The makers of lgbt film 'Free Fall' want your money to make a sequel



The director and actors of the popular German lgbt film Free Fall are asking for donations to produce a sequel. They're looking to raise 3 million to cover production costs, you can support the project at Indiegogo.

"Even though the movies release was in 2013 we still receive messages from Free Fallers all over the world asking for a second part, offering their help, motivating us. And it´s the same for us! After seeing the movie so many times, after talking about it even more, it´s still like the story of Marc and Kay isn´t over yet. We have the strong feeling, that there is another story waiting to be told. A different approach and a whole new perspective on the characters. This is the story we want to tell."

