback action and show more peen.
bye bitch.
clutching pearls. Got a link sis?
Also they went full on during the love scenes, I get fed up with how chaste most Hollywood or American m/m scenes are like come on
love this movie tho
plus its a flexible fundraiser, so they'll get money regardless of whether or not they reach that target.
I would gladly give them money to help get this made. it's a really good film that deserves a sequel
Please please donate guys, the first one is a great film and go see it if you haven't already
for all you thirsty hoes maybe this will convince you
OT: I wanna learn German so bad, I need to pick up my Duolingo lessons again.
I was fully expecting the already out cop to have offed himself or have gotten killed.
So it was kind of a relief that he just transferred to a new place.
But the other guy was a cop in the Internet age. He can find him if he really wants to, now that he sorted his own shit out.